快訊／澳2輕型飛機「高空相撞」4死！機體殘骸散落2地

記者張方瑀／綜合報導
根據《ABC》最新消息指出，有2架輕型飛機在墨爾本北部相撞，造成4人死亡，目前警方與緊急救援隊已趕往現場，同時也派出一架空中救護機。
報導指出，2架輕型飛機於當地時間19日上午11時25分，在墨爾本北部曼加洛爾（Mangalore）機場附近上空相撞，警消獲報後立刻前往2個不同的墜機現場，根據空拍畫面，飛機殘骸散佈在空地與附近樹林中，共造成4人死亡。
#BREAKING: A second aircraft has been found in Avenel, near Seymour. Emergency crews are responding. #9News pic.twitter.com/b18TH8N3qo— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 19, 2020
#BREAKING: A plane has crashed in a paddock near Seymour, with at least one person on board. The crash site is not far from the flight training school at Mangalore.— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 19, 2020
The condition of the pilot is unknown. Fire trucks, ambulances, SES and police are on scene. #9News pic.twitter.com/BRQ2ghuDtz