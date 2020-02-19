快訊／澳2輕型飛機「高空相撞」4死！機體殘骸散落2地

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

根據《ABC》最新消息指出，有2架輕型飛機在墨爾本北部相撞，造成4人死亡，目前警方與緊急救援隊已趕往現場，同時也派出一架空中救護機。

報導指出，2架輕型飛機於當地時間19日上午11時25分，在墨爾本北部曼加洛爾（Mangalore）機場附近上空相撞，警消獲報後立刻前往2個不同的墜機現場，根據空拍畫面，飛機殘骸散佈在空地與附近樹林中，共造成4人死亡。

#BREAKING: A plane has crashed in a paddock near Seymour, with at least one person on board. The crash site is not far from the flight training school at Mangalore.



The condition of the pilot is unknown. Fire trucks, ambulances, SES and police are on scene. #9News pic.twitter.com/BRQ2ghuDtz