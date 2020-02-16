快訊／美國駐巴格達大使館遭飛彈攻擊！傳出多起爆炸聲　濃煙狂竄

▲根據推特影片，巴格達一處社區冒出陣陣濃煙。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

外媒《今日俄羅斯》（RT）最新消息，美國駐伊拉克首都巴格達大使館遭到多枚飛彈攻擊，聚集多國使館與政府機構的「綠區」（Green Zone）傳出多起爆炸聲。截至台灣時間16日上午9時40分，尚未有組織出面宣稱犯案。

消息指出，大使館周邊地區至少傳出4聲爆炸巨響。《華盛頓郵報》記者穆斯塔法薩利姆 Mustafa Salim）透過推特說，「現場警報聲不斷，且有多架戰機飛越當地上空。」目前推特已有許多畫面流傳。據了解，巴格達東部一處社區冒出濃煙。

不過，路透引述美軍官員說法指出，以美國為首的聯軍基地16日凌晨發生多起爆炸，顯然是遭到飛彈攻擊。該名人士並未說明是否有人員傷亡或重大損失。

報導指出，該基地就在美國駐巴格達大使館旁邊。

At least four explosions were heard from the direction of Baghdad green zone where @USEmbBaghdad is located. Sirens went on and Jets are flying over the area. — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) February 16, 2020

Multiple rockets have targeted the US embassy in the green zone in Baghdad. Smoke has been seen rising from the area #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/bHeju8L9Sd — CNW (@ConflictsW) February 16, 2020