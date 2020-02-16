　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／美國駐巴格達大使館遭飛彈攻擊！傳出多起爆炸聲　濃煙狂竄

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼ 美國駐伊拉克首都巴格達大使館遭到多枚飛彈攻擊，現場畫面流出。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲根據推特影片，巴格達一處社區冒出陣陣濃煙。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

外媒《今日俄羅斯》（RT）最新消息，美國駐伊拉克首都巴格達大使館遭到多枚飛彈攻擊，聚集多國使館與政府機構的「綠區」（Green Zone）傳出多起爆炸聲。截至台灣時間16日上午9時40分，尚未有組織出面宣稱犯案。

消息指出，大使館周邊地區至少傳出4聲爆炸巨響。《華盛頓郵報》記者穆斯塔法薩利姆 Mustafa Salim）透過推特說，「現場警報聲不斷，且有多架戰機飛越當地上空。」目前推特已有許多畫面流傳。據了解，巴格達東部一處社區冒出濃煙。

不過，路透引述美軍官員說法指出，以美國為首的聯軍基地16日凌晨發生多起爆炸，顯然是遭到飛彈攻擊。該名人士並未說明是否有人員傷亡或重大損失。

報導指出，該基地就在美國駐巴格達大使館旁邊。

ET快訊
東吳天菜PO性愛片約砲獲緩刑！爸幫賠錢「祈望妳寬心」女崩潰
鑽石公主號再激增70例確診　船上累計355人感染新冠肺炎
美國駐巴格達大使館遭飛彈攻擊！傳多起爆炸聲濃煙狂竄
寒潮爆發！今越晚越濕冷10縣市低溫特報　「凍4天探6度」最冷
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

防疫慢半拍！封城造成民眾恐慌　WHO官員：中國疫情還未受到控制

快訊／鑽石公主號再激增70例　船上累計355人感染新冠肺炎

快訊／美國駐巴格達大使館遭飛彈攻擊！傳出多起爆炸聲　濃煙狂竄

不斷更新／鑽石公主號再增70例累計355人感染　日本共408確診

速度驚人！英國9例確診「8例已經出院」　警戒狀態持續：避免更多意外病例發生

WHO秘書長「我們讚賞中國承受沉重壓力，但不該因此不說實話」　CNN曝內幕

夏威夷返日「夫妻確診」詳細路徑曝光！　名古屋緊急公布機場列車編號

出差發現被綠了！他氣瘋拿強力膠黏住老婆的「小妹妹」

新冠肺炎恐在日本流行！厚生勞動省：難以阻止疫情蔓延

不斷更新／威士特丹號出現確診病例　掛帳馬來西亞第22例

驚人速度！2週開60條口罩產線　她曝幕後製程：台人真的要跪下哭了

蕭敬騰深情演唱《那女孩對我說》 自信：金曲獎算什麼？...青峰嚇傻

美國小孩試喝4種台灣飲料超激動　他喝酸梅汁下秒狂找水：像BBQ！

全民衝防疫！她上海返台搭高鐵　 打電話找老公...秒被檢舉罰15萬

蘇貞昌：防疫原則、弱勢優先返台　台商家屬喊要回家「那政府的事」

「職員假扮動物」遊客全信了！！　動物園驚見北極熊喝可樂...笑翻

金X、娃娃竟淪情人節地雷禮物... 「手工系列」最夯！他歪樓謎笑抽動

「金曲歌后」徐佳瑩登《歌手》Level up！　改編《對的時間點》+《遇見》太好聽

兒子、小孩「武漢探親回不來」　阿嬤淚崩：小孫女有癲癇...

東華帝君下凡「刮鼻殺」開撩！　迪麗熱巴超陶醉...相擁親了＞／／＜

防疫慢半拍！封城造成民眾恐慌　WHO官員：中國疫情還未受到控制

快訊／鑽石公主號再激增70例　船上累計355人感染新冠肺炎

快訊／美國駐巴格達大使館遭飛彈攻擊！傳出多起爆炸聲　濃煙狂竄

不斷更新／鑽石公主號再增70例累計355人感染　日本共408確診

速度驚人！英國9例確診「8例已經出院」　警戒狀態持續：避免更多意外病例發生

WHO秘書長「我們讚賞中國承受沉重壓力，但不該因此不說實話」　CNN曝內幕

夏威夷返日「夫妻確診」詳細路徑曝光！　名古屋緊急公布機場列車編號

出差發現被綠了！他氣瘋拿強力膠黏住老婆的「小妹妹」

新冠肺炎恐在日本流行！厚生勞動省：難以阻止疫情蔓延

不斷更新／威士特丹號出現確診病例　掛帳馬來西亞第22例

消毒用酒精、乾洗手怎麼帶出國　要放手提？託運？一張圖解答

大谷翔平考到駕照了！　開特斯拉春訓自稱不是「三寶」

胃痛到爆！醫解析「發炎輕→重」分3類型…拖太久小心變胃癌

鑽石公主號乘客盼「返台不重覆隔離」　謝長廷隔12小時再度回應了

搬到三重1年快崩潰！租屋妹「靠安眠藥入睡」…加曝在地通病：根本沒車位停

莊吉生難敵義大利老將無緣冠軍戰　紐約驚奇之旅結束

奧斯塔羅12星座一周運勢0217-0223　獅子對情人要誠實、摩羯偏財運不佳

參加狗狗送養活動驚見混血女神！　「淡妝低馬尾」親圍圍裙做義工

她外出買雙黃連「待在家11天」後竟確診　住處地址、步行路線曝光

賓士也有AMG遊艇！2700匹動力與G63共組「最硬派」海陸組合

沙鹿茶館38秒狂轟26槍！短褲妹「以為放鞭炮」淡定撥髮自拍

國際熱門新聞

新冠肺炎恐在日本流行　專家急開會議

WHO秘書長：讚賞中國承受壓力，但不該因此不說實話

即／威士特丹號出現病例！女確診新冠肺炎

返日夫妻確診路徑曝！緊急公布列車編號

美國駐巴格達大使館遭飛彈攻擊！

發現被綠了　他拿強力膠黏老婆下體

丈夫返家見「嫩妻與友人狂飲爛醉」　8月女兒屍首分離

鑽石公主號再增70例　累計355人感染

多病例與中國無直接關係　日本急開防疫會

日男發病擠電車　掀台日網熱議迪士尼

更新／法國首起確診病逝

即／新加坡確診病例再添5例　累積72例確診

快訊／鑽石公主號再添67例確診

速度驚人！英國9例確診「8例已經出院」

更多熱門

相關新聞

美軍艦海上攔截伊朗百枚飛彈　正要運往葉門

美軍艦海上攔截伊朗百枚飛彈　正要運往葉門

美國海軍聲稱在中東海域上截獲了上百枚伊朗製造的飛彈，它們正在運送給葉門胡塞武裝的途中，這違反了聯合國安理會禁止直接或間接向戶外武裝提供、出售或轉讓武器的決議。繳獲的武器將有美軍保管，等待後續處理。

2025年大陸核彈頭數量增加至2,058枚

2025年大陸核彈頭數量增加至2,058枚

5歲哥牽2歲妹爬窗逃火場　救6家人

5歲哥牽2歲妹爬窗逃火場　救6家人

美派兩專機接回滯留鑽石公主號公民

美派兩專機接回滯留鑽石公主號公民

即／美聯社：美國與塔利班達成停戰協議

即／美聯社：美國與塔利班達成停戰協議

關鍵字：

伊拉克美國大使館巴格達飛彈

讀者迴響

發燒話題

武漢肺炎 寄生上流 反送中 捷運環狀線 Kobe 口罩 畢書盡 韓國瑜 WHO 台北捷運廣告刊登 尹衍樑 澳洲大火 王令麟 眼霜 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 香港 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 生活雲 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

畢書盡爆認愛3個月分手！

快訊／30歲媽帶6歲兒、8歲女摩鐵輕生　2小孩死亡…母送醫

前女友曝對話紀錄！半夜被畢書盡趕出門

王爺託夢！驚覺還有5千個N95...佛心老闆全都送

鑽石公主號台人盼返國　不要重複隔離

摩鐵輕生2子女雙亡　30歲媽送醫…曾PO：我要多堅強？

台商家屬嗆：防疫不是我們的事！張雅琴心痛聽完哭了

歐陽靖揭日政府防疫漏洞反被罵！無奈回應了

新冠肺炎恐在日本流行　專家急開會議

威士特丹號確診新冠肺炎！指揮中心回應

新冠病毒「3天傳四代」...29人確診

東吳天菜PO性愛片約砲　前女友崩潰

詹惟中算陳時中官運　宅神一聽驚呆

雷／《愛的迫降》心電圖逼聲網崩潰

國台辦大反擊！馬曉光公開內幕「陳時中說謊」

更多

最夯影音

更多
驚人速度！2週開60條口罩產線　她曝幕後製程：台人真的要跪下哭了

驚人速度！2週開60條口罩產線　她曝幕後製程：台人真的要跪下哭了
蕭敬騰深情演唱《那女孩對我說》 自信：金曲獎算什麼？...青峰嚇傻

蕭敬騰深情演唱《那女孩對我說》 自信：金曲獎算什麼？...青峰嚇傻

美國小孩試喝4種台灣飲料超激動　他喝酸梅汁下秒狂找水：像BBQ！

美國小孩試喝4種台灣飲料超激動　他喝酸梅汁下秒狂找水：像BBQ！

全民衝防疫！她上海返台搭高鐵　 打電話找老公...秒被檢舉罰15萬

全民衝防疫！她上海返台搭高鐵　 打電話找老公...秒被檢舉罰15萬

蘇貞昌：防疫原則、弱勢優先返台　台商家屬喊要回家「那政府的事」

蘇貞昌：防疫原則、弱勢優先返台　台商家屬喊要回家「那政府的事」

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

新冠肺炎全報導

新冠肺炎全報導

國內海外即時新冠肺炎資訊報給你知，ETtoday與你一同保衛家園。

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面