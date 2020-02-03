美參議員怒批「國際組織」排除台灣！美國務院發聲明：永遠支持台灣

▲美國共和黨參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

《彭博》報導指出，美國共和黨參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney）和共和黨參議員賈德納（Cory Gardner）批評包含世界衛生組織在內的國際組織，在全球對抗新型冠狀病毒的時刻，把居於關鍵位置的台灣排除在外。美國國務院也發出聲明指出，美國會持續支持台灣參與國際組織。

I’ve teamed up with a @SenCoryGardner and colleagues to not only urge the @WHO to include Taiwan in all of its efforts to combat this quickly-spreading virus, but to allow Taiwan to join the World Health Organization as an observer. https://t.co/fDw4ZZq6fZ