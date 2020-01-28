快訊／伊朗旅遊巴士突翻覆　釀9死18重傷

▲伊朗旅遊巴士翻覆釀8死。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

根據俄羅斯《衛星通訊社》報導，伊朗28日傳出巴士翻覆意外，造成9死18傷。據悉該輛巴士計畫將從德黑蘭出發至設拉子（Shiraz）。車禍發生地點位於伊朗伊斯法罕附近的一條高速公路上，當地警消單位接獲報案後，立即派遣多輛救護車到場協助傷者就醫。

URGENT: At least nine dead, twenty injured as bus overturns in Iran - reports https://t.co/6UwzF2YJX7 pic.twitter.com/AIqKI5tGP0

At least 9 people have been killed and 19 others injured in a bus crash in #Iran’s central province of #Isfahan: Red Crescent Society pic.twitter.com/ky4vtIVVDu