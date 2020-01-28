　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／伊朗旅遊巴士突翻覆　釀9死18重傷

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲伊朗旅遊巴士翻覆釀8死。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲伊朗旅遊巴士翻覆釀8死。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

根據俄羅斯《衛星通訊社》報導，伊朗28日傳出巴士翻覆意外，造成9死18傷。據悉該輛巴士計畫將從德黑蘭出發至設拉子（Shiraz）。車禍發生地點位於伊朗伊斯法罕附近的一條高速公路上，當地警消單位接獲報案後，立即派遣多輛救護車到場協助傷者就醫。

ET快訊
比SARS更聰明！電腦模擬「武漢肺炎會死6500萬人」醫曝關
武漢肺炎2陸客行程曝光！3人來台自由行在中部活動　另1同行者
《金頭腦》冠軍醫生力挺范瑋琪！「時間會證明，蘇貞昌是短視政客
女星曬數箱口罩替男友宣傳！民眾忍14度低溫排隊「只有前1X人
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

不斷更新／武漢肺炎全球疫情一次看！泰國增至14例　5病患來自湖北同家庭

夫借鄰居家電鋸多天　冷面歸還「鋸齒上竟帶大片血跡」妻子離奇失蹤！

情侶比賽中場熱吻　攝影機定格「男方尷尬臉抽手」觀眾秒懂：變抓猴了！

16歲兒娶嫩妻「帶球進門」　1年半後「老爸與媳婦同時離婚」共築愛巢…生下新寶寶

「中國的處理態度太驚人」CNN分析：武漢肺炎重擊習近平聲譽！

口罩搶購一空掀囤貨潮　BBC曝「海外華人」新時代疫情焦慮

打擊恐攻受愛戴「卻敗在經濟問題」　紐西蘭總理宣布9月大選…考驗支持度！

怕了武漢肺炎！南韓僑胞求救　政府派4架包機30日起撤僑「先運大批物資救援」

暫發落地簽！哈薩克防武漢肺炎　陸申請簽證須附「醫生證明」

借8800要求還9萬　「大耳窿」囂張潑漆、放火追債

武漢人翻牆發影片向世界求助！　完整11分鐘爆現況：像地獄一樣

永別傳奇！回顧Kobe20年籃球生涯　球迷悼念「老大」：洛杉磯一部分已死

湖人傳奇球星Kobe加州墜機亡！ 目擊者：直升機飛很低...有大火球

再見黑曼巴！單場81分神蹟長存　NBA湖人傳奇「Kobe墜機殞落」

禁入境！陸客鬧整晚轟沒人情味 逼瘋地勤：整個機場是大瘟疫區

41歲「NBA湖人傳奇」布萊恩墜機亡 Kobe直升機大霧中墜毀畫面曝

台灣武漢肺炎「增92例通報」　累積283例！澎湖傳2女疑染

療癒柴柴！主人瘋狂揉捏「嘴邊肉」　牠安靜零反抗...網：根本麻糬臉XD

條列式清單、已讀不回還嫌買貴　出國旅遊「代買怪人」雷到無極限

1000ml大罐洗髮精用完柔順　美國人推薦好市多7種必買

口罩搶購一空掀囤貨潮　BBC曝「海外華人」新時代疫情焦慮

打擊恐攻受愛戴「卻敗在經濟問題」　紐西蘭總理宣布9月大選…考驗支持度！

怕了武漢肺炎！南韓僑胞求救　政府派4架包機30日起撤僑「先運大批物資救援」

暫發落地簽！哈薩克防武漢肺炎　陸申請簽證須附「醫生證明」

借8800要求還9萬　「大耳窿」囂張潑漆、放火追債

「武漢肺炎死者還會傳染」英公衛部公告：隔離房、特殊屍袋備好應戰！

年金健保改革陷僵局！　斯洛維尼亞總理辭職下台：提早進行大選

菲律賓暫停對中國遊客「發放簽證」　減緩旅遊團湧入拚防疫

快訊／伊朗旅遊巴士突翻覆　釀9死18重傷

日本將武漢肺炎列為「特殊傳染疾病」患者強制住院　28日晚間專機撤僑

內蒙古累計武漢肺炎15例確診　342名密切接觸者正受醫學觀察

屏東陸籍女子10天前廈門返台　狂咳+手腳痛麻..隔離治療檢體送驗

在家或拜廟都能補財庫　迎神「6時機」…旺財運擋不住

中職／樂天桃猿競爭激　老將詹智堯與新秀陳晨威爭中外野

肺炎疫情延燒　陸委會將湖北列「紅色」警示：避免非必要旅行

痛失老大洛城球迷包圍史坦波中心　湖人後衛庫克也來了

楊子儀分手5年女友「首吐分手真相」　笑臉藏餘情關鍵！　

中職／桃猿拚4連霸　曾豪駒談戰力規劃

「北市南北大縱走」又來了！2020熱血挑戰92K有完成證書

武漢宣布「中小學2月10日線上開課」　嚴禁學校私下舉辦集體活動！

國際熱門新聞

阿富汗　美E-11A塔利班領土墜毀

全球瘋傳Kobe墜機畫面！真相曝光

WHO認錯！武漢肺炎應拉為「高等風險」

Kobe直升機「時速近300公里」墜毀

《科學》雜誌：武漢華南海鮮市場非病毒發源地

壓歲錢破25萬PO網炫富慘被檢舉

Kobe駕駛聯絡塔台錄音曝光　直升機大霧撞山墜毀

塔利班擊墜美機　美空軍高官證實

武漢2歲娃確診　武漢爸爸爬玻璃牆闖關

CNN分析：武漢肺炎重擊習近平聲譽！

109辣妹放20年　卸妝後全是美人

Kobe墜機失事　直升機「沒有黑盒子」

不斷更新／武漢肺炎擴散！泰國增至14例

武漢肺炎疫苗在研發　嬌生科學家曝進度

更多熱門

相關新聞

電腦模擬武漢肺炎死6500萬人！醫：未考量防疫

電腦模擬武漢肺炎死6500萬人！醫：未考量防疫

隨著武漢肺炎疫情延燒，全球飆破4千確診病例，進入警戒。最近，美國媒體報導指出，電腦模擬的最終結果，將會有6500萬人死於武漢肺炎；然而，感染科醫師指出，這是在未考量防疫措施的前提下，所計算出的結果，並直言有效擋住傳播鏈，才是最重要的工作。

防衛駕駛從「看遠一點」開始

防衛駕駛從「看遠一點」開始

飛機滑出跑道衝高速公路　畫面曝光

飛機滑出跑道衝高速公路　畫面曝光

初三出遊國道車多事故多！北中南3車禍

初三出遊國道車多事故多！北中南3車禍

關鍵字：

伊朗巴士翻覆死亡車禍

讀者迴響

發燒話題

武漢肺炎 Kobe 反送中 捷運環狀線 黑鷹失事 澳洲大火 王令麟 遠航停飛 高以翔 開票結果 謝和弦 韓國瑜 尹衍樑 眼霜 尾牙 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 波特王 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 郭台銘 柯文哲 柯P 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 黃瀞瑩 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 黃寶慧 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

快訊／范瑋琪認了飆罵蘇貞昌！長文道歉了

范瑋琪遭爆小號嗆蘇貞昌「狗官」

限帶5盒口罩出境！楊培安髒話怒轟：綠色恐怖已經懶得演了

Kobe大女兒太傷心氣喘發作送醫

2012年發文「Kobe將死於直升機墜機」　7年後竟成真

Kobe頻繁坐直升機的原因不是為炫耀

警「武漢」打卡：帶點好料回台　下場曝光

棒棒堂阿本「平凡現職曝光」！徹底崩潰：非要逼我去死？

第5例台女曾搭捷運　衛福部證實了

阿富汗　美E-11A塔利班領土墜毀

台灣武漢肺炎新增2例！累積達7例

武漢老人飛機上狂咳！女歌手回國後2天「嘔吐發燒」

全球瘋傳Kobe墜機畫面！真相曝光

快訊／國內再增2例武漢肺炎確診病例！

林志玲陪AKIRA現身葛萊美！穿超辣「前後左右全開」

更多

最夯影音

更多
武漢人翻牆發影片向世界求助！　完整11分鐘爆現況：像地獄一樣

武漢人翻牆發影片向世界求助！　完整11分鐘爆現況：像地獄一樣
永別傳奇！回顧Kobe20年籃球生涯　球迷悼念「老大」：洛杉磯一部分已死

永別傳奇！回顧Kobe20年籃球生涯　球迷悼念「老大」：洛杉磯一部分已死

湖人傳奇球星Kobe加州墜機亡！ 目擊者：直升機飛很低...有大火球

湖人傳奇球星Kobe加州墜機亡！ 目擊者：直升機飛很低...有大火球

再見黑曼巴！單場81分神蹟長存　NBA湖人傳奇「Kobe墜機殞落」

再見黑曼巴！單場81分神蹟長存　NBA湖人傳奇「Kobe墜機殞落」

禁入境！陸客鬧整晚轟沒人情味 逼瘋地勤：整個機場是大瘟疫區

禁入境！陸客鬧整晚轟沒人情味 逼瘋地勤：整個機場是大瘟疫區

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

演員片場生存秀《演技派》

演員片場生存秀《演技派》

延禧攻略于正頂級製作，每周六22點鎖定ETtoday播吧，誰能成為最佳演技派？

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面