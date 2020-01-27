NBA富豪姊妹發文緬懷「傳奇球星」布萊恩！　心碎喊：請隨時擁抱您愛的人

實習記者賴韻如／綜合報導
NBA退役傳奇球星球星布萊恩（Kobe Bryant）於台灣時間27日驚傳墜機意外，與一同搭機的13歲二女兒不幸喪生，消息一出後立即震驚各界，就連出生於NBA名媛卡戴珊家族的姊妹倆坎達爾．珍娜（Kendall Jenner）以及妹妹凱莉．珍娜（Kylie Jenner）也先後在IG上PO文，緬懷這位當代最偉大球星。
sadly, i never personally knew you, but knowing i’m capable of all these emotions for someone i only knew from a far makes me feel more human than ever. you had the magical ability of bringing people together, through sports and through your soul. we feel you so heavily today, i know you can feel us too. rest peacefully Kobe, Gigi and the rest of the passengers we lost today. my heart truly goes out to all the families. give a big hug to the people you love today and always
綜合外媒報導，NBA名媛卡戴珊（Kardashian）家族的23歲美國超模坎達爾．珍娜（Kendall Jenner）在IG中感嘆道，「可惜的是，我從來沒有親自認識過你，你是多麼偉大，擁有一股神奇的能力透過運動和靈魂將人們聚集在一起。我們得知這個消息是如此沉重，我知道您能感受到我們的祝福。」她也不忘在文末提醒大家，「請時時刻刻擁抱您所愛的人。」
此外，坎達爾．珍娜年僅23歲，身價卻已高達9億美金、穩坐《富比士》榜上最年輕億萬富翁的妹妹凱莉．珍娜（Kylie Jenner），也同樣於IG發表PO文，他先是分享了Kobe以及他13歲女兒吉安娜．瑪麗亞（Gianna Maria）的照片，並於文內寫道，「現在非常不知所措，為這一個美麗的家庭祈禱。」
▲▼出生於NBA名媛卡戴珊家族的姊妹。（圖／翻攝自IG／@kendalljenner）