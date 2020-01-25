　
困「結冰懸崖」狂滑！她急開「Tinder」配對找單身男　5分鐘後秒得救

▲▼Tinder,交友軟體,約砲,App,約會。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲女子用Tinder定位求救。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者黃心瑀／綜合報導

國外一名女子海格（Lonia Haeger）先前與兩個朋友，自駕露營車到挪威北部偏遠的北角（Nordkapp）旅行時，卻不幸遇上冰暴，被困在結了冰的懸崖邊，而下方就是致命的大海，在求助無門的情況下，他們打開了交友軟體「Tinder」，並且立即配對到離他們最近的人並尋求幫助；5分鐘後，三人收到了附近居民施蒂安（Stian）的聯繫，在其幫助之下脫離困境。

根據《太陽報》報導，海格原本預計跟朋友一起開車穿越北歐，沒想到卻遇到了自然災害，他們在北角的路上行駛30分鐘之後，突然開始下雨並出現冰暴，路上開始結冰，車子也沒辦法固定停在一個地點；他們只能硬著頭皮繼續開，但前方就是懸崖，迅速結成的冰層可能會讓車子繼續向前滑行並掉下去，而緊急服務也離這個偏遠的地方有點距離，無法迅速給予幫助。

在這樣的情況下，海格的朋友卻突然想起交友軟體「Tinder」，這款軟體可以依照手機的使用位置，找到使用者所處地區的單身人士，而這項功能也意味著，他們能夠找到離這附近最近的人，並向其求救。於是海格將一張她與寵物犬的合照上傳，順利的與一名住在附近的居民配對成功。

海格說「真正來說…五分鐘後」，她跟朋友被一名臉上帶有鬍子、友好的當地人施蒂安救出，又過了5分鐘，施蒂安決定用推土機在冰上弄出線條，使他們的車子可以開離危險地帶並且停到安全的區域；而施蒂安更在隔天幫他們的車子裝上釘子，以便他們可以繼續旅行。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The picture to our Tinder rescue (Scroll down to my last post to get to know the story before) While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, Phil had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account with me and this fluffy cutie Literally 5 minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten Another 5 minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes! (There wasn’t a mechanic closer than 200km) Now we can continue our road trip to the Lofoten Tusen takk for your help @stianlauluten . @flash_bros_ @kerkamm_campers @hymer @life.of.kurt #snow #norway #roadtrip #tinder @tinder #dog #husky

Lonia Häger（@loniahaeger）分享的貼文 於 張貼

ET快訊
「超級傳播者」換4病房染14醫護　醫：疫情初期「全不讓說」
武漢肺炎台商裝沒事趴趴走　金巴黎舞小姐「喉痛呼吸不順」逼問出
查房完衝入發熱門診支援！感染科醫生「心跳驟停」身亡
挪威消費者委員會（Norwegian Consumer Council，簡稱NCC）15日投訴交友軟體違反隱私法規，指出Grindr和Tinder、OkCupid等知名交友軟體違反歐盟的規定，將用戶的所在位置、性取向、年齡等個人資料，分享給其他約百家企業。

