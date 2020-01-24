　
武漢慘淪「殭屍城」！民眾排隊等就醫當場暈死路邊　IG求救影片暴增

▲武漢內部狀況在IG上出現。（圖／翻攝自IG）

▲武漢內部狀況在IG上出現。（圖／翻攝自IG）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

武漢肺炎爆發後，因一開始當局並未即時公開病情與數字，導致外界多以為僅是「不知名肺炎」，直至24日中國已經確診867例、26人死亡，不少仍在當地的外國人，紛紛透過社群網路向外界「據實以告」武漢內部狀況，在短片中更可以看到幾位病患已經痛苦倒地，外媒更稱「整座城就像僵屍城一般」。

根據英國《太陽報》報導，武漢肺炎爆發後，不僅中國傳出病情，緊接國際間也出現許多確診病例，各國開始高度關注，並且做出許多具體預防措施，尤其加強各出入境口。目前包括武漢在內，已經有10市封城戒備，隨著官方更新數字、各地病況相當緩慢，不少國外網友已經在各社群網站上「透露」武漢內部狀況。

幾段在IG上公開的限時動態中，可以看到街上、醫院都有大排長龍等待檢驗的民眾，但卻出現幾位疑似因為體力不支的民眾，直接倒地等待救援，甚至在救護車抵達時，已經失去意識，整座城市幾乎淪陷成「殭屍城」。

武漢內部狀況的影片、照片也紛紛被上傳至網路上，一段醫院直接塞爆走廊等待救援的影片，可以清楚看到人人雖戴著面具，但相當恐懼的雙眼。武漢官方也出面呼籲，剛好歷經過年，仍希望民眾沒有必要盡量不要外出；而封城也導致當地超市、市場貨架被掃空，民眾瘋狂為家裡囤生活用品。

「2019新型冠狀病毒」（2019-nCoV）引發的肺炎疫情持續擴散。青海省通報，發現首例新型冠狀病毒感染的肺炎疑似病例。目前，大陸僅剩下西藏未中招。

武漢肺炎新型冠狀病毒武漢中國國際

