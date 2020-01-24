武漢慘淪「殭屍城」！民眾排隊等就醫當場暈死路邊　IG求救影片暴增

▲武漢內部狀況在IG上出現。（圖／翻攝自IG）
記者陳亭伃／綜合報導
武漢肺炎爆發後，因一開始當局並未即時公開病情與數字，導致外界多以為僅是「不知名肺炎」，直至24日中國已經確診867例、26人死亡，不少仍在當地的外國人，紛紛透過社群網路向外界「據實以告」武漢內部狀況，在短片中更可以看到幾位病患已經痛苦倒地，外媒更稱「整座城就像僵屍城一般」。
根據英國《太陽報》報導，武漢肺炎爆發後，不僅中國傳出病情，緊接國際間也出現許多確診病例，各國開始高度關注，並且做出許多具體預防措施，尤其加強各出入境口。目前包括武漢在內，已經有10市封城戒備，隨著官方更新數字、各地病況相當緩慢，不少國外網友已經在各社群網站上「透露」武漢內部狀況。
幾段在IG上公開的限時動態中，可以看到街上、醫院都有大排長龍等待檢驗的民眾，但卻出現幾位疑似因為體力不支的民眾，直接倒地等待救援，甚至在救護車抵達時，已經失去意識，整座城市幾乎淪陷成「殭屍城」。
武漢內部狀況的影片、照片也紛紛被上傳至網路上，一段醫院直接塞爆走廊等待救援的影片，可以清楚看到人人雖戴著面具，但相當恐懼的雙眼。武漢官方也出面呼籲，剛好歷經過年，仍希望民眾沒有必要盡量不要外出；而封城也導致當地超市、市場貨架被掃空，民眾瘋狂為家裡囤生活用品。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
plz help us. Weibo is deleting this video, we want the world to know the truth. Video is taken by a nurse from Wuhan Red Cross hospital. We want to survive. We need the government to do something, To our dear government officer, plz enjoy the lunar new year show and fxxk u. 微博一直在删除这个视频，希望世界知道我们的真实情况！请帮我转发！谢谢您！只想好好的活着！ 视频为武汉红十字医院，拍摄视频者为该院护士。#wuhan #wuhancoronavirus #wuhanvirus #wuhanchina @richkids_fashions_police @richkids_english_police
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
救救武汉吧！hospitals in Wuhan are desperately crying for help as healthcare workers risk their lives working with viruses in the exposed hospital under the limited protection due to shortage of protective gear including N95 masks and protective glasses and protective clothes. We kindly ask for everyone’s help to support Wuhan. Even though the city has been locked down and we are not allowed to use any public transportation!!!! Please helping us!!!!#wuhan #wuhanvirusoutbreak #wuhanvirus #wuhancoronavirus #wuhanpneumonia 我和武汉同在