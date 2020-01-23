　
快訊／俄羅斯軍方：40名敘利亞軍人慘遭突襲身亡　80人重傷

▲國際最新消息 。（示意圖）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

本月初敘利亞官方媒體表示，伊德利卜武裝份子多次違反停火協議，採取武裝行動，兩造局勢再升溫，大馬士革也恢復對伊德利卜武裝份子的軍事報復。

根據俄羅斯《衛星通訊社》報導，俄羅斯國防部表示，23日敘利亞伊德利卜省武裝份子突發動襲擊，造成40名敘利亞士兵喪生、80人重傷。此外，報導中也提到，東南部的戰火中至少擊斃50名聖戰份子。

此外，在襲擊當下伊德利卜武裝份子突破敘利亞軍隊防線，佔領至少兩個軍事典，逼迫政府撤退。

相關新聞

俄羅斯新內閣就位　國防、外交部長留任

俄羅斯新內閣就位　國防、外交部長留任

俄羅斯總統普丁簽署新一任政府官員的就職命令，其中最引人矚目的是大部分官員幾乎換新，但是國防部長紹伊古（Sergei Shoigu）與外交部長拉夫羅夫（Sergei Lavrov）留任卻相當引人矚目。《俄新社》報導指出，紹伊古和拉夫羅夫的留任意味著，普丁對俄目前的防務和外交政策都十分滿意。

挪威政府助「疑IS聖戰新娘」回國爆反彈

挪威政府助「疑IS聖戰新娘」回國爆反彈

利比亞內戰　各國盼永久性停火

利比亞內戰　各國盼永久性停火

利比亞內戰　UN大使籲：外國別干涉

利比亞內戰　UN大使籲：外國別干涉

普丁安插「政治素人」卡位總理

普丁安插「政治素人」卡位總理

關鍵字：

俄羅斯軍方敘利亞伊德利卜突襲

讀者迴響

