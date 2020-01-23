快訊／西雅圖市中心「熱鬧市場傳槍響」　1人當場遭擊殺至少5重傷！

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導
西雅圖著名派克市場當地時間22日晚間5時許發生槍擊案，當場造成1人死亡至少5人重傷，槍手案發後隨即逃離現場，目前警方正展開大規模搜索。當地警方表示，該市場附近常有許多遊客、當地居民活動，案發後造成不小恐慌。
SEATTLE MASS SHOOTING: Authorities say 6 people were shot when someone opened fire in Downtown Seattle tonight. 1 person died at the scene, 5 others were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The search is ongoing for the shooter. The latest at 7pm @KTVU Plus. pic.twitter.com/MYizsdyk3G— Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) January 23, 2020
BREAKING NEWSZ Heard the sound of gunfire during my 5p live shot about a shooting in Belltown— ran down to 3rd and Pine. Multiple victims. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/G6Ff5RCRjB— Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) January 23, 2020