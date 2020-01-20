快訊／德州酒吧音樂會槍擊2死5傷　槍手仍在逃

▲德州酒吧發生槍擊案。（圖／翻攝自google maps）



記者丁維瑀、詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國德州一處酒吧當地時間19日晚間發生槍擊，造成2死5傷，當時位於聖安東尼奧（San Antonio）的一家酒吧內部正舉行音樂表演，場內群眾先是爆發紛爭，接著有人拿出槍枝開始攻擊，其中一名死者是21歲的男性，另一名死者傷勢嚴重、最後不治身亡。

Officials said seven people were shot at the Ventura bar located in the 1000 block of Avenue B near the riverwalk. Two people have died. https://t.co/SIFHrH5r7o — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) January 20, 2020

警方表示，現階段還不確定槍手是否有鎖定的特定對象，但在酒吧工作的人並沒有中彈或受傷。目前嫌犯仍在逃。目擊者則說明，當時在酒吧內聽見多聲槍響。

▲警長說明狀況。



《美聯社》報導，警方在19日晚間8時以後接獲通報，緊急前往現場。聖安東尼奧警長麥克馬納斯（William McManus）表示，當時酒吧爆發紛爭，導致多名顧客遭遇槍擊，先是一名受害者當場死亡，另外6人被送往醫院，其中一人在到院後被醫療人員宣告死亡。麥克馬納斯說明，他有信心很快能確認嫌犯身分並將他繩之以法。

SAPD: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized in shooting at Ventura bar on Ave. B near downtown. Suspect on the run but Chief McManus expects to have them ID'd and arrested "sooner than later." Updates coming on the #Nightbeat and https://t.co/XU9FqidmtV. @ksatnewshttps://t.co/TcZzlRuD1j — KSAT Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) January 20, 2020