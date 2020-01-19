　
美國商場「槍響連發」多人驚慌逃竄　警方推特證實

▲▼警察,員警,警車,案發現場,兇案,逮捕。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫pixabay）

▲警方已到場展開調查。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫pixabay）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國喬治亞州首府亞特蘭大（Atlanta）大型商場萊諾克斯廣場（Lenox Square Mall）18日晚間傳出槍響，員警已到場展開調查。根據警方發言人的說法，這起案件並未造成人員受傷，但目擊者指出，在槍響傳出後，許多人開始逃跑，外傳商場現正處於封鎖狀態。

亞特蘭大警局稍早已透過推特證實槍擊消息，且此案有員警涉入，「我們已派員在槍擊現場，沒有員警受傷，會在收到更多資訊後提供最新消息。」

美國商場「槍響連發」多人驚慌逃竄　警方推特證實

美國2019年12月20日成立「美國太空軍」（United States Space Force），如今軍方也透過推特正式公開新制服樣貌。只不過，太空軍種的制服採用的是「林地迷彩」設計，讓大批網友瘋狂吐槽，「太空迷彩？又在亂花納稅人的錢。」

