馬尼拉機場恢復部分起降！客機被火山灰覆蓋清洗中 　航廈人潮塞爆

LOOK: Thousands of passengers are stranded at NAIA Terminal 1 as authorities have yet to announce the resumption of airport operations due to #taaleruption2020. @cnnphilippines pic.twitter.com/vH6Olx5SuC — Xianne Arcangel (@xianneangel) January 13, 2020

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

菲律賓塔爾火山（Taal）過去24小時接連噴出火山灰及熔岩，許多航班受到影響，13日至少有286航班取消。不過，根據馬尼拉國際機場管理局及菲律賓民航局最新說法，馬尼拉尼諾伊艾奎諾國際機場（Ninoy Aquino International Airport）現已重新恢復部分運作，於當地上午10時允許班機離境，並於中午12時開放班機降落。

Due to passenger congestion, some passengers rest on the floor of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 while waiting for the status of their cancelled flights. | via @lady_vicencio pic.twitter.com/5OdoyRLyw2 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 12, 2020

根據稍早CNN記者取得的畫面，上萬名旅客稍早滯留尼諾伊艾奎諾國際機場第一航廈，大廳內人潮塞爆。另據ABS-CBN推特的畫面，機場第三航廈也有人就地躺下休息。此外，機場人員也有最新動作，正在清洗客機上頭的火山灰。

Update on Philippines - airport authorities say flight operations at Manila airport have partially resumed.



Washing down the aircrafts from the volcanic ash at Ninoy Aquino Airport in Manila.



pic.twitter.com/z6OqOgrvks — air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) January 13, 2020

不過，宿霧太平洋航空（Cebu Pacific）已於今早9時45分發聲明表示，由於安全因素考量，宿霧太平洋航空現正進行客機全面性檢查，待作業結束後，才會重啟服務，所有原定13日在尼諾伊艾奎諾國際機場起降的乘客可在30日內重新訂票，或選擇全額退款。

