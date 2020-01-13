　
國際

馬尼拉機場恢復部分起降！客機被火山灰覆蓋清洗中 　航廈人潮塞爆

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

菲律賓塔爾火山（Taal）過去24小時接連噴出火山灰及熔岩，許多航班受到影響，13日至少有286航班取消。不過，根據馬尼拉國際機場管理局及菲律賓民航局最新說法，馬尼拉尼諾伊艾奎諾國際機場（Ninoy Aquino International Airport）現已重新恢復部分運作，於當地上午10時允許班機離境，並於中午12時開放班機降落。

根據稍早CNN記者取得的畫面，上萬名旅客稍早滯留尼諾伊艾奎諾國際機場第一航廈，大廳內人潮塞爆。另據ABS-CBN推特的畫面，機場第三航廈也有人就地躺下休息。此外，機場人員也有最新動作，正在清洗客機上頭的火山灰。

不過，宿霧太平洋航空（Cebu Pacific）已於今早9時45分發聲明表示，由於安全因素考量，宿霧太平洋航空現正進行客機全面性檢查，待作業結束後，才會重啟服務，所有原定13日在尼諾伊艾奎諾國際機場起降的乘客可在30日內重新訂票，或選擇全額退款。

►菲律賓火山開始「噴熔岩」！數小時內恐大爆發　當局撤8千人

 

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

關鍵字：

塔爾火山菲律賓火山馬尼拉機場尼諾伊艾奎諾國際機場NAIA東南亞要聞

