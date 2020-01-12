　
「傻匯近7千萬」驚覺被騙！德州學校淪釣魚email肥羊　隔一個月才發現

▲▼ Manor Senior High School。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Manor Senior High School）

▲該學區的學生超過8000人，從小學至高中都有。圖為蔓諾高中。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Manor Senior High School）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國德州蔓諾學區（Manor Independent School District）2019年11月上旬遭到釣魚電子郵件詐騙，直到12月才發現，損失金額達230萬美元（約新台幣6964萬元）。對此，當局現已展開調查，警方10日在記者會上表示，相關人員已掌握到可靠線索。

據美國廣播公司（ABC）報導，該學區的學生超過8000人，從小學至高中都有，但卻在被騙走230萬美元後，才發現事情不對勁。警探羅培茲（Anne Lopez）表示，230萬美元共分成3筆交易進行，但學區並沒有發現銀行資訊已被更改，直到3筆交易都完成後，才發現他們是把錢匯入假帳號。

目前警方與聯邦調查局（FBI）已聯手展開調查。

Manor Independent School District詐騙北美要聞

