快訊／俄羅斯東部規模6.3地震　目前無傷亡傳出

▲▼ 俄羅斯地震。（圖／翻攝自EMSC）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

歐洲-地中海地震中心（EMSC）最新數據顯示，俄羅斯西伯利亞東部楚科奇自治區（Chukotka），在當地時間9日晚間8時38分發生規模6.3地震，震源深度20公里。

目前無傳出任何傷亡。

