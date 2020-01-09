哈利梅根退居幕後！　突襲聲明「卸下資深皇室成員身分」

▲哈利梅根一直想和英國王室核心保持距離。（圖／美聯社）
記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導
哈利王子和夫人梅根8日發布聲明，表示不會再以「資深皇室成員」的身分出現在大眾面前，而是退居幕後，並透過工作獲得經濟獨立。據了解，兩人的決定並未先和其他皇室成員討論過，甚至女王伊莉莎白二世事先也不知情，現在白金漢宮內部瀰漫震驚和失望。
「BBC報導」，哈利王子和梅根在聲明中指出，兩人卸下資深皇室成員的身分後，會在英國和北美兩頭跑，「我們試著要從皇室家族中退居幕後，然後透過工作成為經濟獨立的家庭，同時續會全力支持女王陛下。」兩人也會繼續行使對女王、英聯邦和我們的職責。
▲梅根對於已經做媽媽了，還要被英國狗仔24小時盯哨，感到身心疲憊。（圖／路透）
聲明中寫道，來往英美兩地的決定，「會讓我們能夠好好扶養我們的兒子長大，同時讓他了解他出身的皇室傳統，也能帶給我們家更多的空間，專注進入到人生的下一篇章，包括成立新的慈善機構。」除了正式公開聲明外，哈利和梅根分別都在自己的Instagram帳號上附上聲明，意味著心意已決，然而此舉必然會引起英國皇室內不小的風波。
據了解，皇室內部事先並不知情，而且對於兩人的擅自決定感到「強烈失望」，BBC皇室特派記者迪蒙（Jonny Dymond）認為，這反映出白金漢宮內部的真實情況，但會造成如此影響，很可能並非哈利和梅根到底做了什麼決定，而是他們怎麼處理這個決定，因為他們沒有事先和其他人討論過，甚至即將邁入94歲的高齡女王伊莉莎白二世也不知道。
迪蒙表示，這項決定「鐵定會造成重大裂痕，哈利和梅根在一邊，其餘的所有皇室成員在一邊。」
白金漢宮發言人對此回應，目前內部針對兩人聲明的討論還在「初步階段」，尚未研擬出回應，「我們了解他們想要走向不同的路，但這是一個複雜的問題，需要時間去解決。」
2019年5月，哈利和梅根誕下兒子亞契（Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor），並在同年耶誕節時向皇室請假，表示想要3人小家庭的時光。今年初，澳洲雜誌「New Idea」在封面以斗大標題爆料，兩人實際上已經分開83天，但內文寫下其實是在兩人和皇室告假的6周間，只有非常少的相處時間，實際上「83天」和「分開」的定義及結論為何，尚不清楚，過程未被揭露。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA