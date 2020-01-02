　
快訊／印度工廠大火救援「現場突爆炸」建物瞬間塌　外傳多人受困

▲▼ 印度新德里Peeragarhi一間工廠2日上午發生大火，但隨後爆炸倒塌，外傳多人受困。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲現場冒出大量濃煙。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

印度新德里Peeragarhi一間工廠今（2）上午發生大火，消防單位獲報後趕緊派員前往現場處理。只不過，正當稍早救火行動進行的同時，現場突然發生爆炸，建築物隨即倒塌，外傳包括消防人員在內等多人受困建築物殘骸之中，救援人員現正試圖把受困者救出來。

印尼首都雅加達跨年夜降下大雨，導致市區大淹水，郊區又發生土石流，讓雅加達市區電力中斷，截至目前共造成21人死亡，3萬多人被迫撤離。其中還有一名16歲少年，在水中觸摸電線桿，不慎觸電身亡。菲律賓國家災害應變總署發言人阿古斯（Agus Wibowo）表示，死亡人數恐再攀升。

關鍵字：

印度新德里工廠大火火災爆炸倒塌東南亞要聞

