快訊／印度工廠大火救援「現場突爆炸」建物瞬間塌　外傳多人受困

▲現場冒出大量濃煙。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

印度新德里Peeragarhi一間工廠今（2）上午發生大火，消防單位獲報後趕緊派員前往現場處理。只不過，正當稍早救火行動進行的同時，現場突然發生爆炸，建築物隨即倒塌，外傳包括消防人員在內等多人受困建築物殘骸之中，救援人員現正試圖把受困者救出來。

Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway.

A fire broke out at a factory in #Peeragarhi, Delhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are trapped.



I hope and pray that no life is lost. pic.twitter.com/1EbUrpMY2g