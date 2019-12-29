快訊／紐約猶太會堂遭攻擊！兇嫌持彎刀「刺進教徒胸部」　5人送醫搶救

Three Jews stabbed in a synagogue in Monsey tonight. An intruder came into Rabbi Rottenberg's shul with a machete.



There are no words to describe the anxiety of this moment. pic.twitter.com/F4VBhNWMpz — Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) December 29, 2019

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國紐約北部蒙西市（Monsey）一間猶太會堂，在當地時間28日晚間發生持刀砍事件，造成數人受傷，目前已全數送往醫院急救。

CBS報導指出，遭到攻擊的猶太會堂是一名猶太拉比（Rabbi）羅騰堡（Rottenburg）的住所，當時羅騰堡正在屋內主持光明節儀式，結果一名手持彎刀的蒙面男子，直接闖進屋內，拿刀刺向其中三人，接著駕駛一輛銀色轎車逃逸。

Stabbing In Monsey now A few victims on Forshey Rd By a shul pic.twitter.com/YuYBb5iPUG — Rockland Buff (@Rockland_Buff) December 29, 2019

當地猶太公共事務委員會（rthodox Jews Public Affairs Council）表示，他們在28日晚間9點多接獲通報，總共有5人遭到刺傷，目前已經全數送往醫院，「有2人失血過多，情況較危急，其中1人被刺了至少6刀。」

目擊者指出，有一人甚至直接被刀子刺進胸部，而兇嫌用圍巾遮住臉部，但從膚色可以判斷應該是一名非裔美國人。