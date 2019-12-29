　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／紐約猶太會堂遭攻擊！兇嫌持彎刀「刺進教徒胸部」　5人送醫搶救

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國紐約北部蒙西市（Monsey）一間猶太會堂，在當地時間28日晚間發生持刀砍事件，造成數人受傷，目前已全數送往醫院急救。

CBS報導指出，遭到攻擊的猶太會堂是一名猶太拉比（Rabbi）羅騰堡（Rottenburg）的住所，當時羅騰堡正在屋內主持光明節儀式，結果一名手持彎刀的蒙面男子，直接闖進屋內，拿刀刺向其中三人，接著駕駛一輛銀色轎車逃逸。

當地猶太公共事務委員會（rthodox Jews Public Affairs Council）表示，他們在28日晚間9點多接獲通報，總共有5人遭到刺傷，目前已經全數送往醫院，「有2人失血過多，情況較危急，其中1人被刺了至少6刀。」

目擊者指出，有一人甚至直接被刀子刺進胸部，而兇嫌用圍巾遮住臉部，但從膚色可以判斷應該是一名非裔美國人。

ET快訊
總統大選地下賭盤賠率曝光！宋楚瑜竟贏韓國瑜「T.L.W」是小
宣布參選2020總統！館長「穿藍襯衫拋震撼彈」喊政見：中華民
剁碎小18歲女友！電機碩士被分手持刀「削鼻挖眼」血案巷弄半夜
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

高中師4年打包學生吃剩麵包、牛奶被罰...網轟：珍惜食物反被當小偷？

美國2019年「大規模謀殺」創近50年新高　「槍擊案」高達八成

川普刪除「被疑假新聞機器人」貼文轉發　內容驚見吹哨者真實身份！

18歲新婚懷孕3月喪夫！少女見燒焦男屍崩潰痛哭　索馬利亞汽車恐攻釀90死

6醫勸流產！39歲媽懷罕見「雙胞胎唐氏寶寶」　堅持生下「奇蹟」

快訊／紐約猶太會堂遭攻擊！兇嫌持彎刀「刺進教徒胸部」　5人送醫搶救

荷蘭「Holland」全面正名「尼德蘭」！　明年1月起上路

捨棄專業白袍　日醫天天Cosplay瑪利歐、孫悟空：逗病人大笑更重要

想將兒骨灰灑海中竟被「打破車窗」整盒偷走！　父母淚求：把孩子還來

IS懷恨「巴格達迪之死」　聖誕節虐殺11人質…逼跪地斬首洩憤影片曝光！

蔡英文狂嗆韓：總機號碼633？　「沒政見又沒想法」講話都錯的

公車10km免費！他搭一站就換車 司機怒嗆「浪費資源」引爆論戰

毛色不討喜！台灣虎斑犬送養加拿大 遛狗時狂被讚...媽自豪「牠真的很帥」

專家5分鐘教你「修馬桶不求人」！35塊解決漏水問題網讚：很實用

Apink出道9年「年末演出被卡」！　娜恩PO完整版槓KBS：請對所有歌手公平

不潮不出街！韓國超夯長版羽絨衣　歐爸穿「拖地款」上街秒吸迷妹們

大阪人氣燒肉店！國產牛吃到飽 爽嗑牛肉、暢飲啤酒只要1500！

Jasper和內蒙古小女孩摔跤　陳小春一旁狂提醒：不要欺負人家

潘瑋柏「玩憋笑遊戲」零偶包　直接「拿塑膠袋套頭」超犧牲！

鋼鐵H夾克搶翻！千萬收入全捐出 加碼拍賣「原味外套」100萬得標

高中師4年打包學生吃剩麵包、牛奶被罰...網轟：珍惜食物反被當小偷？

美國2019年「大規模謀殺」創近50年新高　「槍擊案」高達八成

川普刪除「被疑假新聞機器人」貼文轉發　內容驚見吹哨者真實身份！

18歲新婚懷孕3月喪夫！少女見燒焦男屍崩潰痛哭　索馬利亞汽車恐攻釀90死

6醫勸流產！39歲媽懷罕見「雙胞胎唐氏寶寶」　堅持生下「奇蹟」

快訊／紐約猶太會堂遭攻擊！兇嫌持彎刀「刺進教徒胸部」　5人送醫搶救

荷蘭「Holland」全面正名「尼德蘭」！　明年1月起上路

捨棄專業白袍　日醫天天Cosplay瑪利歐、孫悟空：逗病人大笑更重要

想將兒骨灰灑海中竟被「打破車窗」整盒偷走！　父母淚求：把孩子還來

IS懷恨「巴格達迪之死」　聖誕節虐殺11人質…逼跪地斬首洩憤影片曝光！

總統大選地下賭盤賠率曝光！宋楚瑜竟贏韓國瑜　「T.L.W」是小英代號

HBL／治平外卡首戰淘汰強恕　與光復爭8強門票

手語兄弟告狀「鄭朝方俐落溝通嚇壞眾人」　淡定：關心弱勢溝通是基本

董仔比U抓胸「親量她的大小」！　白癡公主自爆真相…網驚：有胸型欸

子瑜「神顏變化」連5年奪百大美女！　1張經典照正到收服《雷神3》導演

2020雲林好玩一整年　劍湖山世界推出蒙古國極限特技秀

韓國瑜政見會喊「1450抹黑」！陳水扁痛批：陳幸妤被霸凌時有誰為她說話？

看光Swatch內在　G-SHOCK也追流行玩透視

入冬保水救命符！「動物油v.s乳霜」藥妝評比...放N年還能擦嗎？

住宿舍想「氣炸鍋或烤箱」2選1！網秒推前者　曝挑對機型…她愛的甜點也OK

18禁！法鬥版「愛情動作片」　打開監視器媽傻：我看了啥

國際熱門新聞

人妻求子4年沒動靜！一夜滾上老闆床　竟然中了

百億網紅IG高調寵女　竟買鑽戒送1歲女兒

媽注射屎尿進點滴袋！15歲癌兒差點亡

抓雞反被暴打　老鷹一臉被玩壞了

大叔和伴侶「激烈床戰被啃咬香蕉」　5天後冒出恐怖黑洞

北韓高麗航空2020空姐月曆曝光

英預言家「2020年預言震撼彈」　日本被強震爆襲釀「東奧危機」

小學生和爆乳女約會　送4萬iPhone X

龍婆2020年預言公開！亞洲進入「天災肆虐年400人將罹難」

即／美國驚傳墜機事故　至少5人死亡

新潟木船載7白骨　疑來自北韓

荷蘭Holland明年正名「尼德蘭」

民宅暗夜火　父衝回火場救女喪命

印度鬼屋11口之家全亡　9屍掛大廳

更多熱門

相關新聞

懷罕見雙胞唐寶寶　勇媽堅持生產

懷罕見雙胞唐寶寶　勇媽堅持生產

美國奧勒岡州（Oregon）39歲媽媽瑞秋（Rachael Prescott），先前被告知懷上雙胞胎女嬰，正當她與32歲丈夫寇迪（Cody）還有2個兒子沉浸在準備迎接家族新成員的喜悅中時，卻被醫生檢驗出胎兒罹患唐氏症及心臟疾病。儘管先後多達6名醫生勸瑞秋進行流產手術，不過她始終不願放棄女兒，堅持將姊妹倆生下。

休士頓住宅區爆槍擊　至少2死7傷

休士頓住宅區爆槍擊　至少2死7傷

116萬人列恐怖名單！　FBI敗訴

116萬人列恐怖名單！　FBI敗訴

即／美國驚傳墜機事故　至少5人死亡

即／美國驚傳墜機事故　至少5人死亡

民宅暗夜火　父衝回火場救女喪命

民宅暗夜火　父衝回火場救女喪命

關鍵字：

猶太教攻擊北美要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

遠航停飛 反送中 跨年 高以翔 波特王 王令麟 謝和弦 韓國瑜 尹衍樑 5G 眼霜 柯文哲 柯P 林志玲 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 五月天演唱會 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 郭台銘 總統大選 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 黃瀞瑩 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 黃寶慧 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

劉在錫奪《SBS演藝大賞》最大獎感謝具荷拉與雪莉

不能直接滴在眼球上！藥師授點眼藥水正確方式

富邦留不住　王建民可能轉投中信

獵狼犬優雅喝水！鏡頭一轉網笑翻

五月天合體陶喆阿信：我宣布退出樂壇！

人妻求子4年沒動靜！一夜滾上老闆床　竟然中了

綠帽新郎報復！婚宴播「新娘床戰姐夫」影片

王大陸緊抱長腿妹親密照外洩！　韓女神舊愛被甩

浪汪躺床墊斷氣　她要裝箱秒嚇傻

全球百大帥哥美女瘋傳！子瑜跌到第15名

喝到肝爛！爸媽勸他捐肝「救酗酒弟」…2年後結果傻眼

性侵70次！新北狼父校門口揉胸8年級女兒

對話曝！空姐「爽睡人夫3天」正宮撞門對質

今起全台雨最凍12度時間出爐　一張圖看跨年元旦天氣

快訊／「暖雲的雨比較兇」台南大雨特報　全台下到跨年

更多

最夯影音

更多
蔡英文狂嗆韓：總機號碼633？　「沒政見又沒想法」講話都錯的

蔡英文狂嗆韓：總機號碼633？　「沒政見又沒想法」講話都錯的
公車10km免費！他搭一站就換車 司機怒嗆「浪費資源」引爆論戰

公車10km免費！他搭一站就換車 司機怒嗆「浪費資源」引爆論戰

毛色不討喜！台灣虎斑犬送養加拿大 遛狗時狂被讚...媽自豪「牠真的很帥」

毛色不討喜！台灣虎斑犬送養加拿大 遛狗時狂被讚...媽自豪「牠真的很帥」

專家5分鐘教你「修馬桶不求人」！35塊解決漏水問題網讚：很實用

專家5分鐘教你「修馬桶不求人」！35塊解決漏水問題網讚：很實用

Apink出道9年「年末演出被卡」！　娜恩PO完整版槓KBS：請對所有歌手公平

Apink出道9年「年末演出被卡」！　娜恩PO完整版槓KBS：請對所有歌手公平

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

大選最新局勢在這裡

大選最新局勢在這裡

蔡韓宋問鼎總統就定位，650人目標鎖定113席立委寶座，1.11決戰日ET陪你看到最後！

片場殘酷真人秀《演技派》

片場殘酷真人秀《演技派》

集結李嘉欣等大咖演員，每周六22點ETtoday播吧，一窺選手演技養成之路

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面