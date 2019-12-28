澳洲野火燒毀家園、食物！無尾熊忍40度高溫…坐柏油路攔人討水喝

▲澳洲大火，無家可歸的無尾熊向人討水喝。（圖／翻攝自IG）
記者林瑩真／綜合外電報導
澳洲9月起發生大規模野火，如今已經燒毀將近5萬平方公里的土地，造成大量的無尾熊無家可歸，被迫走向柏油路向人類討水喝。澳洲環境部長雷伊（Sussan Ley）表示，新南威爾斯州將近30%的無尾熊因野火死亡。
綜合外媒報導，澳洲野火蔓延5個州，燒毀將近5萬平方公里的土地，尤其是新南威爾斯州，除了3.4萬平方公里的土地被燒光，因為30%棲息地被破壞，當地1.5萬至2.8萬隻的無尾熊恐怕也有30%已經死亡。
一名自行車車友安娜赫斯勒（Anna Heusler）就在Instagram分享了數張令人心碎的照片，他們一群人被坐在柏油路中央、燒傷的無尾熊攔下，牠主動爬上人類的自行車，就為了在40度的高溫下討水喝，「我們誰也沒見過這樣的事」。
報導指出，救援組織接受大量燒傷的無尾熊並非最令人煩惱的，「我們現在注意到一個大問題，餓肚子的無尾熊們根本沒有食物」，因為成千上萬的樹都被大火燒毀，還有許多無尾熊不得不因為嚴重的燒傷而被安樂死。
事實上，棲息於新南威爾斯、昆士蘭的無尾熊，就曾因棲息地遭破壞，加上全球暖化影響，在1990至2010年間，數量大跌42%。如今野火也讓西部地棲鸚鵡（western ground parrot）、南澳袋鼠島狹足袋鼩（Kangaroo Island dunnart）受到威脅。