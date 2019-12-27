　
伊朗發生規模5.1地震　鄰近布什爾核電廠

▲▼伊朗發生規模5.1地震。（圖／翻攝usgs）

▲伊朗布什爾發生規模5.1地震。（圖／翻攝usgs）

文／中央社

美國地質調查所（ USGS）表示，伊朗布什爾（Bushehr）核電廠附近今天發生規模5.1地震。

路透社報導，震央在伊朗南部沿岸布什爾核電廠以東約53公里處。這起地震是中度地震，可能會造成相當嚴重的損失 。

