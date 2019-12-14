英國投票最佳傳統！遛狗順便投票　推特狂曬毛孩…連「牠」也出現

▲英國首相強生帶著愛犬前往投票站。（圖／路透）



英國大選剛落幕，這次除了是96年來首次12月大選外，也有另外一項有趣的現象值得注意，那就是許多英國人會帶著自家的寵物一起去投票站，例如英國首相強生就帶著他愛犬Dilyn，前往西敏市（Westminster）投票站。而這些寵物不只是貓咪或是小狗，今年更有人應景地帶著馴鹿一起去投票。

▲英國有著帶狗去投票的傳統。（圖／路透）



#dogsatpollingstations is usually a highlight of working on a picture desk on election day but #reindeeratpollingstations has taken it up a notch. https://t.co/gbvMpn1ExM



: @SWNS pic.twitter.com/4C9wHrbvJI — Johnny Goldsmith (@MirrorJohnny) December 12, 2019

12日的大選除了是自1923年以來第一次12月大選，也是1974年來第一次冬季大選，因此帶著寵物出門的選民們，各個花招百出，部論是替狗狗穿上象徵聖誕節紅色毛衣、打扮成聖誕樹或是直接穿上聖誕老人裝，更有人直接帶著馴鹿、馬、烏龜還有整群鵝一起去投票站。

#dogsatpollingstations it may be raining but Millie is proud to have her bark heard this Christmas #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/kpInkEJhyz — Sewing Loon (@Sewingloon) December 12, 2019

Forget #dogsatpollingstations, a couple of horses have showed up at polling stations earlier today.#GE2019 #GeneralElection19 pic.twitter.com/VJxL7PyaSU — News With Mr6feet (@NMr6feet) December 12, 2019

帶寵物出門投票的習慣，大約是從2016年脫歐公投後開始，簡單來說，因為英國並不會因為投票而停班停課，所以許多人會在早上出門遛狗的時間，順便去投票，再拍一張狗狗被綁在投票站外的照片，象徵著「我已經投完票了」。這次的選舉推特更出現了「#dogsatpollingstations post」（狗狗站在投票站外）的主題標籤。

Hercules knows who to vote for #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/qaQ0CIpacN — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 12, 2019

除了強生之外，衛生大臣漢考克（Matt Hancock）、倫敦市長沙迪克汗（Sadiq Khan）也都加入帶狗投票的行列。

Thrilled to report an exceptional (and very good) turn out at Dulwich Village Polling #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/gaBtYOfB71 — Kate Turner (@Kate_Turnr) December 12, 2019

#DogsAtPollingStations - Dogs take centre stage on the day voters cast their ballot in the UK general election



[Tap to expand] https://t.co/t7BQcmiPP1 #BBCElection #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/Bz2MPWEnaD — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 12, 2019

