粉紅25cm「老二魚」大量暴露！加州海灘驚見上千隻　真的能壯陽

▲▼加州海灘出現大量海腸。（圖／翻攝自IG／baynaturemagazine）

▲加州海灘出現大量海腸。（圖／翻攝自IG／baynaturemagazine）

記者錢玉紘／綜合報導

美國加州的德瑞克海灘（Drakes Beach）近日出現上千隻長相奇特的「魚」，這種生物正式名稱為「單環刺螠」，俗稱海腸，全身光滑無毛，長度大約25公分，大部分都是粉紅色，一拿在手上會發現牠們外型酷似男性的生殖器，又被暱稱為「陰莖魚」。

「海灣自然」雜誌報導指出，在近日一場暴風雨過後，單環刺螠大量出現在加州北部的海岸邊，數量驚人，幾乎覆蓋了整個海岸。這種生物大部分的時間都躲在沙子裡面，但是因為下了大雨，大浪打到岸上，將牠們頭頂上的沙子帶走了好幾層，才讓單環刺螠大量「暴露」出來。

報導指出，類似的現象過去也曾發生在加州索諾馬郡（Sonoma County）、聖塔克魯茲（Santa Cruz）以及蒙特瑞郡（Monterey County）等地。

單環刺螠體型肥大，身體前端有一長吻用於覓食，極具彈性，可伸長至一公尺以上，利用其黏性黏著底部的小動物或有機顆粒，由於吻部在外覓食而容易被海鳥啄食，而再生性極強。在南韓常常被用來當作食材，通常會生吃，另外也常被當作魚餌。

海腸除了外型長得像生殖器外，還真的對重振男性雄風有幫助，中醫認為，單環刺螠有壯陽、溫補肝腎的作用，適合男性食用。

粉紅25cm「老二魚」大量暴露！加州海灘驚見上千隻　真的能壯陽

