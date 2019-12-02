德州小飛機「高空引擎故障」轉降失敗　機上3人全罹難

A wrecked Piper Comanche airplane rests on the 600 block of Rhapsody after it crashed, killing three people, on approach to San Antonio International Airport on Sunday night, Dec. 1, 2019. @ExpressNews #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/NZBPd1H1Uv

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國德州聖安東尼奧國際機場（San Antonio International Airport）1日晚間驚傳墜機事故，該架小型飛機自舒格蘭（Sugarland）起飛後，原定飛往伯爾尼（Boerne），但在飛行途中出現引擎故障，決定緊急轉降聖安東尼奧國際機場。只不過，該架飛機最終不幸墜毀於機場北側一處人行道，機上3人全數罹難。

綜合路透、KSAT等外媒報導，墜毀地點位在機場約150碼（約137.6公尺）處，當局獲報後出動至少26名消防人員前往現場支援，當地部分道路已封閉，直到現場調查作業結束為止。

根據FlightAware數據顯示，該架小型飛機的機型為派珀PA24-250（Piper PA-24-250），是一架4人座的固定機翼單引擎飛機。

►冬季風暴警告！美飛機載12人墜毀釀9死 醫療人員低溫中搶救

►飛越墓地「盤旋俯衝」墜機轟天響！飛行員確認罹難 滿地殘骸影片曝光

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood confirms all three passengers have died after a single-engine airplane crashed on West Rhapsody. Took off from Sugarland and was headed for Boerne when it experienced engine trouble and tried to divert to San Antonio International Airport. pic.twitter.com/r8kXrsmnDO