德州小飛機「高空引擎故障」轉降失敗　機上3人全罹難

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國德州聖安東尼奧國際機場（San Antonio International Airport）1日晚間驚傳墜機事故，該架小型飛機自舒格蘭（Sugarland）起飛後，原定飛往伯爾尼（Boerne），但在飛行途中出現引擎故障，決定緊急轉降聖安東尼奧國際機場。只不過，該架飛機最終不幸墜毀於機場北側一處人行道，機上3人全數罹難。

綜合路透、KSAT等外媒報導，墜毀地點位在機場約150碼（約137.6公尺）處，當局獲報後出動至少26名消防人員前往現場支援，當地部分道路已封閉，直到現場調查作業結束為止。

根據FlightAware數據顯示，該架小型飛機的機型為派珀PA24-250（Piper PA-24-250），是一架4人座的固定機翼單引擎飛機。

►冬季風暴警告！美飛機載12人墜毀釀9死　醫療人員低溫中搶救
►飛越墓地「盤旋俯衝」墜機轟天響！飛行員確認罹難　滿地殘骸影片曝光

美國民主黨總統參選人、前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）自30日起，將從在愛荷華州康瑟布拉夫斯（Council Bluffs）競選辦公室開始，帶著妻子進行為期8天的「巴士行競選行程」，將會拜訪18個郡。他警告愛荷華州的人民，若讓川普總統待在白宮八年，「美國人的性格會被改變」。

毛加恩公開「婚禮緬懷高以翔影片」　4分鐘影像每個笑容都是洋蔥

毛加恩公開「婚禮緬懷高以翔影片」　4分鐘影像每個笑容都是洋蔥
怒轟搞台獨都垃圾！　郭董挺柯P：我們不能夠容忍台獨

怒轟搞台獨都垃圾！　郭董挺柯P：我們不能夠容忍台獨

正妹流利英文揭秘「一日護理師」實拍忙碌日常網致敬：鋼鐵英雄

正妹流利英文揭秘「一日護理師」實拍忙碌日常網致敬：鋼鐵英雄

超幸福？汶萊人一輩子不用繳稅 神級福利曝光！讀書、看病攏免錢

超幸福？汶萊人一輩子不用繳稅 神級福利曝光！讀書、看病攏免錢

萬華壯碩女夜市上演全武行 持椅追打男怒罵「為什麼不吃飯」

萬華壯碩女夜市上演全武行 持椅追打男怒罵「為什麼不吃飯」

