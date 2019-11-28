　
加拿大飛機「直衝林地墜毀」多人罹難　直升機急升空搜索

記者詹雅婷／編譯

加拿大安大略省27日一架Piper PA-32小型飛機墜毀，京斯敦市（Kingston）警方證實該架飛機墜毀於郊區林地，多人罹難，但並未透露其他相關細節。加拿大國家運輸安全委員會（The Transportation Safety Board of Canada）已表示，將於28日上午動員小組前往事發地點展開調查。

綜合當地媒體The Whig-Standard及路透報導，當局27日傍晚5時20分接獲緊急通報電話後，隨即出動直升機到失事地點周邊進行搜索，直到晚間8時15分左右結束相關行動。目前已知失事飛機為Piper PA-32隸屬單引擎飛機，最多可容納6人。

官員表示，該架飛機是在美國註冊登記，自安大略省的巴頓維爾市立機場（Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport）起飛後，原定飛往京斯敦市的京斯敦市機場（Norman Rogers Airport，又稱「諾曼羅傑斯機場」），但卻在途中發生意外。警方表示，目前已與機場保持聯繫，確認罹難者身分及同行成員之間的關係。

加拿大安大略墜機失事Piper PA-32北美要聞

