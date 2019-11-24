　
埃及「貓木乃伊」發現2幼獅！身形完整超罕見　大量動物木乃伊公開展示

▲▼ 埃及23日公開展出大量動物木乃伊。（圖／路透）

▲ 埃及當局展出大量動物木乃伊。圖為貓木乃伊。（圖／路透，下同）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

埃及2018年在首都開羅以南的薩卡拉（Saqqara）金字塔群出土數十具貓木乃伊，甚至發現聖甲蟲木乃伊。如今，這些動物木乃伊23日公開展出，現已確定其中2具大型貓木乃伊為幼獅，相關檢測作業正進一步執行中，且幼獅木乃伊相當完整並無缺損，實屬罕見。

綜合BBC、衛報報導，薩卡拉金字塔群曾於2004年發現一具成年獅子木乃伊遺骸，此次展出的大量動物木乃伊就是在當年出土地點附近被發現。

▲▼ 埃及23日公開展出大量動物木乃伊。（圖／路透）

根據當局23日展出的文物，除了面具、雕像之外，還有貓、鱷魚、眼鏡蛇和鳥類的木乃伊，以及史上最大的聖甲蟲木乃伊；在5具體型較大的貓木乃伊當中，目前已有2具被確認為幼獅，據悉大約6至8個月大，當局正針對另外3具木乃伊進行檢測，確認品種。

近年來，埃及加強考古發現的宣傳力道，力求挽救日漸衰落的旅遊業。埃及文物部部長伊納尼（Khaled El Enany）表示，希望此次的展覽能夠吸引更多遊客前來，提升海外形象，「這對埃及來說，是個很棒的宣傳。」

►影／埃及出土罕見貓、聖甲蟲木乃伊！　可追溯自第五王朝

▼ 鳥類木乃伊也是展出重點之一。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 埃及23日公開展出大量動物木乃伊。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 埃及23日公開展出大量動物木乃伊。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 埃及23日公開展出大量動物木乃伊。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

