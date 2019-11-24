「神奇三寶」原地旋轉1小時　員警到場傻眼：駕駛是狗狗

▲三寶原地旋轉1小時，員警到場傻眼：「駕駛是狗狗。」（圖／翻攝自Pixabay免費圖庫）
網搜小組／趙蔡州報導
狗狗開車把主人給嚇死了！美國佛羅里達州21日發生一起非常奇葩的事件，當地一名駕駛打電話向警方報案，指稱他臨時下車意外把自己鎖在車外，結果車子突然不受控制地原地旋轉。當地警方趕到現場處理時發現，意外的始作俑者是一隻頑皮狗狗，讓他們只能一邊忍笑一邊把車子停住。
臉書粉絲團「聖露西港警察局」（Port St. Lucie Police Department）文章表示，他們21日上午8時許接獲一名車主報案，對方指稱自己因為開錯路而下車找路，卻不小心把寵物犬Max反鎖在車上，下一秒Max意外撞到換檔桿，導致車子開始倒退且瘋狂原地轉圈，過程中甚至撞壞了一個郵筒。
▲員警嘗試接近正在原地轉圈的轎車。（圖／翻攝自Port St. Lucie Police Department臉書）
聖露西港員警趕到現場後，看見車子一邊倒退一邊原地轉圈、狗狗則坐在駕駛一臉無辜，荒謬畫面讓他們感覺傻眼又好笑。車主後來把電動鑰匙交給員警，但由於鑰匙已經沒電無法使用，眾人只能等了約1小時、車子停止後才能上前救援，所幸最後Max平安無事下車，車子也只有輕微擦撞痕跡。
警方事後把事件分享到臉書，立刻引發網友熱烈討論，有人說「牠看準主人下車，開始兜風了」、「第一次駕駛只撞壞一個郵筒，還算不錯」、「感謝警察將狗狗平安救出」、「這就是找『小黃（狗）』代駕的風險」、「這一隻狗駕駛技術不錯，搞不好有開車的天分喔」、「我只想知道Max有沒有繫安全帶。」
Car circles the cul-de-sac with ‘MAX’ locked inside
On November 21, 2019 at around 8:07 am, officers went to the 2600 block of SW Edith Court, Port St. Lucie, FL for reports of a dog locked inside of a car (2003 Silver Mercury Sable) circling the cul-da-sac while in the reverse gear. While on scene, police learned the owner of the car made a wrong turn onto SE Edith Court, therefore he (owner) stopped his car, stepped out and while doing so, he shut the door leaving the dog inside. The dog named MAX accidently hit the shifter into reverse causing the car to circle the cul-de-sac, leaving the owner locked out of the car. As the car circled the cul-de-sac, it struck and damaged a mailbox. The owner provided police with an extra car fob, however it was inoperable due to a dead battery, so police gained access by approaching the car and entering the code on the key pad located on the driver side door. No injuries were reported, and the car sustained minor damage. MAX was fine, healthy and happy!由 Port St. Lucie Police Department 發佈於 2019年11月22日 星期五