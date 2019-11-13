四周都濃霧！秘魯巴士突墜30m山谷19死25傷　乘客才慶祝完活動

▲祕魯一輛巴士墜落。（圖／翻攝自／PERÚ ALERTA）

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

祕魯一輛巴士當地時間12日不慎墜落300公尺深的山谷，造成19死25傷。根據初步調查，這輛巴士來自運輸公司Ibatursa，當時要從卡蘭卡斯（Callancas）開往特魯希略（Trujillo）。

根據秘魯國家警察說法，該輛巴士12日清晨在北部的拉利伯塔德（La Libertad）墜入山谷，釀成至少19死25傷。警官康飛納斯（Luis Convenas）說明，可能是當地的濃霧造成這起意外。

事故發生在蜿蜒的山路，目前還不清楚具體的原因，當時天氣一直下雨且起霧。醫護與消防人員已將受傷的乘客送往特魯希略附近接受治療。

▶️ At least 19 people died when a bus went down a ravine in a mountainous part of northern Peru, Tuesday, November 19.



The accident near the town of Otzuco sent the bus tumbling down some 300 meters and reportedly left at least 23 other passengers injured. (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/eyMVTGJJ5e