　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

四周都濃霧！秘魯巴士突墜30m山谷19死25傷　乘客才慶祝完活動

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼祕魯一輛巴士墜入山谷。（圖／翻攝自／PERÚ ALERTA）

▲祕魯一輛巴士墜落。（圖／翻攝自／PERÚ ALERTA）

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

祕魯一輛巴士當地時間12日不慎墜落300公尺深的山谷，造成19死25傷。根據初步調查，這輛巴士來自運輸公司Ibatursa，當時要從卡蘭卡斯（Callancas）開往特魯希略（Trujillo）。

根據秘魯國家警察說法，該輛巴士12日清晨在北部的拉利伯塔德（La Libertad）墜入山谷，釀成至少19死25傷。警官康飛納斯（Luis Convenas）說明，可能是當地的濃霧造成這起意外。

事故發生在蜿蜒的山路，目前還不清楚具體的原因，當時天氣一直下雨且起霧。醫護與消防人員已將受傷的乘客送往特魯希略附近接受治療。

據了解，當時許多乘客參加完慶典活動，便搭車返回特魯希略。

 
ET快訊
馬俊麟光速解凍！「留美富二代」身分曝光…停工1個月倒數復出
全文／宋楚瑜「終局之戰」：我準備了44年　期待扮演獨孤求敗
尹馨大方認愛張承中！甜洩交往超過半年：慢慢認識對方
Her超任性下殺38折起！快來買好買滿撿便宜
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

法國沿岸查獲古柯鹼900公斤　與9月佛州發現的相同包裝

撕破長袍硬上13歲唱詩班男孩！樞機主教性侵案「最終上訴」獲准

香港警民須放下暴力！歐盟：從「根源」調查才能解決問題

四周都濃霧！秘魯巴士突墜30m山谷19死25傷　乘客才慶祝完活動

14歲少年娶21歲正妹！親友祝福...4000網友卻戰翻：他還只是孩子

美參議員籲推進《香港人權與民主法案》立法　今討論表決時程

睡到一半充電手機突然爆炸　22歲男被燒成焦黑當場慘死

惡狼遭判「160年」！性侵10歲女童致懷孕...他不服欲上訴

「多人施壓」要求2020競選打敗川普　希拉蕊：永遠別說不可能

玻利維亞前總統稱「被懸賞150萬追殺」抵墨國求庇護　臨時總統宣布上任

學姊黃瀞瑩「激吻」新歡男記者　甜蜜戀情曝光卻遭爆成第三者！

蕭敬騰簡單奢華的8層樓別墅 　堅持不喊苦「無門無窗→豪宅」

偽李榮浩VS本尊唱《年少有為》　那英揚言：我猜不中退娛樂圈！

鄧紫棋耳機出包「盲唱30秒」落拍！　第一反應超鎮定...鐵肺實力hold全場

HowHow住美國飯店「帳單破萬」 他嘆別亂碰冰箱：我1罐都沒喝耶

中和遇外送員拋錨！指揮哥秒幫　綁繩「連人帶車」拉4KM：別謝我

李佳芬指國小教「肛交、性高潮」　教育部怒了：抹黑造謠煽動恐懼

美國人夜市賣自製「台灣地瓜球」 洋娃咬下酥脆外皮激動喊：超好吃！

圭賢變裴勇浚「無表情跳SORRY SORRY」　P.O看了秒爆笑..但自己一樣好笑啊XD

小時候常吃「衛生紙、黏土」街訪80後年輕人的童年回憶！

法國沿岸查獲古柯鹼900公斤　與9月佛州發現的相同包裝

撕破長袍硬上13歲唱詩班男孩！樞機主教性侵案「最終上訴」獲准

香港警民須放下暴力！歐盟：從「根源」調查才能解決問題

四周都濃霧！秘魯巴士突墜30m山谷19死25傷　乘客才慶祝完活動

14歲少年娶21歲正妹！親友祝福...4000網友卻戰翻：他還只是孩子

美參議員籲推進《香港人權與民主法案》立法　今討論表決時程

睡到一半充電手機突然爆炸　22歲男被燒成焦黑當場慘死

惡狼遭判「160年」！性侵10歲女童致懷孕...他不服欲上訴

「多人施壓」要求2020競選打敗川普　希拉蕊：永遠別說不可能

玻利維亞前總統稱「被懸賞150萬追殺」抵墨國求庇護　臨時總統宣布上任

108Q3最新有線電視訂戶跌破500萬！凱擘最慘1季流失2.3萬

豪宅買氣一波波！俠女徐楓回防台灣　斥資2億加碼買進自家名宅

不只臉，男生還很在意女生這4個部位！連細節都美才能招桃花

太和生技攜手名創優品　目標全球近百國化妝品通路

證交所赴印尼招商　吸引逾50名臺商到場交流

川普將與庫克一同參觀蘋果的德州工廠　蘋果藉此可爭取減免關稅

致詞全文／余湘證實10/28跟宋楚瑜碰面：當時我還勸他不要選

韓國瑜陣營開黃腔、造謠小學教肛交　陳其邁：教壞囝仔大小

「喜德汪」細脖身子瘦！常被誤會虐待　媽媽解釋N遍：牠是惠比特

矮小性侵慣犯路邊小解翻牆行竊變性侵　重判10年半

國際熱門新聞

中華隊7比0完封　韓媒崩潰「災難性慘敗」

她帶交往5月男友見家人　約會慘變認親大會

韓媒：張奕的指叉球比「千葉怪風」還可怕

他拍「人狗激戰噁爛片」　天真傳給FB好友求＋1

她幫拿行李遭刺亡　網揭閨蜜見死不救

子瑜被擠出百大美女榜　Lisa奪冠

男大生睡路邊吃剩菜！竟是富二代

客機降落衝出跑道！38乘客驚嚇狂喊

快訊／美軍艦12日航行經台灣海峽

割喉小六女童　14歲國中少年認了

川普：美中貿易協定第一階段將完成

辣妹爬牆看古蹟　對警衛丟沙吐口水

港示威者誤認大陸人　日男遭毆打

準備離婚　夫怒吊死4兒女

更多熱門

相關新聞

市長下葬瞬間突「彈出棺材」

市長下葬瞬間突「彈出棺材」

祕魯中部塔瑪市（Tarma）前市長加西亞（Moises Tacuri Garcia）日前因心臟病發身亡。加西亞相當受到人民愛戴，在安葬儀式當天有約3000位市民出席悼念，沒想到就在棺木準備下葬瞬間，工作人員竟不小心手滑，一個碰撞後，加西亞的遺體直接從棺木裡「掉出來」，讓周圍民眾嚇得放聲尖叫。

台南紡點亮幸福聖誕樹贈巴士助弱勢

台南紡點亮幸福聖誕樹贈巴士助弱勢

法巴士翻覆33傷　車身破洞擋風玻璃碎

法巴士翻覆33傷　車身破洞擋風玻璃碎

尼泊爾巴士墜50公尺河　17死50傷

尼泊爾巴士墜50公尺河　17死50傷

蘇花改將通車 　新闢4線公車服務民眾

蘇花改將通車 　新闢4線公車服務民眾

關鍵字：

祕魯巴士

讀者迴響

發燒話題

李興文兒子 12強 韓國瑜 王令麟 雪莉身亡 尹衍樑 謝震武 眼霜 柯文哲 柯P 反送中 林志玲 金鐘獎 王令麟 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 停班停課 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 王令麟 颱風即時 登革熱 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 王令麟 聯華食品 郭台銘 總統大選 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 王令麟 台新金控 黃瀞瑩 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 王令麟 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 王令麟 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 王令麟 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 威力彩 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 王令麟 信用卡 黃寶慧 麥田圈 金字塔 王令麟 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 王令麟 希爾思 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧

熱門新聞

吊車大王擁20妻妾　4億後宮曝光

獨／孫鵬掰了14年《國光幫幫忙》：節目早人事已非！　演藝事業歸零

中華隊7比0完封　韓媒崩潰「災難性慘敗」

金賢洙噴話為投手　輸球別看網路

她帶交往5月男友見家人　約會慘變認親大會

孫安佐消失4天說話了！硬起來PO「黑底白字10字文」

隋棠喝喜酒「模範生穿搭」激美！

韓媒：張奕的指叉球比「千葉怪風」還可怕

孫安佐巨胸女友大哭崩潰！阿乃心碎PO腫眼照

張承中離婚Selina 3年爆熱戀尹馨！一家三口照首曝光

銷售天后破門抓猴！崩潰驚見老公「騎上美艷親媽」

張奕抗韓6.2局退場　把球丟給媽媽　

張奕是誰？不再只是陽岱鋼表弟　一夕間成抗韓英雄

學姐激吻新歡直擊　黃瀞瑩宜蘭夜渡花美男

3屍狠父殺女友後還餵奶陪雙胞胎玩　6小時後丟洗衣機悶死

更多

最夯影音

更多
學姊黃瀞瑩「激吻」新歡男記者　甜蜜戀情曝光卻遭爆成第三者！

學姊黃瀞瑩「激吻」新歡男記者　甜蜜戀情曝光卻遭爆成第三者！
蕭敬騰簡單奢華的8層樓別墅 　堅持不喊苦「無門無窗→豪宅」

蕭敬騰簡單奢華的8層樓別墅 　堅持不喊苦「無門無窗→豪宅」

偽李榮浩VS本尊唱《年少有為》　那英揚言：我猜不中退娛樂圈！

偽李榮浩VS本尊唱《年少有為》　那英揚言：我猜不中退娛樂圈！

鄧紫棋耳機出包「盲唱30秒」落拍！　第一反應超鎮定...鐵肺實力hold全場

鄧紫棋耳機出包「盲唱30秒」落拍！　第一反應超鎮定...鐵肺實力hold全場

HowHow住美國飯店「帳單破萬」 他嘆別亂碰冰箱：我1罐都沒喝耶

HowHow住美國飯店「帳單破萬」 他嘆別亂碰冰箱：我1罐都沒喝耶

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

找屋族的福音報到

找屋族的福音報到

即刻下載全新東森房屋APP，您的家，東森房屋為您找到更好

即時／56屆金馬獎特別報導

即時／56屆金馬獎特別報導

金馬入圍內幕大公開！你最愛的導演明星上榜了嗎？

總統大選最新消息看這裡！

總統大選最新消息看這裡！

決戰0111，未來自己做主！ ETtoday與你一起掌握最新選舉脈動

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

ETtoday房產雲

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面