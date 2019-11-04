媽載3孩＋2狗上國道「停車狂吸海洛因過量」昏倒！　12歲女兒爆哭求救

WOMAN LOSES CONSCIOUSNESS ON I-4 AFTER HEROIN OVERDOSE; 3 KIDS IN MINIVAN Three children are safe and a Deltona woman was revived and charged with child neglect Thursday night after she overdosed on heroin, pulled over on Interstate 4 and lost consciousness. Deputies responded to the 114 mile marker on eastbound I-4 around 7 p.m. Thursday after a 12-year-old girl called 911 reporting the incident. Two other children, a 7-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy, were in the minivan at the time. After 28-year-old Tiffany Smith (DOB 2/1/1991) received a dose of Narcan from paramedics, she told deputies she was on her way to South Carolina with the children when she started to experience back pain. She said she stopped to take some heroin for the pain. The children were not injured and were placed in the custody of their grandmother. Two dogs in the minivan were turned over to Volusia County Animal Control officers. Smith was admitted to AdventHealth Fish Memorial hospital in Orange City, where she was in stable condition. She was not immediately booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail pending treatment at the hospital.