蘇貞昌「死刑定讞就該執行」　國際人權聯盟譴責台灣

行政院長蘇貞昌25日赴立法院接受施政總質詢，外界關注的死刑議題，蘇貞昌答詢時表示，死刑既然判決定讞就該執行。而國際人權聯盟FIDH25日的閉幕式上也針對台灣持續死刑及邱和順案發緊急動議，要求台灣政府遵守「公民與政治權利國際公約」第六、七、十四條的規定，在廢除死刑之前，推動「暫緩執行」。

國際人權聯盟FIDH25日舉行閉幕式，針對台灣持續死刑及邱和順案發了一份緊急動議，閉幕式上由一百多個國家的會員代表共同通過此議案。而21日總統蔡英文也參與開幕式，並聆聽前死刑冤案徐自強在開幕式上的致詞。

臨時動議上，FIDH提及邱和順已被關押30年，而其司法審判的瑕疵，違反了「公正審判」，也侵犯了邱和順的人權，這點在「模擬亞洲人權法院」的「邱和順吿中華民國政府」案，也做出了同樣的判決，認為中華民國政府嚴重侵害邱和順的人權，也違反了「公民與政治權利國際公約」第六、七、十四條的規定。

國際人權聯盟也提到今年在監獄裡三個死囚在監自殺及死亡的個案，卻未有任何調查。及台灣對於精神障礙者執行死刑，也違反聯合國的決議。也提及執行死刑者的精神衛生狀態，未被重視。

國際人權聯盟呼籲台灣政府對於邱和順案重新進行檢視其中的人權侵害問題，提供邱和順有效救濟，也要求台灣政府檢視「死刑行要點」，不能違反「身心障礙者權利公約」之規定。並認為台灣政府遵守「公民與政治權利國際公約」第六、七、十四條的規定，應在廢除死刑之前，推動「暫緩執行」，也檢視「赦免」程序的有效性，以及死刑犯在監獄裡面的身心狀態，改善他們在監獄裡面的處遇。

臨時動議英文全文如下：

Motion condemning the use of the death penalty in Taiwan, particularly the case of Chiou Ho-shun

Oct. 25, 2019, Taipei



Delegates of the FIDH 40th Congress,



Recognize that the Taiwanese government resumed execution of the death penalty in 2010 after a 4-year moratorium and the passage of the Act to Implement the ICCPR & ICESCR in 2009.



Expressing deep concern that the rights of Mr. Chiou Ho-shun, who has spent over 30 years in detention, have been seriously violated. His access to a fair trial was denied due to the loss of physical exhibits during trial, without any opportunity of cross-examination of the witness. According to the recent Judgment of the Asian Human Rights Court Simulation (AHRCS) on the Case Chiou Ho-shun v. Taiwan by the 7 Judges who were human rights experts across the region, it ruled the Taiwaese government violated Articles 7 and 14 of the ICCPR.



Note with grave concern that the execution of the death row inmates living with psycho-social disability violated a series of UN resolutions and standards upheld in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). The Guideline of Execution on the Death Penalty of Taiwan should be reviewed and revised to comply with the CRPD.



Note that three death row inmates died in prison this year, including one through suicide. No investigations have been carried out nor reports on these deaths. Currently there are 39 inmates on death row, and no proper procedure is in place for them to seek clemency. Every death row inmate has been constantly under the pressure and risk of being executed at anytime.



Note the fact that the execution is carried out by a single gunman. The psychological pressure and mental health of the executioner has not been taken seriously by the authorities. The secrecy surrounding the execution prevents the family members of the death row inmate from seeing him or her for the last time.



Recall that, during the FIDH 40th Congress in Taiwan, an FIDH international delegation visited the Taipei Detention Center, where Mr. Chiou Ho-shu, has been on death row for the past eight years and is awaiting execution.



Call upon the Taiwanese government to examine the human rights violations against Mr. Chiou Ho-shun, and to provide proper remedies for these violations.



Call upon the Taiwanese government to take necessary action to comply with Articles 6, 7, and 14 of the ICCPR, and the latest released General Comment no. 36. In the meantime, we strongly encourage the Taiwanese to impose a moratorium on the death penalty until its abolition.



Call upon the Taiwanese government to review the Guideline of Execution on the Death Penalty and to revise the items which violate the Convention on the Rights of persons with Disabilities (CRPD).



Call upon the Taiwanese government to review the procedure of clemency, and to ensure the effectiveness of the procedure.



Call upon the Taiwanese government to investigate the social and psychological conditions of the death row inmates, and to improve their treatment in detention.

