快訊／紐西蘭南島西部外海規模5.6地震！　深度僅5公里

記者詹雅婷／編譯

紐西蘭南島西部外海當地晚間9時53分（台灣時間下午4時53分）發生規模5.6地震。根據GeoNet最新數據，地震震央位在米爾福德峽灣（Milford Sound）西部外海約35公里處，深度僅5公里。

紐西蘭先驅報（The New Zealand Herald）報導，米爾福德峽灣、皇后鎮（Queenstown）和但尼丁（Dunedin）等城市都感受到明顯搖晃，已有超過2000人回報。

Bit of a shake in Fiordland this evening - M5.6, 5 kilometres deep, with the epicentre about 40 kilometres west of Milford Sound. We've had more than 2000 felt reports so far and at least one aftershock. Remember to drop, cover and hold #eqnz pic.twitter.com/cYwco4WJhJ