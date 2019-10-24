　
國際

快訊／紐西蘭南島西部外海規模5.6地震！　深度僅5公里

國際地震快訊圖，快訊地震，國際地震。(示意圖／ET資料照)

記者詹雅婷／編譯

紐西蘭南島西部外海當地晚間9時53分（台灣時間下午4時53分）發生規模5.6地震。根據GeoNet最新數據，地震震央位在米爾福德峽灣（Milford Sound）西部外海約35公里處，深度僅5公里。

紐西蘭先驅報（The New Zealand Herald）報導，米爾福德峽灣、皇后鎮（Queenstown）和但尼丁（Dunedin）等城市都感受到明顯搖晃，已有超過2000人回報。

關鍵字：

地震米爾福德峽灣紐澳要聞

台南市議員「安全帽會破壞髮型」　在議會要求警局長：沒戴勸導就好

台南市議員「安全帽會破壞髮型」　在議會要求警局長：沒戴勸導就好
衛武營公共鋼琴神人超深情演奏　 聽了眼眶濕...網：這阿北有故事！

衛武營公共鋼琴神人超深情演奏　 聽了眼眶濕...網：這阿北有故事！

開箱10萬元超頂級過山車麻將桌 一鍵按下自動洗牌！享奢華牌趣

開箱10萬元超頂級過山車麻將桌 一鍵按下自動洗牌！享奢華牌趣

不分晝夜放警報聲＋超大音樂聲 老師遭8住戶提告判45萬慰撫金

不分晝夜放警報聲＋超大音樂聲 老師遭8住戶提告判45萬慰撫金

foodpanda女外送員遭三寶擊落　路過同事幫忙遭誤解「撞成一團」

foodpanda女外送員遭三寶擊落　路過同事幫忙遭誤解「撞成一團」

