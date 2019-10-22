　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】6大職場必備多益句　寫好英文詢問信

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

▲▼ 新北教育局開「餐旅AI營」體驗職場生活 。（圖／記者崔至雲攝）

▲新北教育局開「餐旅AI營」體驗職場生活 。（圖／記者崔至雲攝）

文／Buffy Kao

詢問信是職場上常用到的商業書信，所以掌握詢問信常用的慣用語句非常重要。在接觸素未謀面的客戶時，想清楚地表達自己，又不想冒犯對方，就要注意寫信詞句的禮貌性了。今天要教大家6個詢問信的慣用語句，不但可以運用在工作上，英文信件也是多益測驗中常見的題型喔！

以下就讓我們來看看一封英文詢問信的範例：

請繼續往下閱讀...

From:     jasson.gavin@sanso.com
To:          info@sunshinehotels.co.tw
Date:      January 7
Subject: Event for Sanso Engineering

Dear Sir or Madam,

① I am writing to ask about conference facilities at your Taipei hotel.
On March 4, Sanso Engineering is organizing an event for 500 major customers. ② We would like to demonstrate some of our equipment and present information about our products to our guests. ③ Please let me know if your conference facilities are available on this date.
④ I would be grateful if you could send me information about the presentation equipment, room sizes and catering facilities in your hotel. ⑤ Please include a telephone number and a contact person I can call to discuss the details.
⑥ I look forward to hearing from you.

Yours faithfully,
Jason Gavin
Sanso Engineering

請注意粗體的部分，這都是要禮貌性詢問對方時可採用的詞句。

I am writing (this email) to ask about…／我寫這封信是想請教有關……

如果你聯繫的對象是從沒打交道的客戶，請一定要稟明寫此封信的目的，否則對方容易一頭霧水。這句英文便是一個簡單的開頭，表明寫信的目的。由於about是介系詞，所以後面可以簡單加個名詞即可。若要加句子，可以改成「I am writing to ask if…」。由於if為連接詞，後面可以加主詞和動詞，變成一個完整的子句。

● 後接名詞
I am writing to ask about the prices for model 332.

● 後接子句
I am writing to ask if you could provide us with the prices for model 332.

② We would like to...／我們想要......

這一句英文後接原型動詞，而we would like則接名詞即可。兩句英文都有表達委婉want的意思，但是後者太過直接、不夠委婉及不禮貌，很容易觸犯到對方。因此在社交場合中，可以多用would like的表達語，以免觸犯對方。

③ Please let me know if…／如果可以……的話煩請告知

這句話是請對方告知訊息時較客氣的用法，並讓自己方便進一步安排相關事宜。在上述的信件範例中，這句話是請飯店告知，會議室在預訂日期内可否出借。

④ I would be grateful if…／如果您能……的話我會感激不盡

通常出現在信要結束的時候，這句話有向對方重述請求，並表達希望對方幫忙完成之意。當你希望對方完成任務，卻又怕太強勢而冒犯對方時，可以用這句較委婉的語氣，拜託對方達成自己的請求。

⑤ Please include…／（回信中）請包括……

若是初次與對方聯繫，可以把這句話學起來，有禮地請對方在回覆時，一併提供方便聯絡的窗口和聯絡方式，以利日後的來往。

⑥ I look forward to hearing from you／非常期待能盡快聽到您的消息

這也是一句英文書信的慣用語，通常用在最後一段，作為結尾段時的結束語句，就是希望對方盡快回覆的意思。

最後我們來看開頭與結尾的部分，開頭的招呼語，因為並不認識對方，因此可以用Dear Sir or Madam，意思為敬啟者。但也有部分的人會寫To Whom It May Concern來做爲開頭的招呼語，不過這個是比較老舊的用法。如果想要明確度更高，也可以用Dear[name of the department]。

另外結尾部份可以用Yours truly、Yours Sincerely或是文中的Yours faithfully，都是屬於比較尊敬的表達語，適合用在初次書信來往時書寫。

最後，針對範例email的內容，請回答下面3題，看你理解了多少：

1. Sanso Engineering is organizing a conference for:
(A) tourists in Taipei
(B) company staff
(C) people it does business with

2. March 4 is the date when:
(A) Jason is writing the email
(B) The conference will take place
(C) The hotel says the conference can take place

3. Jason wants:
(A) the name of somebody at the hotel
(B) to visit the hotel
(C) to check the costs

解答：(C)、(B)、(A)

【多益模擬試題】

Wanted
Administrative Assistant

Head of northeastern district sales for Haptacom requires the services of an experienced administrative assistant. Two years of experience in a similar position is the minimum requirement. An educational background in sales, marketing, or administration is a plus. Applicants who are multilingual (English, Spanish, Japanese) are also preferred. Send a letter indicating your interest, qualifications and salary requirements, and a resume to Northeastern District Sales Hub, Care of Juanita Halperin, Haptacom Telecom Inc., 38 Science Park Plaza, Suite 1717, Toronto, Canada. Electronic responses are discouraged.


October 10
The Sales Office for the Northeastern District
Haptacom Telecom Inc

Dear Sir/Madam,
I am responding to your advertisement for an experienced administrative assistant. I feel that I am a strong candidate for the position as I meet all of the requirements you listed. I have worked as an administrative assistant in the financial services industry for nearly five years, and I have a bachelor's degree in sales and marketing. Further, I grew up in France and studied abroad in Japan for two years. You can see my enclosed résumé for details.

I am on contract with my present employer through the end of this month and I will not be renewing that contract. I would be, therefore, available to begin as early as the first of next month.

Thank you for your consideration. I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,
Lily Matsuzaka

1. When can Lily Matsuzaka begin a new job?
(A) Immediately
(B) October 1st
(C) October 31st
(D) November 1st

2. Why does Lily Matsuzaka mention studying in Japan?
(A) To prove that she has a degree
(B) To express her willingness to travel
(C) To indicate her ability to speak several languages
(D) To emphasize her cultural heritage

3. What does Lily Matsuzaka neglect to include in her letter?
(A) The amount of money she wishes to earn
(B) The name of her university
(C) Which country's passport she holds
(D) Her email address

解析：

1. 正解為(D)。題意為「Lily Matsuzaka何時可以開始新工作？」答案直接看求職者的回信即可，在信中Lily提到I would be, therefore, available to begin as early as the first of next month.（因此我最早下個月一號可以開始上班。）信頭看到此封信的書寫日期為October 10th，因此下個月初當然就是November 1st，因此答案當然要選(D)。注意不能選(C)，因為那應該是她目前工作的最後一天，而非新工作的到職日。

2. 正解為(C)。題意為「Lily Matsuzaka為何提到自己在日本讀過書的經驗？」而從徵人啟事內文的求職者資格要求訊息做推論，在徵人啟事中提到Applicants who are multilingual (English, Spanish, Japanese) are also preferred.（有第二外語能力的應徵者也會優先考慮，如英文、西班牙文、日文等。）因此推論Lily試圖要在對方面前增加自己的錄取機率，而特別提到自己在日本的留學經驗，進而暗示她的日文力不差。

3. 正解為(A)。題意為「Lily Matsuzaka在信中忽略提到什麼訊息？」這題我們要結合兩篇文章訊息內容來合理判斷，首先，徵人啟事中提到求職者必須寄信indicating your interest, qualifications and salary requirements, and a resume（表明興趣、資格和對薪水的要求，加上個人履歷）到公司應徵職位。

我們可以用下列對照表檢驗，看Lily漏了什麼訊息。

 

 

Wanted Advert.

Lily’s Letter

Interest

 I feel that I am a strong candidate for the position as I meet all of the requirements you listed. （我認為我符合徵人啟事中列出的所有要求，因此是此職位的個最佳人選。）
Qualifications:
a. Two years of experience in a similar position
b. An educational background in sales, marketing, or administration
c. multilingual (English, Spanish, Japanese)

a. I have worked as an administrative assistant in the financial services industry for nearly five years. （我在財政服務產業擔任行政助理近五年。）
b. I have a bachelor's degree in sales and marketing.（我擁有銷售行銷學位。）
c. I grew up in France and studied abroad in Japan for two years.（我在法國長大並在日本留學兩年。

Salary Requirement

沒提到

 

Lily沒有提到salary requirement，因此答案要選(A)，也就是the amount of money she wishes to earn（她期望的月薪）。

延伸閱讀》暗黑驚悚的Joker為何口碑爆棚？6句經典台詞學實用句型

ET快訊
痛了6個月！28歲妹午餐後「核彈級腹痛」炸裂　醫一看驚呆：末
李亞萍證實「余苑綺直腸癌復發」　一接電話崩潰痛哭：我現在無法
快訊／威力彩6.6億一注獨得　獎落基隆今年第二高
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

【英語多益通】6大職場必備多益句　寫好英文詢問信

教育部確定了！全台大學明年停招裁撤107系組　新增97系組

副總統感動讚《再會吧北投》：這是用我們自己的故事和語言寫的！

台灣「甜笑美女礦工」珍貴照曝光　老礦工回憶踩入地獄「死神的樣子」

資深漫迷暴動！重考生與寡婦之戀成40年經典　高橋留美子《相聚一刻》推典藏版

性感照瘋傳！朋友勸清臉書相簿　賴品妤：穿比基尼哪裡不對？

「高年級設計師」正夯！台日設計界聯手合作「改變高齡化社會」

快訊／自強號撞到路人！台鐵內壢至中壢「單線不通」　南下北上列車延誤

南部科大傳撐不下停招10科系　教育部：停招是學校自主權責

影／6歲妹美顏自拍！老媽出賣0修圖照「打回原形了」　萬人卻讚爆：我可以等

婦人清洗騎樓...交警「衣服遭濺濕」　索討300送洗費！喊：叫老闆出來

被奴才帶去美容剪毛超不情願！　灰白貓全程厭世臉：拜託快剪完

輪椅嬤路上突遭「狠甩頭」10多下 嚇壞尖叫險摔倒...他發洩完秒逃逸

蒐藏二戰古董玩偶遇怪異現象！半夜驚見人偶「眨眼、開門櫃」　

羅志祥大跳串燒神曲　網友：果然是亞洲舞王！！！

鄧紫棋直播現場飆唱《來自天堂的魔鬼》 網友直呼：這是讓我再聽一遍CD嗎?

街頭實測「屎在滾」不消費借廁所 台灣店家超友善！他讚：我給五顆星

上班族救星！健康「味噌豬肉風味飯」　250做一整鍋...米飯吸附高湯超美味

男拿安全帽「海K車窗」卻敲不破 轉身飛踢徒手猛拍...網笑：在忙啥

30歲生日驚喜！收同性男友求婚 他秒淚崩「點頭同意」眾人嗨翻

【英語多益通】6大職場必備多益句　寫好英文詢問信

教育部確定了！全台大學明年停招裁撤107系組　新增97系組

副總統感動讚《再會吧北投》：這是用我們自己的故事和語言寫的！

台灣「甜笑美女礦工」珍貴照曝光　老礦工回憶踩入地獄「死神的樣子」

資深漫迷暴動！重考生與寡婦之戀成40年經典　高橋留美子《相聚一刻》推典藏版

性感照瘋傳！朋友勸清臉書相簿　賴品妤：穿比基尼哪裡不對？

「高年級設計師」正夯！台日設計界聯手合作「改變高齡化社會」

快訊／自強號撞到路人！台鐵內壢至中壢「單線不通」　南下北上列車延誤

南部科大傳撐不下停招10科系　教育部：停招是學校自主權責

影／6歲妹美顏自拍！老媽出賣0修圖照「打回原形了」　萬人卻讚爆：我可以等

全運會／李智凱期待奧運放大絕　「換我們電歐洲！」

水電工換開關收700！台南人妻很內疚　千人留言灌爆「釣出內行師傅」

全運會／蕭佑然鞍馬強出頭　相約李智凱奧運對決

賴雅妍白哭8分鐘跳腳　對質導演「怎麼不早點説」

專訪／鮮于貞娥洩2NE1演唱幕後祕辛！IU對她抱歉：請隨意使用我

【英語多益通】6大職場必備多益句　寫好英文詢問信

鶯歌深夜惡火釀3死！國小校長陽台成蜷曲焦屍…4種房型恐致「煙囪效應」

肝指數狂飆！投顧公司老闆總覺累　問題竟出在「養生茶」

反送中導火線…陳同佳自願投案　引爆藍綠口水戰

情侶搭火車激吻！他下秒「大手覆山丘」　超母湯畫面...高清照瘋傳網羞炸

生活熱門新聞

「我要到士林住博」　乘客：差點和司機大哥打起來

6歲妹美顏自拍！老媽出賣0修圖照萬人讚爆

太平洋雙颱轉彎！鄭明典：降雨區重疊

機智哥揭促銷價的秘密！網長知識了

客「硬選髒桌叫人收」店員忙翻納悶　網解答

要腦公把魚放湯碗裡　她一看臉綠：直接倒掉

女高中一吃就吐！罹患食道弛緩不能症

台灣「甜笑美女礦工」珍貴照曝光

藥燉土虱含綠色魚卵　饕客卻讚是極品

「豬皮3塊青斑」他反胃　網曝真相逆轉

友勸清臉書相簿　賴品妤：比基尼哪裡不對

好市多買多榖飯！回家發現「空一半還長毛」

麥當勞美樂蒂萬用置物籃10/23開賣

僑光科大不撤銷「靠爸兒」學位　教部撂重話

更多熱門

關鍵字：

讀者迴響

發燒話題

韓國瑜 雪莉身亡 尹衍樑 眼霜 金鐘獎 南方澳 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 夜市抵用券 林志玲 梁靜茹 唇筆 地震 停班停課 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 颱風即時 登革熱 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 郭台銘 總統大選 王令麟 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 威力彩 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 館長 王瞳馬俊麟 具惠善安宰賢

熱門新聞

余苑綺癌細胞擴散！余天痛哭「幫我女兒集氣」

他到旅館洗澡　撞見女友偷吃50歲大叔

黑男被嗆「年輕肉體很好用吧」！

雙胞弟「假扮哥哥」測女友　開門見女友眼神才知自己綠爆

他見「小22歲嫩女友」家長提親　女友媽登場竟是中學床伴

余苑綺不菸不酒…33歲患直腸癌3期！熬過12次化療又擴散

「我要到士林住博」　乘客：差點和司機大哥打起來

塵爆「奇蹟男孩」吸毒涉凌虐　出庭嗆記者

痛6個月！28歲妹午餐後腹痛　醫：末期了

男嬰滿月後變女嬰　醫生竟說…

女看新聞頻發抖　追中和女同學下落才知遭性侵殺害

領養到狗王！媽花2年教成天使汪

女神級「熊貓外送員」　身分曝光男客心碎

高宇蓁喝林佑星喜酒…巧遇前男友！

佳人「單眼皮不見了」！　韓網：像另一個人

更多

最夯影音

更多
婦人清洗騎樓...交警「衣服遭濺濕」　索討300送洗費！喊：叫老闆出來

婦人清洗騎樓...交警「衣服遭濺濕」　索討300送洗費！喊：叫老闆出來
被奴才帶去美容剪毛超不情願！　灰白貓全程厭世臉：拜託快剪完

被奴才帶去美容剪毛超不情願！　灰白貓全程厭世臉：拜託快剪完

輪椅嬤路上突遭「狠甩頭」10多下 嚇壞尖叫險摔倒...他發洩完秒逃逸

輪椅嬤路上突遭「狠甩頭」10多下 嚇壞尖叫險摔倒...他發洩完秒逃逸

蒐藏二戰古董玩偶遇怪異現象！半夜驚見人偶「眨眼、開門櫃」　

蒐藏二戰古董玩偶遇怪異現象！半夜驚見人偶「眨眼、開門櫃」　

羅志祥大跳串燒神曲　網友：果然是亞洲舞王！！！

羅志祥大跳串燒神曲　網友：果然是亞洲舞王！！！

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

找屋族的福音報到

找屋族的福音報到

即刻下載全新東森房屋APP，您的家，東森房屋為您找到更好

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

看新聞集T點賺現金！

看新聞集T點賺現金！

天天登入新聞雲App，完成任務集T點，換購物金等好禮！

ETtoday房產雲

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面