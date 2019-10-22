【英語多益通】6大職場必備多益句　寫好英文詢問信

▲新北教育局開「餐旅AI營」體驗職場生活 。（圖／記者崔至雲攝）

文／Buffy Kao

詢問信是職場上常用到的商業書信，所以掌握詢問信常用的慣用語句非常重要。在接觸素未謀面的客戶時，想清楚地表達自己，又不想冒犯對方，就要注意寫信詞句的禮貌性了。今天要教大家6個詢問信的慣用語句，不但可以運用在工作上，英文信件也是多益測驗中常見的題型喔！

以下就讓我們來看看一封英文詢問信的範例：

From: jasson.gavin@sanso.com

To: info@sunshinehotels.co.tw

Date: January 7

Subject: Event for Sanso Engineering

Dear Sir or Madam ,

① I am writing to ask about conference facilities at your Taipei hotel.

On March 4, Sanso Engineering is organizing an event for 500 major customers. ② We would like to demonstrate some of our equipment and present information about our products to our guests. ③ Please let me know if your conference facilities are available on this date.

④ I would be grateful if you could send me information about the presentation equipment, room sizes and catering facilities in your hotel. ⑤ Please include a telephone number and a contact person I can call to discuss the details.

⑥ I look forward to hearing from you.

Yours faithfully ,

Jason Gavin

Sanso Engineering

請注意粗體的部分，這都是要禮貌性詢問對方時可採用的詞句。

① I am writing (this email) to ask about…／我寫這封信是想請教有關……

如果你聯繫的對象是從沒打交道的客戶，請一定要稟明寫此封信的目的，否則對方容易一頭霧水。這句英文便是一個簡單的開頭，表明寫信的目的。由於about是介系詞，所以後面可以簡單加個名詞即可。若要加句子，可以改成「I am writing to ask if…」。由於if為連接詞，後面可以加主詞和動詞，變成一個完整的子句。

● 後接名詞

I am writing to ask about the prices for model 332.

● 後接子句

I am writing to ask if you could provide us with the prices for model 332.

② We would like to...／我們想要......

這一句英文後接原型動詞，而we would like則接名詞即可。兩句英文都有表達委婉want的意思，但是後者太過直接、不夠委婉及不禮貌，很容易觸犯到對方。因此在社交場合中，可以多用would like的表達語，以免觸犯對方。

③ Please let me know if…／如果可以……的話煩請告知

這句話是請對方告知訊息時較客氣的用法，並讓自己方便進一步安排相關事宜。在上述的信件範例中，這句話是請飯店告知，會議室在預訂日期内可否出借。

④ I would be grateful if…／如果您能……的話我會感激不盡

通常出現在信要結束的時候，這句話有向對方重述請求，並表達希望對方幫忙完成之意。當你希望對方完成任務，卻又怕太強勢而冒犯對方時，可以用這句較委婉的語氣，拜託對方達成自己的請求。

⑤ Please include…／（回信中）請包括……

若是初次與對方聯繫，可以把這句話學起來，有禮地請對方在回覆時，一併提供方便聯絡的窗口和聯絡方式，以利日後的來往。

⑥ I look forward to hearing from you／非常期待能盡快聽到您的消息

這也是一句英文書信的慣用語，通常用在最後一段，作為結尾段時的結束語句，就是希望對方盡快回覆的意思。

最後我們來看開頭與結尾的部分，開頭的招呼語，因為並不認識對方，因此可以用Dear Sir or Madam，意思為敬啟者。但也有部分的人會寫To Whom It May Concern來做爲開頭的招呼語，不過這個是比較老舊的用法。如果想要明確度更高，也可以用Dear[name of the department]。

另外結尾部份可以用Yours truly、Yours Sincerely或是文中的Yours faithfully，都是屬於比較尊敬的表達語，適合用在初次書信來往時書寫。

最後，針對範例email的內容，請回答下面3題，看你理解了多少：

1. Sanso Engineering is organizing a conference for:

(A) tourists in Taipei

(B) company staff

(C) people it does business with

2. March 4 is the date when:

(A) Jason is writing the email

(B) The conference will take place

(C) The hotel says the conference can take place

3. Jason wants:

(A) the name of somebody at the hotel

(B) to visit the hotel

(C) to check the costs

解答：(C)、(B)、(A)

【多益模擬試題】

Wanted

Administrative Assistant Head of northeastern district sales for Haptacom requires the services of an experienced administrative assistant. Two years of experience in a similar position is the minimum requirement. An educational background in sales, marketing, or administration is a plus. Applicants who are multilingual (English, Spanish, Japanese) are also preferred. Send a letter indicating your interest, qualifications and salary requirements, and a resume to Northeastern District Sales Hub, Care of Juanita Halperin, Haptacom Telecom Inc., 38 Science Park Plaza, Suite 1717, Toronto, Canada. Electronic responses are discouraged.





October 10

The Sales Office for the Northeastern District

Haptacom Telecom Inc

Dear Sir/Madam,

I am responding to your advertisement for an experienced administrative assistant. I feel that I am a strong candidate for the position as I meet all of the requirements you listed. I have worked as an administrative assistant in the financial services industry for nearly five years, and I have a bachelor's degree in sales and marketing. Further, I grew up in France and studied abroad in Japan for two years. You can see my enclosed résumé for details.

I am on contract with my present employer through the end of this month and I will not be renewing that contract. I would be, therefore, available to begin as early as the first of next month.

Thank you for your consideration. I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Lily Matsuzaka

1. When can Lily Matsuzaka begin a new job?

(A) Immediately

(B) October 1st

(C) October 31st

(D) November 1st

2. Why does Lily Matsuzaka mention studying in Japan?

(A) To prove that she has a degree

(B) To express her willingness to travel

(C) To indicate her ability to speak several languages

(D) To emphasize her cultural heritage

3. What does Lily Matsuzaka neglect to include in her letter?

(A) The amount of money she wishes to earn

(B) The name of her university

(C) Which country's passport she holds

(D) Her email address

解析：

1. 正解為(D)。題意為「Lily Matsuzaka何時可以開始新工作？」答案直接看求職者的回信即可，在信中Lily提到I would be, therefore, available to begin as early as the first of next month.（因此我最早下個月一號可以開始上班。）信頭看到此封信的書寫日期為October 10th，因此下個月初當然就是November 1st，因此答案當然要選(D)。注意不能選(C)，因為那應該是她目前工作的最後一天，而非新工作的到職日。

2. 正解為(C)。題意為「Lily Matsuzaka為何提到自己在日本讀過書的經驗？」而從徵人啟事內文的求職者資格要求訊息做推論，在徵人啟事中提到Applicants who are multilingual (English, Spanish, Japanese) are also preferred.（有第二外語能力的應徵者也會優先考慮，如英文、西班牙文、日文等。）因此推論Lily試圖要在對方面前增加自己的錄取機率，而特別提到自己在日本的留學經驗，進而暗示她的日文力不差。

3. 正解為(A)。題意為「Lily Matsuzaka在信中忽略提到什麼訊息？」這題我們要結合兩篇文章訊息內容來合理判斷，首先，徵人啟事中提到求職者必須寄信indicating your interest, qualifications and salary requirements, and a resume（表明興趣、資格和對薪水的要求，加上個人履歷）到公司應徵職位。

我們可以用下列對照表檢驗，看Lily漏了什麼訊息。

Wanted Advert. Lily’s Letter Interest I feel that I am a strong candidate for the position as I meet all of the requirements you listed. （我認為我符合徵人啟事中列出的所有要求，因此是此職位的個最佳人選。） Qualifications:

a. Two years of experience in a similar position

b. An educational background in sales, marketing, or administration

c. multilingual (English, Spanish, Japanese) a. I have worked as an administrative assistant in the financial services industry for nearly five years. （我在財政服務產業擔任行政助理近五年。）

b. I have a bachelor's degree in sales and marketing.（我擁有銷售行銷學位。）

c. I grew up in France and studied abroad in Japan for two years.（我在法國長大並在日本留學兩年。） Salary Requirement 沒提到

Lily沒有提到salary requirement，因此答案要選(A)，也就是the amount of money she wishes to earn（她期望的月薪）。

