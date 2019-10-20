　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

熱帶氣旋引「龍捲風」橫掃佛州　拖車直接捲上屋頂…萬戶斷電

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼一輛拖車直接被吹到屋頂上。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲一輛拖車直接被吹到屋頂上。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

熱帶氣旋「納斯特」（Nestor）18日侵襲美國佛羅里達州，除了夾帶強烈暴風雨以外，還引發龍捲風，導致佛州中部多間房屋、校舍被吹毀，路邊的車輛被吹翻，還造成近萬戶停電。儘管目前風暴並無造成人員傷亡，但該地仍持續發布龍捲風警示，影響時間拉長至當地時間19日。

美國國家颶風中心，該熱帶氣旋18日從聖文森登陸，並持續對美國東南部帶來龐大的降雨量，儘管暴風帶來不少災情，但也緩解了內陸地區的乾旱問題。「納斯特」雖然不到颶風等級，但仍對佛羅里達州造成影響，尤其該區還發布了龍捲風與暴雷警報，南北卡羅萊納州也要防範暴雨威脅。

綜合外媒報導，「納斯特」在佛羅里達州至少引起了三次龍捲風，多間房屋被摧毀，路樹全被連根拔起，甚至還有大卡車被直接捲起，上下顛倒卡在路中間，造成該路段塞車數小時。另外位在波爾克郡（Polk）的凱瑟琳中學（Kathleen Middle School）的校舍屋頂全被掀掉，所幸沒有造成人員傷亡。

►颱風又撲日！「浣熊」今晚最接近沖繩　留意強風大雨

►修圖修到厭世！這款CP值很可以

ET快訊
野生娜美級女藝人現身北捷！緊身背心「正面衝向鏡頭」網噴鼻血
亞錦賽／又輸大陸！韓國愉快不起來　兩岸攜手取得6搶1門票
韓國瑜提2大政策方向：未來觀光局全面升格為「觀光部」
媽媽獨門撇步！料理前先「餵蛤蜊喝奶」　女兒一吃驚呼：變超肥滿
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

日本住宅區慘成土黃汪洋　國中生站對岸…拍下民宅直落水瞬間

塵封沙漠3000年！埃及發現30具「完整木乃伊」棺木細緻雕刻咒語、色彩鮮豔

熱帶氣旋引「龍捲風」橫掃佛州　拖車直接捲上屋頂…萬戶斷電

租公寓給大媽20年　房東進屋打掃「挖開垃圾山」竟拖出發黑流湯腐屍！

讀賣：安倍23日會王歧山！　繼習近平訪日「最重要中日活動」

波音機師早知系統失控　墜機346死前騙過監管機構「可以安全飛」

颱風又撲日！「浣熊」今晚最接近沖繩　留意強風大雨

印度「最毒婦」14年毒死6親人…包含丈夫、公婆　鄰居驚：她是模範媳婦

86歲爺半夜闖禁湖釣魚　遭「抓交替」腿纏漁網翻肚溺死…當地人揭驚悚真相！

PUA訓練男性「勾引女人上床」成新興產業　記者臥底揭爭議內幕

屁孩搭玖壹壹尬RAP合唱《來個蹦蹦‭》　蕭敬騰虧：你看起來好討厭！

暖心哥想離家前製造美好回憶　每天起笑cosplay接弟弟放學

韋喆唱《過渡期》小宇讚「唱得比我好」　羞笑被Lulu虧：笑到牙齦都看到

陳意涵產後鉛筆腿超吸睛！　戴浴帽撒嬌老公滿滿少女感

聞到其他狗狗的味道！阿金怒吃醋　帥爸討親被忽視...下秒暖笑汪心軟

9月大男嬰獨睡「倒栽蔥」摔進垃圾桶　昏迷指數3...爸媽崩潰：怎麼會這樣

37歲教官直行見「左轉轎車」打滑 猛撞倒地亡...學生不捨：希望是假的

女友假裝「削骨、隆鼻」惡整男友！　他一看嚇傻...心疼回：原本就很好看

一中商圈「香腸王」殺女友塞冰櫃！　友人夢喊冷聲…救出沉冤10年裸屍

蕭敬騰x張芮僑深情對唱《寂寞還是你》　戴佩妮看傻：嘴巴都打開了！

日本住宅區慘成土黃汪洋　國中生站對岸…拍下民宅直落水瞬間

塵封沙漠3000年！埃及發現30具「完整木乃伊」棺木細緻雕刻咒語、色彩鮮豔

熱帶氣旋引「龍捲風」橫掃佛州　拖車直接捲上屋頂…萬戶斷電

租公寓給大媽20年　房東進屋打掃「挖開垃圾山」竟拖出發黑流湯腐屍！

讀賣：安倍23日會王歧山！　繼習近平訪日「最重要中日活動」

波音機師早知系統失控　墜機346死前騙過監管機構「可以安全飛」

颱風又撲日！「浣熊」今晚最接近沖繩　留意強風大雨

印度「最毒婦」14年毒死6親人…包含丈夫、公婆　鄰居驚：她是模範媳婦

86歲爺半夜闖禁湖釣魚　遭「抓交替」腿纏漁網翻肚溺死…當地人揭驚悚真相！

PUA訓練男性「勾引女人上床」成新興產業　記者臥底揭爭議內幕

睪丸腫瘤通消失！汪汪結紮「4危險」一次解決...你家毛孩做了沒？

憲兵女上士待命時「上廁所」被控擅離職守　二審逆轉改判無罪

阿金外出被「窯烤」　鼻子沾滿花生粉呆萌歪頭：好癢ㄛ

夫妻飛紐約慶生　過海關被攔「箱子裡有活的違禁品」

中職／桃猿告別賽內戰非娛樂　劉玠廷盼球迷擠爆桃園球場

亞錦賽／落後不放棄　羅錦駿三壘安打逆轉韓國：這一勝很有意義

膽小二哈狂嗆聲雕像牛「邊汪邊抖」　網笑：對牛彈琴啊

日本住宅區慘成土黃汪洋　國中生站對岸…拍下民宅直落水瞬間

韓國瑜被丟蛋遭疑韓粉自導自演　韓辦：不要選舉選到這麼沒人性

鬧鐘柴高歌「垃圾車來啦！」　沒人理只好「低頭掩面」

BMW鬧區車震！男女「上下交疊」嗨搖　車窗大開路人狂拍…女主靚照洩出

國際熱門新聞

妻前沉入水中…殘疾爺爺「1句遺言」逼哭萬人

搭機行李過重！機靈女急穿2.5公斤衣

醫生誤將子宮拉出！22歲婦尖叫亡

52歲女勾15歲小鮮肉！親自車震輔導

36歲罕病媽生44孩　醫生切子宮才停止生產

墨衝突8死20傷　毒梟負擔喪葬費

他滾床1hr被嗆「快點」　怒殺援交妹

妹子一秒神停車！反遭網轟「三寶王」

鬼父每晚性侵女兒　老婆就睡旁邊

一拳砸裂玻璃　日男暴衝攔車如鬼

他花760萬買飛到飽機票！航空公司被搭到破產

貓咪遭人從4樓窗口推下影片曝光

86歲爺闖禁湖釣魚　遭抓交替…腳纏漁網慘死

隱形斗篷問世！　執行長示範後半身消失....

更多熱門

相關新聞

早知系統失控　波音機師騙過監管機構

早知系統失控　波音機師騙過監管機構

美國飛機製造商波音（Boeing）過往一直堅稱，並不曉得737 Max機型中的新自動化系統是不安全的。然而，該企業日前給予議員一份文字紀錄，機師福克納（Mark Forkner）2016年就指出名為MCAS的系統「無法控制」，但他還是向美國聯邦航空總署（FAA）撒謊。波音則於去年與今年發生造成346人死亡的墜機事故。

加國選舉明登場　兩大政黨激戰

加國選舉明登場　兩大政黨激戰

G7地點選自家度假村　川普取消了

G7地點選自家度假村　川普取消了

希拉蕊電郵門調查結束！38人涉違規

希拉蕊電郵門調查結束！38人涉違規

《爐石》禁賽香港選手　美國會發函譴責暴雪

《爐石》禁賽香港選手　美國會發函譴責暴雪

關鍵字：

熱帶氣旋佛羅里達州龍捲風北美要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

韓國瑜 雪莉身亡 尹衍樑 眼霜 金鐘獎 南方澳 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 夜市抵用券 林志玲 梁靜茹 唇筆 地震 停班停課 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 颱風即時 登革熱 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 郭台銘 總統大選 王令麟 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 威力彩 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 館長 王瞳馬俊麟 具惠善安宰賢

熱門新聞

可能隨時開刀！家寧凌晨4點送急診又被轉院

「豬皮3塊青斑」他反胃　網曝真相逆轉

聽話室友整鍋冰　她一開冰箱秒跪

綠茶「偷吃對話」被蘿莉塔抖出慌了

女鬼喊冷靈媒相助　救出沉冤十年裸屍

萬聖節變裝！神手媽自製「巨型維力炸醬麵」　

女兒推車變重　她彎腰見熟客笑翻

熊貓外送員「帥到暴動」　女大生偷加LINE後丟臉到秒刪

附身女童6天！小男孩離開前對嬤「最後叮嚀」超悲

粉絲圓夢！子瑜變「耳下3公分金髮」超美

「劉喬安花名冊」揭13金釵價碼　辣模赴美126萬

和孫安佐運動片曝光！米砂認了：我拍的

莊敬高職21歲「南韓帥老師」曝光！

搭捷運「iPhone跳出暖圖」她急喊謝謝

餵蛤蜊喝奶！女兒驚呼：變超肥滿

更多

最夯影音

更多
屁孩搭玖壹壹尬RAP合唱《來個蹦蹦‭》　蕭敬騰虧：你看起來好討厭！

屁孩搭玖壹壹尬RAP合唱《來個蹦蹦‭》　蕭敬騰虧：你看起來好討厭！
暖心哥想離家前製造美好回憶　每天起笑cosplay接弟弟放學

暖心哥想離家前製造美好回憶　每天起笑cosplay接弟弟放學

韋喆唱《過渡期》小宇讚「唱得比我好」　羞笑被Lulu虧：笑到牙齦都看到

韋喆唱《過渡期》小宇讚「唱得比我好」　羞笑被Lulu虧：笑到牙齦都看到

陳意涵產後鉛筆腿超吸睛！　戴浴帽撒嬌老公滿滿少女感

陳意涵產後鉛筆腿超吸睛！　戴浴帽撒嬌老公滿滿少女感

聞到其他狗狗的味道！阿金怒吃醋　帥爸討親被忽視...下秒暖笑汪心軟

聞到其他狗狗的味道！阿金怒吃醋　帥爸討親被忽視...下秒暖笑汪心軟

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

找屋族的福音報到

找屋族的福音報到

即刻下載全新東森房屋APP，您的家，東森房屋為您找到更好

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

看新聞集T點賺現金！

看新聞集T點賺現金！

天天登入新聞雲App，完成任務集T點，換購物金等好禮！

ETtoday房產雲

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面