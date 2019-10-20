熱帶氣旋引「龍捲風」橫掃佛州　拖車直接捲上屋頂…萬戶斷電

▲一輛拖車直接被吹到屋頂上。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
熱帶氣旋「納斯特」（Nestor）18日侵襲美國佛羅里達州，除了夾帶強烈暴風雨以外，還引發龍捲風，導致佛州中部多間房屋、校舍被吹毀，路邊的車輛被吹翻，還造成近萬戶停電。儘管目前風暴並無造成人員傷亡，但該地仍持續發布龍捲風警示，影響時間拉長至當地時間19日。
美國國家颶風中心，該熱帶氣旋18日從聖文森登陸，並持續對美國東南部帶來龐大的降雨量，儘管暴風帶來不少災情，但也緩解了內陸地區的乾旱問題。「納斯特」雖然不到颶風等級，但仍對佛羅里達州造成影響，尤其該區還發布了龍捲風與暴雷警報，南北卡羅萊納州也要防範暴雨威脅。
BREAKING: I-4 WB is at a crawl after an 18 wheeler rolled over on top of an SUV with a family visiting from Illinois after a possible tornado crossed I-4. Thankfully the occupants of both vehicles escaped with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/bl4hKC0AEy— Luis Santana (@LuisSantana) October 19, 2019
綜合外媒報導，「納斯特」在佛羅里達州至少引起了三次龍捲風，多間房屋被摧毀，路樹全被連根拔起，甚至還有大卡車被直接捲起，上下顛倒卡在路中間，造成該路段塞車數小時。另外位在波爾克郡（Polk）的凱瑟琳中學（Kathleen Middle School）的校舍屋頂全被掀掉，所幸沒有造成人員傷亡。
NESTOR SLAMS FLORIDA: Aerial footage over Polk County, Florida, shows extensive damage after an EF-2 tornado touched down, destroying homes and damaging the roof of a middle school, as Tropical Storm Nestor made landfall in Florida. https://t.co/S6fXmdy6hF pic.twitter.com/xfrDjzqp1z— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 19, 2019