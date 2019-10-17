脫歐最新／英首相強生開心宣布：最新脫歐協議已經達成！

▲強生宣布脫歐協議已經達成。（圖／路透社）
記者陳亭伃／綜合報導
英國與歐盟的英國脫歐協議16日進度仍只是「接近達成協議」，原本預計17日將產生最後協議，現於台灣時間下午5時許宣布「脫歐協議已完成｣。
稍早，彭博社指出英國與歐盟在愛爾蘭海關邊界上想法有所出入，特別是增值稅的徵收部分。英國首相強生（Boris Johnson）在推特上表示，他的國家和歐盟已經達成了「全新的」英國脫歐協議。歐盟主席榮克也在推特上表示，歐盟與英國已經達成一項公平、平衡的協議，並且證明我們可以有解決方案。
???????????????????? Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) 2019年10月17日
此外，歐盟峰會（EUCO）將於18、19日登場，屆時該脫歐協議是否可以得到歐盟同意，也將備受關注，倘若沒有得到完全同意，強生將再度被要求延遲脫歐。
We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 2019年10月17日