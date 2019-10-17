　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

脫歐最新／英首相強生開心宣布：最新脫歐協議已經達成！

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼英國首相強生（Boris Johnson）。（圖／路透）

▲強生宣布脫歐協議已經達成。（圖／路透社）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

英國與歐盟的英國脫歐協議16日進度仍只是「接近達成協議」，原本預計17日將產生最後協議，現於台灣時間下午5時許宣布「脫歐協議已完成｣。

稍早，彭博社指出英國與歐盟在愛爾蘭海關邊界上想法有所出入，特別是增值稅的徵收部分。英國首相強生（Boris Johnson）在推特上表示，他的國家和歐盟已經達成了「全新的」英國脫歐協議。歐盟主席榮克也在推特上表示，歐盟與英國已經達成一項公平、平衡的協議，並且證明我們可以有解決方案。

此外，歐盟峰會（EUCO）將於18、19日登場，屆時該脫歐協議是否可以得到歐盟同意，也將備受關注，倘若沒有得到完全同意，強生將再度被要求延遲脫歐。

ET快訊
爸媽送1700萬房！「女友拒付1萬房貸」桃園哥想放生　網砲翻
英首相強生開心宣布：最新「脫歐協議」已經達成！
女兒忘了帶作業！彭華幹凌晨2點打LINE給老師「不接就開嗆」
開鍘了！國民黨考紀會開除鄭佩芬、李正皓
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

4天連上53小時還接生死胎　藍衣天使下班癱坐流淚照感動17萬人

脫歐最新／英首相強生開心宣布：最新脫歐協議已經達成！

南韓足球代表團：北韓行是惡夢！　過海關花3小時「3天沒網路」

鎖定藝人、網紅、直播主！南韓將對122名高收入者查稅

快訊／川普彈劾關鍵眾議員卡明斯病逝　享壽68歲

10秒內3次！灰衣變態男尾隨正妹進大樓　趁轉身狂聞她下體

27歲辣媽賣車想圓「天倫夢想」　再發現已成冰屍躺下水道

日大學選美驚現「146cm蘿莉」！空靈系小隻馬引網暴動：戀愛惹~

美交官妻撞死英國少年　死者父母拒絕川普調解

中國新加坡打造海陸貿易走廊　透過重慶連結「一帶一路」

婦違停接小孩...遭攔開單不配合　警欲逮捕！她飆高音怒吼「非禮」

修杰楷拍床戲激吻林予晞！　賈靜雯試映會追問「有沒有伸舌頭？」

突休克昏倒！他倒路口險遭車輾 護理師經過「實施CPR」暖救一命

掏到寶？去美國蘋果公司「翻垃圾桶」　找到一盒全新iPhone...按下竟開機了

禿頭男赴通訊行「誆稱買哀鳳11」 拿到手機秒逃跑...店家吼：搶劫啊

黏住了啦！饅頭臉萌貓偷叼喜糖　糖果卡牙縫「扶臉崩潰」：救...駕...

具荷拉開直播「哭到心碎」　悼念雪莉：會連妳的份認真活著

韓勸蔡「跟進請假」大方拚選戰 她嗆荒謬：這就是一件錯的事情

颱風過後...野豬家族集體爆走避難　稀有畫面曝！網歪：最後的要被吃惹

台中嬤載孫女「被砂石車右轉輾斃」 遭拖14M成碎屍！駕駛稱：沒看到

4天連上53小時還接生死胎　藍衣天使下班癱坐流淚照感動17萬人

脫歐最新／英首相強生開心宣布：最新脫歐協議已經達成！

南韓足球代表團：北韓行是惡夢！　過海關花3小時「3天沒網路」

鎖定藝人、網紅、直播主！南韓將對122名高收入者查稅

快訊／川普彈劾關鍵眾議員卡明斯病逝　享壽68歲

10秒內3次！灰衣變態男尾隨正妹進大樓　趁轉身狂聞她下體

27歲辣媽賣車想圓「天倫夢想」　再發現已成冰屍躺下水道

日大學選美驚現「146cm蘿莉」！空靈系小隻馬引網暴動：戀愛惹~

美交官妻撞死英國少年　死者父母拒絕川普調解

中國新加坡打造海陸貿易走廊　透過重慶連結「一帶一路」

網紅喵「惡整奴才」狂飛國外買飼料　還冷笑：貓咪的快樂往往樸實無華且枯燥

台灣大賽／例行賽最佳牛棚冠軍戰防禦率67.5　伯納仍對鄭凱文抱有希望

美亞太助卿史達偉批陸挺台！外交部致謝：表達對台灣的堅定支持

拳擊賽僵持中...女友喵「開大絕」擒抱獻吻　對手閃瞎認輸

羅威納挖散兵坑想躺裡面散熱！　結果「只有頭塞得進去」網笑翻

車忘記打空檔拉手煞車！滑進茶博人群　警一秒跳入車化險為夷

政大出現陸版連儂牆「親，民主是個好東西」　網友:不搞破壞就隨他

寵物雲義診到湖口、竹北中正東！　加入會員免費寵物健檢

8旬老婦與女兒吵架負氣離家　警當和事佬助團圓返家

一眉哥力挺詹皇　戴維斯：詹姆斯能讓身邊隊友更出色

國際熱門新聞

他花760萬買飛到飽機票！航空公司被搭到破產

「一條線」比基尼案反轉！男友1799字還原真相

搭機行李過重！機靈女急穿2.5公斤衣

母下葬40天　他太思念「鋤頭挖墳」扛屍騎車：媽回家了

她喝酒喝瘋　頭伸出火車窗吹風遭撞樹斷頸亡

她分享兒子「肌肉棒子→活體喪屍」照　警示吸毒全身爛

已死男嬰　30年後突然與她相認

喝「氮氣加水」胸腔爆炸！她胃+膽囊慘遭切除

女兒玩水突安靜　老爸查看驚見「頭髮纏排水孔」溺斃

章魚誤闖巨型螃蟹群慘遭圍攻分屍

禁不住砲轟！Dior半夜發道歉聲明「堅持一個中國」

日大學選美驚現「146cm蘿莉」！

印婦75歲懷孕　早產生680克女嬰

工程師爸打造「1：1超狂藍寶堅尼」

更多熱門

關鍵字：

讀者迴響

發燒話題

韓國瑜 雪莉身亡 尹衍樑 眼霜 金鐘獎 南方澳 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 夜市抵用券 林志玲 梁靜茹 唇筆 地震 停班停課 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 颱風即時 登革熱 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 郭台銘 總統大選 王令麟 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 威力彩 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 館長 王瞳馬俊麟 具惠善安宰賢

熱門新聞

和孫安佐運動片曝光！米砂認了：我拍的

小嫻還原「與張勛傑互親過程」：他很大方！

瑤瑤韓國喝喜酒穿這樣：賓客眼神變了

附身女童6天！小男孩離開前對嬤「最後叮嚀」超悲

Amber奔靈堂「衣服上數字」讓人爆哭！

連接兩張訂單！他看備註欄嚇歪...下秒直接報警

Krystal爆現身雪莉靈堂！在現場崩潰痛哭

心愛主人過世　黑狗失聲哭到抽搐

雪莉遺體僵硬過程遭曝光！南韓消防署向遺屬道歉

士林夜「骰子牛2份600元」她氣炸

他花760萬買飛到飽機票！航空公司被搭到破產

男學生愛吃「國民早餐」4個月後慘洗腎！

子涵「爸爸開檳榔攤」爆假千金！家世遭起底

12星座「最佳靈魂伴侶組合」TOP 5

名嘴曝韓副手確定人選　鄉民：這人事布局太棒了

更多

最夯影音

更多
婦違停接小孩...遭攔開單不配合　警欲逮捕！她飆高音怒吼「非禮」

婦違停接小孩...遭攔開單不配合　警欲逮捕！她飆高音怒吼「非禮」
修杰楷拍床戲激吻林予晞！　賈靜雯試映會追問「有沒有伸舌頭？」

修杰楷拍床戲激吻林予晞！　賈靜雯試映會追問「有沒有伸舌頭？」

突休克昏倒！他倒路口險遭車輾 護理師經過「實施CPR」暖救一命

突休克昏倒！他倒路口險遭車輾 護理師經過「實施CPR」暖救一命

掏到寶？去美國蘋果公司「翻垃圾桶」　找到一盒全新iPhone...按下竟開機了

掏到寶？去美國蘋果公司「翻垃圾桶」　找到一盒全新iPhone...按下竟開機了

禿頭男赴通訊行「誆稱買哀鳳11」 拿到手機秒逃跑...店家吼：搶劫啊

禿頭男赴通訊行「誆稱買哀鳳11」 拿到手機秒逃跑...店家吼：搶劫啊

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

找屋族的福音報到

找屋族的福音報到

即刻下載全新東森房屋APP，您的家，東森房屋為您找到更好

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

看新聞集T點賺現金！

看新聞集T點賺現金！

天天登入新聞雲App，完成任務集T點，換購物金等好禮！

ETtoday房產雲

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面