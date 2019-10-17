脫歐最新／英首相強生開心宣布：最新脫歐協議已經達成！

▲強生宣布脫歐協議已經達成。（圖／路透社）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

英國與歐盟的英國脫歐協議16日進度仍只是「接近達成協議」，原本預計17日將產生最後協議，現於台灣時間下午5時許宣布「脫歐協議已完成｣。

稍早，彭博社指出英國與歐盟在愛爾蘭海關邊界上想法有所出入，特別是增值稅的徵收部分。英國首相強生（Boris Johnson）在推特上表示，他的國家和歐盟已經達成了「全新的」英國脫歐協議。歐盟主席榮克也在推特上表示，歐盟與英國已經達成一項公平、平衡的協議，並且證明我們可以有解決方案。

???????????????????? Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9