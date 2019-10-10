快訊／印尼安全部長遇襲緊急送醫！揮刀男遭警壓制在地　最新影片曝光

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
路透報導，安全事務部長威蘭多（Wiranto）今（10日）到訪爪哇島萬丹省（Banten）時，被一名持刀男子襲擊，緊急送醫。警方目前已證實這起事件，嫌犯已被逮捕，一名警察受傷。
