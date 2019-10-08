秒安靜！她買「發光睡衣」哄女兒乖乖「充電」　22萬網大讚：天才

▲ 潔西卡和女兒的感情非常好，常常在IG上分享生活中的趣事。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Jessica D`Entremont）
實習記者許祐誠／綜合報導
小孩平時活潑可愛，但吵起來非常惱人！美國馬薩諸塞州（Massachusetts）一名33歲媽媽育有2名活潑好動的女兒，常吵得她無法專心工作，某天她腦海中突然閃過一招「育兒妙計」，竟讓女兒們乖乖地睡覺，這神奇的妙招也讓網友大讚「妳是天才！」
據英國《每日郵報》報導，潔西卡（Jessica D'Entremont）育有3歲的女兒漢娜蘿蕾（Hannelore）及4歲艾瑪（Emma），9月底她在臉書上分享自己「讓孩子保持安靜」的經驗。由於2名女兒天生患有「感覺統合失調」（Sensory Processing Disorder, SPD），平時非常活躍，姊妹倆整天都開心地玩在一塊，晚上也不願意睡覺，讓她感到非常傷腦筋，尤其是工作時更讓人煩躁。
▲潔西卡的2名女兒天生患有「感覺統合失調」，會一直動來動去很難安靜下來。（圖／翻攝自IG／Jessica D'Entremont）
於是潔西卡決定出招，「買給她們在黑暗中發光的睡衣吧，然後告訴她們，必須躺在電燈下才能充電」，沒想到女兒們竟然聽信她的話，乖乖地躺在地板上充電，全身立正一動也不動。
潔西卡受訪時透露，當時她正協助Care Dimensions機構處理募款事宜時，女兒們卻一如往常地在旁邊吵鬧，讓她相當煩躁，這時候腦中突然閃過「發光睡衣」的靈感，也讓她決定試試看成效。
▲ 姊妹倆非常努力地充電睡衣，連動都不敢動。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Jessica D`Entremont）
潔西卡將可愛的一幕po上網，向網友們分享睡衣的成果。沒想到一po上網後，至今吸引22萬多人案讚、7萬多人留言，許多網友恨太晚知道這招，也有夫妻網友們誇她是天才，決定對家中的寶貝試驗看看，「太可愛啦」、「我們應該試試看這招的」、「買這件當兒子的生日禮物」、「我相信他很快就會問，為甚麼不能換電池」、「太晚知道了。」
不過，有網友在嘗試這招時，卻意外踢倒鐵板，「前幾天我送給兒子發光睡衣，但材質是鱷魚皮的，結果他三晚都拒絕睡覺，原來是他害怕會發光！」
對此，德恩蒙特表示，因為擔心女兒會戳破計謀，所以她平時都會把睡衣收在衣櫥內，盡量不曝光在燈光下，只有在睡覺時才會拿出來，讓女兒們可以乖乖地躺著充電。
德恩蒙特平時喜歡記錄女兒生活上的趣事，也常常上傳至IG，從中不難發現艾瑪跟漢娜蘿蕾非常活潑，在大賣場可以開心地跳來跳去，雨天也能自得其樂，在草地上轉圈圈，遇到鏡頭也總是自信大方，擺出非常可愛的表情。
We don't have great skin over here; very sensitive, things like eczema, psoriasis, they all live here No one wants their kids to feel like that and if you have a sensory kiddo it can be even worse Emma was always irritable and scratching and as soon as she was able, complained about being itchy "all the time." We went to her pediatrician and tried creams, we went to the allergist and dermatologist and although she got some relief nothing fixed the issue When I started looking at what I could do to help her I found out about probiotics. I always thought they were for when you took an antibiotic or if you were sick. NOPE! Gut health is soooo important. Its where everything starts; your skin health, your immune system, even your mood! We started Mightypro in July 2018 and within 6 weeks Emma had no redness and the complaints stopped. Her mood improved and we havent had 1 sick visit since then! Probiotics will always be a part of our routine. Seriously I forgot them once on vacation and it was 6 weeks trying to get back to ok. We tried a couple brands but these are hands down their favorite, as you can see! They call it their wolf food and think its a treat! Do yourself a favor and grab everyone in your household a probiotic....especially as winter comes! Here the kiddos get Young Living Mightypro and the adults get Life9 Everyone should be as excited about gut health as these two cuties!
Singing, dancing, playing in the rain....we've got it all over here Because sometimes the power goes out...on a rainy day...just after the kids get home from school and you arent prepared So sensory input includes a massive earth made water table! And you thank the almighty for covered porches and a natural afternoon pick me up without the crash, while you sit and enjoy the play time That is until the kids figure out you have Ningxia in your cup and come up and drink it all (Don't worry the Nitro was taken separately )