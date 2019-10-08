秒安靜！她買「發光睡衣」哄女兒乖乖「充電」　22萬網大讚：天才

View this post on Instagram

We don't have great skin over here; very sensitive, things like eczema, psoriasis, they all live here No one wants their kids to feel like that and if you have a sensory kiddo it can be even worse Emma was always irritable and scratching and as soon as she was able, complained about being itchy "all the time." We went to her pediatrician and tried creams, we went to the allergist and dermatologist and although she got some relief nothing fixed the issue When I started looking at what I could do to help her I found out about probiotics. I always thought they were for when you took an antibiotic or if you were sick. NOPE! Gut health is soooo important. Its where everything starts; your skin health, your immune system, even your mood! We started Mightypro in July 2018 and within 6 weeks Emma had no redness and the complaints stopped. Her mood improved and we havent had 1 sick visit since then! Probiotics will always be a part of our routine. Seriously I forgot them once on vacation and it was 6 weeks trying to get back to ok. We tried a couple brands but these are hands down their favorite, as you can see! They call it their wolf food and think its a treat! Do yourself a favor and grab everyone in your household a probiotic....especially as winter comes! Here the kiddos get Young Living Mightypro and the adults get Life9 Everyone should be as excited about gut health as these two cuties!