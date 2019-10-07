　
【英語多益通】上班心很累？來學「耍廢」、「分心」的英文怎麼說

▲避免駕駛注意力不集中的6項建議。（示意圖／達志影像）

▲ 駕駛注意力不集中，具有行車危險。（示意圖／達志影像）

文／高潔如 Buffy Kao

作家Chris Bailey為了提升生產力，進行了為期一年的計畫，大量閱讀相關研究並在親身試驗數十種方法，以找出提高生產力的有效方法。他身為一名職業作家，卻個性懶惰，這樣要如何才能夠在截稿日期前交稿呢？他經過實驗後發現，偶爾讓腦袋放空，其實對工作是有幫助的，通常不凡的點子都是在發懶的時刻靈光乍現！讓我們來看看放空如何激發創造力，順便學幾個多益單字吧！

對於讓腦袋放空有什麼好處，Chris Bailey表示：

I mean proper idleness when we choose to do nothing. In a world of constant distraction, we rarely put our mental feet up. Instead, we spend our spare time bouncing between novel distractions — going from checking our email, to reading the news, to surfing Facebook, and so on — activities that often make us even more tired.
（我指的是當我們什麼都不做時的適時放空。在一個隨時充滿分心事物的世界裡，我們很少讓腦袋休息。反而，我們空閒時間也花在關注各種讓人分心的新穎事物，如收郵件、讀新聞、上臉書等等，這些活動只會讓我們的大腦更疲憊。）

放空、分心的英文怎麼說？

首先是idleness(n.)，來自於形容詞idle，形容「無所事事的」，也就是「放空、耍廢」的意思，後面加上字尾「-ness」變成名詞。注意不要跟idol這個字搞混，這兩個發音相同的單字，意思大相逕庭，後者指的是偶像；idolize則是其動詞變化，意為偶像崇拜。

另一個單字distraction(n.)則是來自於distract這個動詞，為「分心」之意。字尾「-tion」為名詞變化。字首dis-有脫離的意思，tract有軌道、道路之意，因此由「脫離軌道」延伸出「分心」這個語意。常見以形容詞distracted出現。

She is easily distracted.
（她很容易分心的。）

多工處理，注意力易不集中？

「注意力不集中」可以用bounce between...來形容。bounce這個動詞的意思是「彈跳」，bounce between...就有「在...間彈跳」之意，人的專注力在不同事情上如球般跳來跳去，表達注意力不集中、容易被不同事件分心的狀況。

對於現代人這種容易分心的工作型態，Chris Bailey認為：

But as it turns out, research shows that unfocusing is just as powerful, albeit in different ways. While focusing makes us more productive, unfocusing makes us more creative.
（研究結果顯示，儘管有不同的面向，但不專注也有強大的力量。專注可以讓我們更有效率，但不專注可以讓我們更有創造力。）

這裡有兩個連接詞值得注意。第一個albeit，用法和though相同，有「儘管、雖然」之意，在口語中較少見，但寫作時可以適時使用，避免重複採用though、although等常見的轉折連接詞，增加文章可看性。

另一個連接詞是while，用來表達前後句的對比概念，也可以翻成「雖然」的意思，也是寫作時可以拿來使用的轉折連接詞；注意必須使用在前後對比的事項，和though的用法有差異。

如何透過適時放空，恢復專注力？

到底該怎麼找回四散的注意力？首先Chris Bailey建議大家，可以嘗試「刻意讓自己不專注」：

When we choose to let our mind wander — I call this state of deliberate mind wandering “scatterfocus” — we don’t have to regulate our attention. This makes the mode energy-restorative, which helps us focus more deeply later.
（當我們選擇讓我們的大腦神遊——我將這種刻意讓大腦神遊的狀態稱之為「分散焦點」——我們不一定得規範我們的注意力，創造出一種恢復體力的模式，能幫助我們接下來更專注。）

這裡有個重要單字是deliberate(adj.)，解釋為「刻意的」，也可當動詞使用，意思是「深思熟慮、仔細思考」。

I’m deliberating whether or not to buy a new car.
（我在考慮是否要買一台新車。）

這個單字的副詞變化deliberately也很常見。

She deliberately dropped the pen to get his attention.
（她故意掉筆，為了要吸引他的注意。）

多益測驗中，regulate是常見動詞，有「限制、規範」的意思。其名詞變化是regulation，形容詞變化則是regulatory。而形容詞restorative則是來自於restore這個常見動詞，為「恢復、復原」之意。名詞變化restoration，常用於房屋整修的情境。

策略性的 strategic、打算 intend

但究竟該如何利用這種刻意的不專注呢？Chris Bailey建議可以拿來做目標規畫：

Strategic laziness allows us to set intentions and recall our goals in the first place.
（策略性的偷懶讓我們可以在第一時間設定意圖，並回顧我們的目標。）

Our most counterintuitive, insightful ideas come when we’re unfocused.
（我們最反直覺、有洞見的點子都是在我們不專注的時候來臨。）

這裡的形容詞strategic，來自strategy這個常見名詞，為「策略」之意。intention來自於動詞intend，解釋為「打算」。

I intend to finish the work by 3 p.m.
（我打算在3點前完成工作。）

另一個重要的形容詞為insightful (adj.)，來自於insight，解釋為「洞察力」。sight是看（see）的名詞，往裡面（in）看，延伸為洞察之意，再加「-ful」字尾便是形容詞。接著就讓我們透過下方的多益閱讀題，牛刀小試一下吧！

【多益模擬試題】

Are you setting up a small business? Worried about the costs of renting office space and employing the right people?
Rebus Virtual Office World can help you. With our Basic Office Deal, we can set up a virtual office for you practically overnight.
We will give your business a professional image and our polite, friendly staff will handle your calls and present your business in the best possible way. We can provide you with: a professional business address, a local phone number and we will also handle mail.
For a more personal approach, with the option of forwarding mail and messages to your home address, don’t hesitate to ask us about our Premier Office Deals.

1. Where is the text from?
(A) Message from a business to a current client
(B) An advertisement for a new business service
(C) An email from one business worker to another
(D) A newspaper article about a new business’s success

2. What does the service provide?
(A) Off-site staff to perform general office duties
(B) A site where several businesses can locate their offices
(C) Advice on how to make your business more professional
(D) Temporary staff for local businesses

3. Which of the following is not included in the Basic Office deal?
(A) A polite receptionist
(B) A mail-forwarding service
(C) A professional address
(D) A telephone-answering service

解析：
1. 正解為(B)。題意詢問「文章出處為何？」文中一開始提到“Are you setting up a small business? Worried about the costs of renting office space and employing the right people? Rebus Virtual Office World can help you.”（你正在創業嗎？擔心租辦公室和雇用好員工的費用高昂嗎？Rebus虛擬辦公世界可以幫助你。）很明顯這是一則針對創業老闆的廣告，提供較省錢的創業服務，因此答案應選(B)「新商業服務廣告」。

2. 正解為(A)。題意詢問「提供的服務包含哪些？」文中第二段提到“We will give your business a professional image and our polite, friendly staff will handle your calls and present your business in the best possible way.”（我們將為您的企業提供專業形象，由態度有禮、友善的工作人員應接您的來電，並盡可能完美地介紹您的業務。）可知將由客戶公司外的員工協助處理一般辦公室的職責，故答案應選(A)。

3. 正解為(B)。題意詢問「以下哪個服務選項不在基礎方案內？」文中最後一段提到“For a more personal approach, with the option of forwarding mail and messages to your home address, don’t hesitate to ask us about our Premier Office Deals.” （若您需要較個人化的服務，可選擇包含將郵件訊息轉寄到家中地址的方案，歡迎諮詢我們的高級辦公室方案。）綜合前文提到的基礎方案服務，可知選項(B)不包含在基礎方案中。

