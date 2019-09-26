諾魯新總統發聲明挺台灣　外交部：不畏大陸壓力實屬可貴

▲諾魯總統安格明挺台。（圖／翻攝自推特／Republic of Nauru）

記者黃巈禾／綜合報導

索羅門群島、吉里巴斯接連與我國斷交，改與大陸建交後，外界擔憂將有斷交潮。我南太平洋友邦諾魯（Nauru）新任總統安格明（Lionel Aingimea）26日表示，會長期保持與台灣的關係，「諾魯把與台灣的關係視為家人，我們與台灣站在一起」。對此，外交部表示，在台灣遭受打壓之際，諾魯政府的聲明與明智選擇，實屬可貴。

外交部表示，中華民國政府對諾魯新任總統安格明發表聲明堅定支持台諾邦誼事，表達誠摯謝意，諾魯此次大選順利完成，新政府和平組成，都證明諾魯與台灣共享對民主政治體制的堅定信念，在中國大陸為轉移國際注意力而加強對台打壓力度之際，諾魯政府的聲明與明智的選擇，實屬可貴，我國政府對此表示欽佩與感謝；同時，也相信諾魯政府對兩國邦誼的支持乃符合諾魯長遠的國家利益，更是全球相信民主自由國家所高度樂見的決定。

外交部指出，台灣與諾魯建交四十多年來，雙邊關係歷久彌堅，兩國在基礎建設、潔淨能源、醫療衛生、獎學金計畫、技職訓練、農技合作用海巡合作等領域密切合作，成果豐碩、有目共賭。

外交部提到，台灣與諾魯兩國高層交流互動極為頻密，總統蔡英文今年3月「海洋民主之旅」曾造訪諾魯，時任諾魯總統瓦卡（Barón Waqa)也曾於今年1月訪台；此外，外交部長吳釗燮也曾於8月間在「太平洋論壇」(Pacific Islands Forum, PIF) 會議期間與瓦卡前總統晤談，諾國議長也於同月率團來台參加「亞太國會議員聯合會」（APPU)。

外交部提及，諾魯歷年來也在聯合國大會、UNFCCC、WHO、ICAO等國際場合為我國有力執言，同時更在主辦太平洋島國論壇時，不畏中國大陸壓力，堅持給我方公平待遇，我國對於諾魯給予的堅定支持表示欽佩與感謝。

另一友邦馬紹爾群島25日也在國會上通過友台決議，堅定支持台馬邦誼，及台灣公平參與國際的權利，馬國總統海妮（Hilda Heine）25日也與蔡英文通電話，說明這項決議，重申馬國政府堅定維護兩國邦誼的立場。

諾魯總統Lionel Aingimea支持台灣與諾魯邦誼的英文聲明原文：



President of Nauru His Excellency Lionel Rouwen Aingimea says the country has enjoyed a close relationship with Taiwan for almost four decades and he looks forward to it continuing well into the future.



Mr Aingimea said the two nations have a lot in common and noted that Nauru’s Parliament passed a historic resolution in March recognising Taiwan's sovereign rights.



“Taiwan has been a good partner and has worked closely with us in many sectors that have brought great benefits to the people of Nauru,” he said.



The President also said the two countries share many values.



“Both Taiwan and Nauru have different challenges, but what links us are the values of democracy, freedom, the rule of law and global responsibility.”



Nauru continues to support Taiwan’s involvement in world forums and signed a petition calling for Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations.



“Nauru considers its relationship with Taiwan as that of family and we stand with Taiwan in upholding democratic values and the rule of law,” President Aingimea affirmed.

