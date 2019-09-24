快訊／波多黎各地震連2起！最大規模6深度10公里　當局未發布海嘯警報

▲ 波多黎各外海發生規模6.3地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

記者吳美依／綜合外電報導

根據美國地質調查局（USGS）最新數據，波多黎各北部外海於當地時間23日23時23分（台灣時間11時23分）發生規模6的地震，震源深度10公里。

在同一分鐘，波多黎各城鎮聖安東尼奧（San Antonio）北北西方大約54公里處又發生規模5.1地震，震源深度只有10公里。

BREAKING: Puerto Rico was just rattled by 6.3 magnitude earthquake that was centered off the northern coast of the island. @NWS_PTWC reports there is NO tsunami threat to Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/bRwVWaajSy