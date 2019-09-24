快訊／波多黎各地震連2起！最大規模6深度10公里　當局未發布海嘯警報

▲ 波多黎各外海發生規模6.3地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）
記者吳美依／綜合外電報導
根據美國地質調查局（USGS）最新數據，波多黎各北部外海於當地時間23日23時23分（台灣時間11時23分）發生規模6的地震，震源深度10公里。
在同一分鐘，波多黎各城鎮聖安東尼奧（San Antonio）北北西方大約54公里處又發生規模5.1地震，震源深度只有10公里。
BREAKING: Puerto Rico was just rattled by 6.3 magnitude earthquake that was centered off the northern coast of the island. @NWS_PTWC reports there is NO tsunami threat to Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/bRwVWaajSy— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 24, 2019
根據NBC，USGS地球物理學家特納（Jessica Turner）表示，多明尼加（Dominican Republic）首都多明哥（Domingo）也感覺得到搖晃。她指出，這一波淺層地震不會造成嚴重的破壞，因為震源距離人口密集的中心非常遙遠。
美媒King5報導，波多黎各全國的民眾都感覺到地震來襲，紛紛在推特上發布相關消息。聯邦緊急事務管理署（FEMA）向《美聯社》表示，目前尚未獲得即時災情報告。
#Temblor San Juan! pic.twitter.com/AAoqONAQLT— Maria Elena Perez (@mariaelenaperez) September 24, 2019