快訊／波多黎各地震連2起！最大規模6深度10公里　當局未發布海嘯警報

▲▼ 波多黎各規模6.3地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

▲ 波多黎各外海發生規模6.3地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

記者吳美依／綜合外電報導

根據美國地質調查局（USGS）最新數據，波多黎各北部外海於當地時間23日23時23分（台灣時間11時23分）發生規模6的地震，震源深度10公里。

在同一分鐘，波多黎各城鎮聖安東尼奧（San Antonio）北北西方大約54公里處又發生規模5.1地震，震源深度只有10公里。

根據NBC，USGS地球物理學家特納（Jessica Turner）表示，多明尼加（Dominican Republic）首都多明哥（Domingo）也感覺得到搖晃。她指出，這一波淺層地震不會造成嚴重的破壞，因為震源距離人口密集的中心非常遙遠。

美媒King5報導，波多黎各全國的民眾都感覺到地震來襲，紛紛在推特上發布相關消息。聯邦緊急事務管理署（FEMA）向《美聯社》表示，目前尚未獲得即時災情報告。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

