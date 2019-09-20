　
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

5天斷交2國！　韓國瑜陣營中英聲明：請大陸正視中華民國的存在

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

▲▼張善政召開記者會。（圖／翻攝張善政臉書）

▲張善政談斷交。（圖／翻攝張善政臉書直播，下同）

記者黃巈禾／綜合報導

繼16日索羅門群島後，另一邦交國吉里巴斯20日也與我國斷交，改與中國大陸建交，5天內台灣失去兩位邦交國，這是總統蔡英文上任3年半以來斷交的第7個國家，目前台灣僅剩15個邦交國。對此，韓國瑜陣營發表中英文聲明，要求中國大陸正視中華民國的存在。

韓國瑜陣營發表中文聲明：

南太平洋島國吉里巴斯今（20）日宣布與我國斷交，是一週內繼索羅門之後第二個與我國斷交的國家。蔡總統這三年多來的表現，證明她就是一個「斷交總統」。

蔡英文總統知道中共對我國外交打壓是不可避免的事，但蔡英文政府從國安會到外交部，都對中國大陸的外交壓力束手無策。蔡總統自2016年5月20日擔任總統，至今已有七個邦交國和我國斷交。比起陳前總統失去九國、得回三國，猶有過之。事至如今，蔡總統不能只會怪「阿共打壓」，卻束手無策。

蔡總統只會用空話一句來捍衛主權，現在證明根本沒有用。我們也同時要求中國大陸應該正視中華民國存在的事實，中華民國邦交穏固是兩岸和平穩定的基石。請問蔡總統，失去邦交國是捍衛主權嗎？台灣外交不能再繼續失血，只有韓國瑜當選，既能捍衛主權，又不會斷交，更能積極參與國際活動，重返WHA，真正做到捍衛國家的主權與尊嚴。

值此，我們強烈要求蔡英文總統為這樣的「外交休克」道歉，吳釗燮部長下台負責。

韓國瑜陣營發表英文聲明：

On September 20, 2019, the Republic of Kiribati became the second South Pacific island country that switched its formal diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing in less than a week.

President Tsai Ing-wen should be fully aware that the diplomatic pressure from Mainland China on Taiwan is both inevitable and relentless. Yet she fails to lead our country through these diplomatic crises.

Since assuming presidential office on May 20,2016, President Tsai has lost 7 diplomatic allies, a record high in comparison with her recent predecessors. Former DPP President Chen Shui-bian once lost 9 allies but managed to get 3 new allies. Tsai now holds a dubious record.

As always, President Tsai blamed Mainland China for her diplomatic meltdown. And she faulted Taiwan’s former allies for bowing to China’s lure. But empty words will not bring Taiwan out of its diplomatic quandary. Neither will “blame China” be a useful way to defend the ROC’s sovereignty. Since Mainland China’s diplomatic pressure on Taiwan has long been a constant, we urge the President to come up with concrete measures to lead the country through the waves of diplomatic crises. We also urge mainland China to face the very fact that the ROC’s does exist on Taiwan. The ROC’s international presence is part ofthe foundation for cross-strait peace and prosperity. Taking away more of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies will only be counterproductive.

We the citizens of the ROC need to ask ourselves if we can afford this diplomatic attrition. If not, then vote for Mayor Han in the upcoming presidential election. He will be able to hold our diplomatic ground.He will launch real efforts for Taiwan to rejoin international organizations like WHA. He is the one who uses concrete measures, not empty words, to defend our sovereignty and dignity.

At this moment we demand that President Tsai apologize for failing to end Taiwan’s diplomatic bloodletting. We also demand that Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, whose tenure oversaw five allies cutting off diplomatic relations with the ROC,a record high, step down to take political responsibilities for our country’s incessant diplomatic crises.
 

「即日起，我退出老化黨。」

ET快訊
快訊／「善胃得」含致癌成分　同成份年吞8千萬顆！即刻預防性下
台東岸邊撿西瓜石...他扭頭驚見「海洛因磚」海上狂漂　25塊
差一天來世上！殯葬員送「睡著的前世情人」進火化場　爸蹲地潰堤
不滿財產申報再遭抹黑　蘇嘉全提告300餘人

快訊／國防部證實　美軍作戰艦正通過台灣海峽「自由航行」

5天斷交2國！　韓國瑜陣營中英聲明：請大陸正視中華民國的存在

大陸打壓「5天斷交2國」　美軍作戰艦再通過台灣海峽

2019全國古蹟日週末登場！　立法院21日對外開放參觀

民進黨團：大陸透過「斷邦交」等四手段　企圖影響台灣選舉

旱溪以前髒亂點半年後成新亮點　盧秀燕：持續推動綠美化

影／斷交7國破歷任紀錄...張善政遺憾：蔡英文只會罵大陸讓人民爽

5天痛失2邦交國　民進黨：不會在威逼下接受一國兩制

無懼打壓！蔡英文：堅定告訴中國大陸一國兩制「不可能」

韓國瑜鳳山參拜「現場不到60人..

快訊／吉里巴斯與我斷交！台灣邦..

幕後／吉里巴斯開口要「7000..

國防部換迷彩服違約　慘賠廠商5..

吉里巴斯傳與台灣斷交　最快本週..

楊秋興返台為郭連署　預言韓必棄..

最瘋狂的選舉！韓國瑜「三殺出現..

劉寶傑挺韓家軍　批吳怡農只是有..

即／分局長還沒撤換　高雄一心派..

賴品妤父親被爆是中華電信酬庸委..

國民黨文件流出！驚現「黑英計畫..

吳釗燮請辭　蔡英文慰留：大陸蠻..

旺旺中時民調：蔡32.6％、韓..

陳揮文回擊韓粉：北七是誰還很難..

「5天斷交2國」　美艦再通過台海

太平洋國家索羅門群島本月16日與我國斷交後，另一太平洋島國友邦吉里巴斯也在20日與我國斷交，中華民國正式邦交國家減少至15個。不過於此同時，美軍一艘作戰艦20日由北向南航經台灣海峽自由航行，這也是美軍艦今年以來第8度通過台灣海峽。

民進黨團：大陸透過斷邦交影響台灣選舉

彭啟明批總統候選人不敢談氣候變遷

桃捷綠線開工　蔡英文：中央地方齊心完成

馬偕取消醫療團　常駐醫1個月內撤離

