「像蟑螂一樣不斷生成」！北美一次生成6個風暴　追平1992年紀錄

This combined number of active storms in both basins was believed to tie a modern record, set in September 1992, according to National Hurricane Center forecaster Eric Blake. https://t.co/SyW07hgWt5 pic.twitter.com/jpvfR6rUjp— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 20, 2019
實習記者陳妙津／綜合報導
北美地區的大西洋及東太平洋海域中，目前正有6個風暴同時活躍中，追平近代紀錄。美國國家颶風中心（NHC）預報員布萊克指出，兩個海盆中的風暴數量是1992年9月以來最多的一次，並形容風暴「宛如蟑螂一樣不斷生成。」
All four workstations in the NHC Operations Area are in full use this morning as NHC hurricane specialists prepare forecasts on current & developing systems over the Atlantic & eastern North Pacific basins. @NWS @NHC_Atlantic @NHC_Pacific https://t.co/3TBiIEfPWT pic.twitter.com/453LzE1LaC— National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) September 17, 2019
據美國氣象頻道（The Weather Channel）報導，「當溫貝托（Humberto）和基科（Kiko）在大西洋和東太平洋旋轉時，17日又形成了4個新的熱帶氣旋，大西洋盆地出現了伊美黛（Imelda）與杰里（Jerry），東太平洋盆地則有馬里奧（Mario）和洛雷娜（Lorena）。」其中的3個風暴更幾乎是在同一時間形成。
For my followers not quite up on their MJO (honestly who has the time), the plot below shows a robust signal that the atmosphere will favor Atlantic storminess over the next 2 weeks. It by no means suggests any land threat, but does suggest overall activity won't be waning soon. https://t.co/HdsyskR86K— Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) September 18, 2019
美國國家海洋暨大氣總署（NOAA）表示，9月是大西洋颶風及太平洋熱帶風暴生成的高峰期，尤其今年9月的海洋溫度接近年度峰值，而能夠破壞熱帶風暴及颶風的垂直風切又處於低點，才促成風暴活躍。氣象學者班克斯也說，「不能說很常見，但也不是聞所未聞。」
▲6個風暴中的颶風「多利安」（Dorian）。（圖／路透）
據美國國家颶風中心紀錄，1971年9月10日至12日，大西洋曾一度有多達5個活躍熱帶氣旋，其中不止2個達到颶風強度。科羅拉多州立大學大氣研究學者克洛茨巴赫（Phil Klotzbach）則告訴weather.com，東太平洋於1974年8月26日時，曾同時出現5個至少是熱帶風暴級別的風暴。