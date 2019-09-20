「像蟑螂一樣不斷生成」！北美一次生成6個風暴　追平1992年紀錄

This combined number of active storms in both basins was believed to tie a modern record, set in September 1992, according to National Hurricane Center forecaster Eric Blake. https://t.co/SyW07hgWt5 pic.twitter.com/jpvfR6rUjp

實習記者陳妙津／綜合報導

北美地區的大西洋及東太平洋海域中，目前正有6個風暴同時活躍中，追平近代紀錄。美國國家颶風中心（NHC）預報員布萊克指出，兩個海盆中的風暴數量是1992年9月以來最多的一次，並形容風暴「宛如蟑螂一樣不斷生成。」

All four workstations in the NHC Operations Area are in full use this morning as NHC hurricane specialists prepare forecasts on current & developing systems over the Atlantic & eastern North Pacific basins. @NWS @NHC_Atlantic @NHC_Pacific https://t.co/3TBiIEfPWT pic.twitter.com/453LzE1LaC

據美國氣象頻道（The Weather Channel）報導，「當溫貝托（Humberto）和基科（Kiko）在大西洋和東太平洋旋轉時，17日又形成了4個新的熱帶氣旋，大西洋盆地出現了伊美黛（Imelda）與杰里（Jerry），東太平洋盆地則有馬里奧（Mario）和洛雷娜（Lorena）。」其中的3個風暴更幾乎是在同一時間形成。

For my followers not quite up on their MJO (honestly who has the time), the plot below shows a robust signal that the atmosphere will favor Atlantic storminess over the next 2 weeks. It by no means suggests any land threat, but does suggest overall activity won't be waning soon. https://t.co/HdsyskR86K