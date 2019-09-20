　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

「像蟑螂一樣不斷生成」！北美一次生成6個風暴　追平1992年紀錄

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

實習記者陳妙津／綜合報導

北美地區的大西洋及東太平洋海域中，目前正有6個風暴同時活躍中，追平近代紀錄。美國國家颶風中心（NHC）預報員布萊克指出，兩個海盆中的風暴數量是1992年9月以來最多的一次，並形容風暴「宛如蟑螂一樣不斷生成。」

據美國氣象頻道（The Weather Channel）報導，「當溫貝托（Humberto）和基科（Kiko）在大西洋和東太平洋旋轉時，17日又形成了4個新的熱帶氣旋，大西洋盆地出現了伊美黛（Imelda）與杰里（Jerry），東太平洋盆地則有馬里奧（Mario）和洛雷娜（Lorena）。」其中的3個風暴更幾乎是在同一時間形成。

美國國家海洋暨大氣總署（NOAA）表示，9月是大西洋颶風及太平洋熱帶風暴生成的高峰期，尤其今年9月的海洋溫度接近年度峰值，而能夠破壞熱帶風暴及颶風的垂直風切又處於低點，才促成風暴活躍。氣象學者班克斯也說，「不能說很常見，但也不是聞所未聞。」

▲▼颶風「多利安」（Dorian）預計侵襲美國佛州，當地居民展開防災準備。（圖／路透）

▲6個風暴中的颶風「多利安」（Dorian）。（圖／路透）

據美國國家颶風中心紀錄，1971年9月10日至12日，大西洋曾一度有多達5個活躍熱帶氣旋，其中不止2個達到颶風強度。科羅拉多州立大學大氣研究學者克洛茨巴赫（Phil Klotzbach）則告訴weather.com，東太平洋於1974年8月26日時，曾同時出現5個至少是熱帶風暴級別的風暴。

ET快訊
林志穎對iPhone 11冷感！心中最愛是這「傳奇款式」
拿到就悲劇！iPhone 11 Pro「整條大裂痕」全球首摔
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

「像蟑螂一樣不斷生成」！北美一次生成6個風暴　追平1992年紀錄

加拿大駐古巴外交官「集體罹怪病」破解！研究：殺蟲劑害的

楊安澤支持度躍第4！賀錦麗「家門前跌倒」加州支持度僅6%　慘淪第5

南韓要求透過WTO雙邊協商　日本同意了…貿易戰卻仍未解

日本同意與南韓磋商！將循WTO機制展開協議　邁化解衝突第一步

快訊／法國里昂槍響！槍手公寓內瞄準路人　女手臂受傷

2太平洋島國斷交台灣！　路透：美國「重新評估」索國援助

摯友死前哀求：把我埋了！　81歲婦「裝布袋拖2天」運屍到後院

用無人機投彈轟炸向前女友家 家暴男面臨33年徒刑

文在寅敲定23日紐約會川普「談北韓無核化、GSOMIA」　不見安倍

恭喜楊丞琳變「李太太」啦　 婚禮沒有伴娘..潘瑋柏死心吧!!!

3C達人搶先開箱iPhone 11！　逆光＋夜景拍攝...實測超有感

超深事業線「爆加30公分」到人中 測友觀察力網笑瘋：男生最細心

快訊／金泰希生了！「二寶性別公開」　 粉絲淚推：Rain圓夢了

老司機深夜帶路！吃遍在地美食　Joeman嚐米漿：願意2點來買

萌柴化身「FoodShiba」接訂單　背粉紅外送包...網：快送來我家

李榮浩當場邀學員「去我演唱會唱」 王力宏.那英聽參賽者表演感動哭！　

楊丞琳證實結婚！　甜笑認了領證，瞞2天鬆口細節

一支後照鏡要120萬！全台僅3輛　「1.3億風神」等5年領牌上路了

女生90%都做錯！尿尿別用擦的　細菌炸滿...醫：難怪下體飄臭

「像蟑螂一樣不斷生成」！北美一次生成6個風暴　追平1992年紀錄

加拿大駐古巴外交官「集體罹怪病」破解！研究：殺蟲劑害的

楊安澤支持度躍第4！賀錦麗「家門前跌倒」加州支持度僅6%　慘淪第5

南韓要求透過WTO雙邊協商　日本同意了…貿易戰卻仍未解

日本同意與南韓磋商！將循WTO機制展開協議　邁化解衝突第一步

快訊／法國里昂槍響！槍手公寓內瞄準路人　女手臂受傷

2太平洋島國斷交台灣！　路透：美國「重新評估」索國援助

摯友死前哀求：把我埋了！　81歲婦「裝布袋拖2天」運屍到後院

用無人機投彈轟炸向前女友家 家暴男面臨33年徒刑

文在寅敲定23日紐約會川普「談北韓無核化、GSOMIA」　不見安倍

中職／ELEVEN SPORTS度過斷訊危機　明年續轉樂天賽事

提升檔次！行家曝品嘗鍋燒麵關鍵「靠泡麵」　吸飽湯汁一次加爆

中職／富邦拼季後賽！大雨攪局　包林傑無法順利投1休4

新竹彩虹文化祭周末登場　打造北大公園成彩虹馬戲團

人妻當街遭丈夫「捅刀」...臥倒血泊慘死　7歲兒目睹一切哭喊：媽媽

家裡鐵碗都給牠！英鬥叼愛人打瞌睡　爸幫洗秒暴怒：不准碰

馬力220匹起！新Toyota 86／Subaru BRZ將換上2.4升水平對臥引擎

民進黨團：大陸透過「斷邦交」等四手段　企圖影響台灣選舉

iPhone最搶手機型出爐　電信商統計：iPhone 11 Pro系列銷售量6成

帆布鞋上繡名字！日本Dior客製化服務　絕對讓你與眾不同

國際熱門新聞

一家人到海灘木屋度假　隔天老婆..

網美死前畫面曝光！全身癱軟遭拖..

弱智男烹姪女屍　女童雙親可判死

一把傘癱瘓辦公室！員工卡門外2..

即／華盛頓槍擊1死5傷　距白宮..

女護士被勒斃險被姦屍！男面臨死..

英軍現役橄欖球隊　參拜靖國神社

即／F-16墜毀　飛行員撞高壓..

瑞士蘇黎世警局　裝備開箱源頭曝

「小男孩」抽菸被罵爆　這張臉竟..

雷暴擊中圍籬　23頭牛「僵硬翻..

他15歲爽中樂透斷親情　晚年潦..

暴風雨雲層閃現「銀色圓盤飛行物..

短期內若無協議　白邦瑞：貿易戰..

更多熱門

相關新聞

美加駐古巴外交官「怪病案」破解！

加拿大政府委託進行的一項新研究表明，2016至2018年間，40名加拿大、美國駐古巴外交官所罹患的「哈瓦那症候群」，並非是受聲學武器攻擊，而是用來驅趕蚊子的殺蟲劑中的神經毒劑所致。

索羅門斷交　路透：美「重新評估」援助

文川九會敲定23日　紐約談無核化

慧眼看天下／孫明德：台降息最可能時機在明年

吉里巴斯與台斷交　AIT：美國深感失望

關鍵字：

美國颶風預報熱帶風暴北美要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

金鐘獎 韓國瑜 尹衍樑 眼霜 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 夜市抵用券 林志玲 梁靜茹 唇筆 地震 停班停課 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 颱風即時 登革熱 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 郭台銘 總統大選 王令麟 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 威力彩 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 館長 大家來說鬼 具惠善安宰賢

熱門新聞

工地夫妻用餐！孩嫌髒…媽高EQ教育

性侵後分屍13塊　 死者家屬二審庭外飛踢

柴油車加95無鉛　24萬飛了

使用iPhone手機6大壞習慣

連千毅事蹟起底！擁「6架超跑」　巨乳辣妻長腿逆天

韓國瑜鳳山參拜「現場不到60人」…韓粉公布照片

連千毅賓士行李箱盜版疑雲

2男輪流撿屍學妹　事後拿牙刷刷洗滅證

快訊／吉里巴斯與我斷交！台灣邦交國僅剩15國

連千毅上銬畫面曝！單親媽借10萬「卻被吞2千萬店」

即／連千毅深夜直播道歉：大家一起開賓利

醫曝「咖啡禁忌族群」：看舌頭一秒判斷

塔巴大轉彎逼台！2地區風雨時程出爐

連千毅「竹聯底尬上地頭蛇」　大哥和解小弟砸倉庫

國防部換迷彩服違約　慘賠廠商5700萬

更多

最夯影音

更多

恭喜楊丞琳變「李太太」啦　 婚禮沒有伴娘..潘瑋柏死心吧!!!

3C達人搶先開箱iPhone 11！　逆光＋夜景拍攝...實測超有感

超深事業線「爆加30公分」到人中 測友觀察力網笑瘋：男生最細心

快訊／金泰希生了！「二寶性別公開」　 粉絲淚推：Rain圓夢了

老司機深夜帶路！吃遍在地美食　Joeman嚐米漿：願意2點來買

熱門快報

總統大選最新消息看這裡！

決戰0111，未來自己做主！ETtoday與你一起掌握最新選舉脈動

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

投稿鬼故事拿1.2萬獎金！

不論是校園鬼話、職人撞鬼、邪門小物、民間魔神仔，還是懸疑的心裡有鬼，都來投稿！

看新聞集T點賺現金！

天天登入新聞雲App，完成任務集T點，換購物金等好禮！

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面