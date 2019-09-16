　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

快訊／韓國瑜競辦中英聲明：中國大陸不要再挖中華民國邦交國

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

▲▼韓國瑜岡山區請益座談。（圖／記者洪正達攝）

▲韓國瑜。（資料照／記者洪正達攝）

記者羅婉庭／台北報導

針對國索羅門內閣會議在16日通過與我斷交事，國民黨總統參選人韓國瑜競選辦公室以中、英文新聞稿回應表示，中國大陸不要再續挖中華民國邦交國，也喊話蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗。

韓國瑜辦公室表示，我國於南太平洋的邦交國索羅門，已於9月16日與我國斷交，轉而外交承認中國大陸，深為震驚。

韓國瑜辦公室表示，索羅門是2016年蔡政府上任以來，第6個和我國斷交的國家，比起馬英九政府8年的外交成就，高下立判。韓國瑜辦公室呼籲中國大陸不要再續挖中華民國的邦交國；在國際上，兩岸仍應以和為貴，相互展現彈性。

韓國瑜辦公室也呼籲，在此友邦持續與我斷交的危疑震撼之際，蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗，迫使邦交國在兩岸之間選邊。蔡政府一定要拿出具體辦法，在外交上阻止斷交的骨牌效應，並且如其承諾的，真正確保中華民國主權。
 

韓國瑜競選辦公室英文版新聞稿全文：

The Solomon Islands, an island state in the South Pacific, had switched its formal diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing on September 16th, 2019. We feel shocked because the Solomon Islands is already the 6th country that severed its formal relations with the Republic of China since President Tsai assumed office on May 20, 2016. This is in a sharp relief with President Ma’s diplomatic legacy. We call for mainland China to stop engaging in a zero-sum competition in the international arena with Taiwan. Peace in the Taiwan Strait must be the top concern of both sides. President Tsai’s confrontational policy toward mainland China often puts the ROC’s diplomatic allies in a difficult position of having to choose between the ROC and the PRC. We strongly suggest that the President find concrete steps to stop the domino effects of allies’ diplomatic de-recognition, thus safeguarding the ROC’s sovereignty as she has promised.

其他人也看了這些．．．

索羅門與我國斷交　吳釗燮：已向總統表示願負政治責任
大陸給索羅門「執政黨議員需求無上限」　要求十一國慶前完成建交
索羅門與我國斷交　吳釗燮：要認清中國大陸的戰略行動
 

「即日起，我退出老化黨。」

ET快訊
即／蔡英文怒了！大陸公然挑戰國際秩序　「影響台灣選舉不會得逞
即／郭台銘PO沙烏地王儲戴「中華民國帽」　台灣在沙國有無限商
獨／大陸給索羅門「執政黨議員需求無上限」　要求十一前完成建交
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

「雪崩式斷交」民進黨卻檢討別人　國民黨警告：邦交數字恐持續下探

韓國瑜造勢草皮修復不如預期？　水利局接手：天氣不好草長得比較慢

明立院開議藍營推27優先法案　 質疑民進黨「撒錢」政策買票、綁樁

影／郭台銘態度堅定不回頭？　吳敦義：不不不！會運用各種方法接觸他

快訊／幕僚遷戶籍佈局2020選戰　蔡沁瑜脫口郭台銘「胸有定見」明早公布

快訊／韓國瑜擁抱馬英九！提早30分鐘抵達「破除心結」

影／讓郭台銘今早決定退黨的2個主因：連馬吳31大老連署＆「切心」

快訊／郭台銘勸馬英九別去三重造勢　心疼他挺韓被噓下台

快訊／郭台銘正式退回國民黨榮譽黨員證書

快訊／蔡英文不讓吳釗燮請辭：打壓只會更大不會更小！

集滿生日貼紙爽玩東京迪士尼 她收夢幻角色祝福享公主待遇

休假、備勤警中秋烤肉被檢舉　基層員警心酸：我們也是人...

日本狂人收集1年指甲做「鑽戒」 成品美爆網友讚：有神快拜！

6個月沒見...空軍爸現身給驚喜！　9歲兒無尾熊式擁抱：我好想你❤

最敬業寶寶！新手爸練習包包巾 乖貓生無可戀...網笑：怨氣超重

拖把狗散步回家見小朋友搭便車　隔天又來一隻…馬麻崩潰

蘇有朋揪83位素人合作「廣場舞神曲」　魔性舞蹈王嘉爾台下也在跳！

郭富城脫衣「我都露兩點了」　半夜三點踩腳踏車..身材真的很好!!!

不滿蚵仔煎等太久！壯男飆罵粗口　破人牆「跳飛揮拳」揍14歲少年頭

不要亂跟別人回家！！　《他人即地獄》房東把人逼到尿褲子QQ

快訊／蔡英文不讓吳釗燮請辭：打壓只會更大不會更小！

快訊／索羅門與台斷交　蔡英文：台灣不會與中國競逐金錢外交

快訊／韓國瑜競辦中英聲明：中國大陸不要再挖中華民國邦交國

快訊／蔡英文怒了！大陸公然挑戰國際秩序　「影響台灣選舉不會得逞」

LIVE／上任3年半被斷6邦交國　蔡英文晚間7點30分親上火線說明

1.55萬元→2500元！沙國砍簽證費　郭台銘：讓全世界再成為我們的舞台

快訊／曝沙國「砍1.3萬簽證費」行程　郭台銘：讓世界再次成為我們的舞台

快訊／郭台銘PO沙烏地王儲戴「中華民國帽」　台灣在沙國擁有無限商機

獨／大陸給索羅門「執政黨議員需求無上限」　要求十一國慶前完成建交

快訊／索羅門與台斷交　吳釗燮：索國政治人物似乎比較關心自己的口袋

特搜全台8個夜景新去處！史努比星空花園超萌、高空酒吧360度看大地星河

快訊／蔡英文不讓吳釗燮請辭：打壓只會更大不會更小！

父親努力抗病8年逝世...林凡淚崩訴遺憾：想拿獎在台上感謝他

影／水下15米遭惡男關氧氣瓶！他雙眼發紅緊急求救...對方事後稱：開個玩笑

快訊／索羅門與台斷交　蔡英文：台灣不會與中國競逐金錢外交

快訊／韓國瑜競辦中英聲明：中國大陸不要再挖中華民國邦交國

分手Lulu...沈玉琳狂虧阿達玻璃心　霸氣拿30萬元：去買戀愛！

快訊／蔡英文怒了！大陸公然挑戰國際秩序　「影響台灣選舉不會得逞」

又跳電…他找鄰居理論「少用點電」竟遭美工刀伏擊！窮追猛砍6刀

LIVE／上任3年半被斷6邦交國　蔡英文晚間7點30分親上火線說明

變態男木架梯隔窗偷窺入浴 眼前意外畫面讓他看不下去

政治熱門新聞

郭台銘幕僚：副手已定　等亮牌

幕後／索羅門敲定北京150億金..

北漂媽媽狠酸韓國瑜　435字駁..

餵狗喝酒挖　林佳新：越黑越強大

最強菜農林佳新要選了！遷戶口迎..

蔡沁瑜：郭台銘副手已有定見　今..

半年前承諾被挖出挨批　韓：20..

郭台銘讓沙國大砍1.3萬元簽證..

韓國瑜批丁守中　黃暐瀚：他真的..

若郭真的參選！吳敦義：勇於面對

蔡英文親上火線　說明台索斷交

登記參選前關鍵時刻！張淑芬停留..

馬英九致詞後…韓國瑜「2度伸手..

快訊／郭台銘參選「胸有定見」　..

更多熱門

相關新聞

快訊／蔡英文不讓吳釗燮請辭

針對索羅門群島確定與我斷交，使外交部長吳釗燮16日表示，已向總統表示會勇敢負起政治責任。然而總統府卻在晚間回應，所有外交部的第一線同仁都已經盡最大的力量，努力到最後一刻，因此沒有辭職的問題。

索羅門與台斷交　蔡英文：台灣不會與中國競逐金錢外交

快訊／蔡英文：大陸影響台灣選舉不會得逞

博士論文代表什麼意義？

教育部：125名索國學生在台就讀

關鍵字：

索羅門蔡英文斷交韓國瑜

讀者迴響

發燒話題

金鐘獎 韓國瑜 眼霜 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 一芳 林志玲 梁靜茹 唇筆 地震 停班停課 香港 石虎 颱風即時 登革熱 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 郭台銘 總統大選 王令麟 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 威力彩 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 館長 大家來說鬼 具惠善安宰賢

熱門新聞

女求助前男友　醒來多了腥味衛生紙

30歲OL「搭捷運無心動作」感染！醫大驚：超毒

快訊／國道9車連環撞　7人輕重傷

快訊／《蠟筆小新》配音員蔣篤慧49歲癌逝

母女烤肉反鎖　求救外送員送頂樓

颱風琵琶生成了！最新路徑曝光

健身達人「筋肉爸爸」驚傳中風　原因曝光

阿翔淋雨牽Grace洗白！廣告「違反人性」遭下架

菜市場買秋葵...40歲夫婦吃下肚「突然發瘋」

酸民：傷害張韶涵的報應！范范崩潰：我錯了什麼

國1林口段9車連環撞　國道警曝2肇事原因：希望改變

張鈞甯、張翰爆領證「10月官宣婚訊」

滴妹冷戰！「 阿滴態度」刺傷她當場崩潰

曖昧女「陪我休息」！正直男深聊　友：你沒機會了

37歲筋肉爸爸中風昏迷！愛妻接病危通知

更多

最夯影音

更多

集滿生日貼紙爽玩東京迪士尼 她收夢幻角色祝福享公主待遇

休假、備勤警中秋烤肉被檢舉　基層員警心酸：我們也是人...

日本狂人收集1年指甲做「鑽戒」 成品美爆網友讚：有神快拜！

6個月沒見...空軍爸現身給驚喜！　9歲兒無尾熊式擁抱：我好想你❤

最敬業寶寶！新手爸練習包包巾 乖貓生無可戀...網笑：怨氣超重

熱門快報

百萬宣傳機會，由你決定！

投票給你最愛的選手，讓他擁有百萬宣傳機會！快快投票，讓你支持的選手紅起來！

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

投稿鬼故事拿1.2萬獎金！

不論是校園鬼話、職人撞鬼、邪門小物、民間魔神仔，還是懸疑的心裡有鬼，都來投稿！

看新聞集T點賺現金！

天天登入新聞雲App，完成任務集T點，換購物金等好禮！

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面