快訊／韓國瑜競辦中英聲明：中國大陸不要再挖中華民國邦交國

記者羅婉庭／台北報導

針對國索羅門內閣會議在16日通過與我斷交事，國民黨總統參選人韓國瑜競選辦公室以中、英文新聞稿回應表示，中國大陸不要再續挖中華民國邦交國，也喊話蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗。

韓國瑜辦公室表示，我國於南太平洋的邦交國索羅門，已於9月16日與我國斷交，轉而外交承認中國大陸，深為震驚。

韓國瑜辦公室表示，索羅門是2016年蔡政府上任以來，第6個和我國斷交的國家，比起馬英九政府8年的外交成就，高下立判。韓國瑜辦公室呼籲中國大陸不要再續挖中華民國的邦交國；在國際上，兩岸仍應以和為貴，相互展現彈性。

韓國瑜辦公室也呼籲，在此友邦持續與我斷交的危疑震撼之際，蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗，迫使邦交國在兩岸之間選邊。蔡政府一定要拿出具體辦法，在外交上阻止斷交的骨牌效應，並且如其承諾的，真正確保中華民國主權。



韓國瑜競選辦公室英文版新聞稿全文：



The Solomon Islands, an island state in the South Pacific, had switched its formal diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing on September 16th, 2019. We feel shocked because the Solomon Islands is already the 6th country that severed its formal relations with the Republic of China since President Tsai assumed office on May 20, 2016. This is in a sharp relief with President Ma’s diplomatic legacy. We call for mainland China to stop engaging in a zero-sum competition in the international arena with Taiwan. Peace in the Taiwan Strait must be the top concern of both sides. President Tsai’s confrontational policy toward mainland China often puts the ROC’s diplomatic allies in a difficult position of having to choose between the ROC and the PRC. We strongly suggest that the President find concrete steps to stop the domino effects of allies’ diplomatic de-recognition, thus safeguarding the ROC’s sovereignty as she has promised.

