國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

煽動種族主義！川普嗆「快滾回你的國家」　拉丁裔議員回擊：你害怕我們

▲▼川普發文攻擊民主黨女議員。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@RashidaTlaib）

▲由左至右為特萊布、歐瑪、歐加修-寇蒂茲、普瑞斯利。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@RashidaTlaib）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國總統川普（Donald Trump）14日在推特放炮指出，要幾個民主黨籍的女議員滾回「原國籍」國家，幫助那些腐敗不堪、犯罪猖獗的家鄉政府。此舉引發各界批評，被點名的眾議員歐加修-寇蒂茲（Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez）直接在推特回擊，「我來自的國家跟我發誓效忠的國家，就是美國。」

川普在推特寫道，某些「進步派」的國會女議員，她們都是來自那些政府徹底毀滅的國家，結果卻跑來對美國這個最強盛的國家指手畫腳，「為什麼不快點回到原來的地方，這些國家急需她們的幫助。」儘管川普未直接點名是那些議員，但根據外媒報導指出，他指的「進步四人幫」包含波多黎各裔眾議員歐加修-寇蒂茲、非裔眾議員普瑞斯利（Ayanna Pressley）、索馬利亞難民出身的眾議員歐瑪（Ilhan Omar）和巴勒斯坦裔美籍眾議員特萊布（Rashida Tlaib）。

歐加修-寇蒂茲已多次在公開場合槓上川普，她在推特上表示，川普之所以憤怒，是因為他總是用恐嚇的方式來吞噬美國，更無法接受她們這群議員的存在，「你既無法接受美國人民選出我們、無法接受我們一點也不怕你，更無法承認我們會拆穿你的假面具，並替國家尋找更好的未來，這就是讓你生氣的原因。」

普瑞斯利表示，「川普就是種族主義，而我們就是民主的的模樣，我們絕對不會逃離，我們會繼續替這些被汙名、詆毀的家庭而戰。」特萊布在推特指出，「我正在和國家的腐敗奮鬥，我每天都在這樣做，這是我身為議員的責任。」歐瑪則痛批川普煽動白人民族主義，「我們宣誓效忠的唯一國家就是美國，這也是我們為何要保護它免於被最糟、最無能、最腐敗的總統侵害。」

29歲的歐加修-寇蒂茲在期中選舉以75％的得票率，成為史上最年輕的女性聯邦眾議員，沒有顯赫家世的她，是民主黨備受矚目的政治新星。歐瑪是美國史上首位以穆斯林婦女服飾希賈布（hijab）裝扮進入國會的議員，同時也是首位索馬利亞裔國會議員。特萊布是首位巴勒斯坦裔國會議員．普瑞斯利則是新英格蘭首位非裔女性國會議員。

關鍵字：川普,民族主義,種族歧視,民主黨,議員,北美要聞

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

