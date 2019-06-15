　
國際

快訊／加州好市多驚傳槍響！疑顧客發生口角後開槍　3名傷者被抬出

▲▼科羅納州好市多發生槍擊案。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲加州好市多發生槍擊案。（圖／翻攝自推特）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國加州柯羅納市（Corona）一間好市多（Costco）在當地時間14日晚上九點左右發生槍擊案，至少3名傷者被抬出店外，目前仍有多輛警車與救護車在超市外待命。

▲▼科羅納州好市多發生槍擊案。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲顧客都逃出店外。（圖／翻攝自推特）

根據現場目擊者表示，當時有一名男子正在店內與一名帶著孩子的婦女爭吵，接著隨即傳出槍響，店內顧客開始朝著出口逃出。警方尚未公布最新調查進度，但在推特上指出，現場情況已經控制，沒有其他立即威脅。

整間店只有1位本地員工！　走進日本超商宛如「來到大陸旅遊」

美自下周起辦「7天聽證會」　300企業代表出席...最快7月2日對陸課稅

6900萬麥拉倫帥氣試車　經加油站「整車冒白煙報銷」工作人員崩潰！

「婚禮前夕和女友閨蜜上床了」　他內疚自白：當時看起來很有趣…

快訊／加州好市多驚傳槍響！疑顧客發生口角後開槍　3名傷者被抬出

老公騙上班…跑去看足球「旁邊有金髮妹」！人妻怒炸報復　結局糗逆轉

油輪爆炸前…伊朗欲擊落美無人機　美方凝聚國際共識「伊朗是主謀」

不只人造素肉還培養出「複製和牛」！　咬下秒噴汁跟真的一樣好吃

「燙傷塗牙膏」是錯的！大媽不信邪一塗…手背肥一圈「長巨大水泡」

杜特蒂訪問演講「公開說出心酸」：當這國家總統會想自殺…

