快訊／加州好市多驚傳槍響！疑顧客發生口角後開槍　3名傷者被抬出

▲加州好市多發生槍擊案。（圖／翻攝自推特）



國際中心／綜合報導

美國加州柯羅納市（Corona）一間好市多（Costco）在當地時間14日晚上九點左右發生槍擊案，至少3名傷者被抬出店外，目前仍有多輛警車與救護車在超市外待命。

▲顧客都逃出店外。（圖／翻攝自推特）



根據現場目擊者表示，當時有一名男子正在店內與一名帶著孩子的婦女爭吵，接著隨即傳出槍響，店內顧客開始朝著出口逃出。警方尚未公布最新調查進度，但在推特上指出，現場情況已經控制，沒有其他立即威脅。

The shooting incident at the Costco in Corona has been stabilized. There is no apparent threat to our community from any outstanding persons. We will release more information as we work to confirm the facts. #coronacostcoshooting