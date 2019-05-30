　
2019高校畢業歌票選／吉隆坡臺灣學校《On The Way》

吉隆坡臺灣學校
《On The Way》

作詞：陳乃文、謝子晴

作曲：陳乃文、何冠霆

演唱：陳乃文

創作理念：
轉眼間將離開美麗的藍色城堡，各自踏上不同的生命旅程。
On the way, Never Be Afraid。對生命永遠保持初心，勇敢起飛。希望用這首歌代表海外的我們浪跡天涯，大學回到國土的懷抱，
百感交集，感概既不捨，感謝培育我們茁壯的馬來西亞土地，
讓我們有足夠勇氣，展翅高飛。

歌詞：

一聲再見 相隔多遠
宛如那回憶在眼前
慢一點 看清你的臉
往後想起道別青春的夏天

但願時間 回到昨天
只盼望肩並著肩 展開笑顏
回憶裡面 承諾的誓言
說好要牽著手一直到永遠

We are on the way
Never be afraid
將來我要朝夢想起飛

Blue and grey ,
the feelings that we cannot convey
Hope we"ll meet someday

We are on the way,
Never be afraid
明天我會乘夢想去追

Everytime I try to hide my sorrow away
So please let dream stay the same

有一天 會發現
映入眼簾
你的笑靨 是否清晰可見
相信你能找到 相信你能找到 自己的天

We are on the way,
Never be afraid
明天我會乘夢想去追

Everytime I try to hide my sorrow away
So please let dream stay the same
Wish you and me stay the same
Please make me feel the same

We are on the way

關鍵字：2019高校畢業歌,吉隆坡臺灣學校

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

