安排川普成「令和」首位貴賓　CNN：對日本最重要的是「美國總統」

記者張方瑀/編譯

美國總統川普(Donald Trump)的訪日行程在26日揭開序幕,一早他先與首相安倍晉三一起打高爾夫球,開心之餘他也發了一條推特寫道,「北韓發射了一些小武器(small weapons),讓我國和其他人民感到不安,但我沒有。」外媒認為,這凸顯出美日雙方對國防安全仍存有分歧,再多的「友好」互動也無法及時產生效果。

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?