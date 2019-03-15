快訊／奧克蘭火車站驚傳爆炸　部分火車與公車暫停營運

國際中心／綜合報導

紐西蘭的奧克蘭火車站（Britomart）在當地時間15日下午2點44分傳出爆炸聲響。根據消息指出，有人通報在火車站發現兩個裝有炸彈的背包，警察抵達現場後，以派出拆彈機器人，並拉出封鎖線處理，在場民眾接聽到爆炸聲。

Two explosions have just gone off at Britomart

根據《紐西蘭先鋒報》指出，目前沒有任何傷亡傳出，不過部分火車與公車暫停營運。

Due to a Police Cordon, Britomart Station and the surrounding precinct are closed. This means Trains and Buses are not operating. Southern, Western and Onehunga lines are terminating at Newmarket. Eastern Line is terminating at Panmure and The Strand. Updates to follow.