快訊／奧克蘭火車站驚傳爆炸　部分火車與公車暫停營運

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

國際中心／綜合報導

紐西蘭的奧克蘭火車站（Britomart）在當地時間15日下午2點44分傳出爆炸聲響。根據消息指出，有人通報在火車站發現兩個裝有炸彈的背包，警察抵達現場後，以派出拆彈機器人，並拉出封鎖線處理，在場民眾接聽到爆炸聲。

根據《紐西蘭先鋒報》指出，目前沒有任何傷亡傳出，不過部分火車與公車暫停營運。

