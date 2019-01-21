美班機轉降加拿大「零下30˚C艙門冷到失靈」　250人滯留機上受凍18hrs

▲ 當時當地氣溫直逼攝氏零下30度。（圖／翻攝自推特／Flight Alerts）

美國聯合航空（United Airlines）19日一架班機原訂從美國新澤西州飛往香港，但途中因乘客不適緊急轉降加拿大，隨後因天氣太冷導致客機艙門失靈無法關閉，最終250名乘客被迫滯留機上，已知當時機外溫度攝氏零下30度，在等待18小時之後，他們才獲准登上另架救援班機，折返原先起飛的機場。

加媒CBC報導，聯合航空UA179號班機19日深夜自紐華克自由國際機場（Newark Liberty International Airport）起飛，但在飛行約3.5個小時後，乘客出現身體不適的情形，經評估後決定轉降加拿大古斯灣機場（Goose Bay Airport），最終醫療人員來到機場，把生病乘客送至醫院進行治療。

#UA179 on the ground at Goose Bay(YYR) for 12 hours after medical diversion.



Unable to depart because of an issue with one of the aircraft doors, passengers and crew still on board. pic.twitter.com/p6bulolTye — Flight Alerts (@FlightAlerts_) January 20, 2019

只不過，此時班機發生機械故障狀況，據信是因為當時天氣太冷導致客機艙門失靈，加上當時並無海關人員駐守，250名乘客以及機組員被迫滯留機上，但當時機外的溫度直逼攝氏零下30度。

根據當時機上乘客的說法，機上溫度迅速降至「令人不舒服」的程度，就算機組人員發放毯子，也沒辦法平息大家的怨氣，因為訊息溝通相當不良。

Nearing 8 hours of sitting in a @united plane on a tarmac in Newfoundland and Labrador, waiting for the supposed “rescue plane” to arrive. But Google Maps tells me I could walk to New York in about 20 days, so keeping that option on the table — Steven Lau (@unoslau) January 20, 2019

Goose Bay officials just brought on Tim Hortons snacks and water. We were running out of food. Thanks to the local officials for their help. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 20, 2019

乘客達特（Sonjay Dutt）提到，當時一開始大家就被告知有一架救援班機已經起飛，準備帶他們折返回紐華克自由國際機場，但過了5個小時以後才有新的訊息；在進入滯留第10個小時後，水和食物的庫存量幾乎已經見底，後來才送來速食店Tim Hortons的餐點。

直到等了16個小時之後，一架救援班機才在中午時分降落古斯灣機場，而乘客在下午2點搭乘接駁巴士至新的班機UA8179，直到下午4點才起飛折返紐華克自由國際機場。另據香港01報導，UA8179航班料花費4個小時從加拿大返抵美國，至於旅客抵達香港的時間，必須等待聯航另行公布。