美班機轉降加拿大「零下30˚C艙門冷到失靈」　250人滯留機上受凍18hrs

▲▼ 美國聯合航空赴港航班因乘客急病轉降加拿大，零下30˚C凍壞門，250人受凍18小時。（圖／翻攝自推特／Flight Alerts）

▲ 當時當地氣溫直逼攝氏零下30度。（圖／翻攝自推特／Flight Alerts）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國聯合航空（United Airlines）19日一架班機原訂從美國新澤西州飛往香港，但途中因乘客不適緊急轉降加拿大，隨後因天氣太冷導致客機艙門失靈無法關閉，最終250名乘客被迫滯留機上，已知當時機外溫度攝氏零下30度，在等待18小時之後，他們才獲准登上另架救援班機，折返原先起飛的機場。

加媒CBC報導，聯合航空UA179號班機19日深夜自紐華克自由國際機場（Newark Liberty International Airport）起飛，但在飛行約3.5個小時後，乘客出現身體不適的情形，經評估後決定轉降加拿大古斯灣機場（Goose Bay Airport），最終醫療人員來到機場，把生病乘客送至醫院進行治療。

只不過，此時班機發生機械故障狀況，據信是因為當時天氣太冷導致客機艙門失靈，加上當時並無海關人員駐守，250名乘客以及機組員被迫滯留機上，但當時機外的溫度直逼攝氏零下30度。

根據當時機上乘客的說法，機上溫度迅速降至「令人不舒服」的程度，就算機組人員發放毯子，也沒辦法平息大家的怨氣，因為訊息溝通相當不良。

乘客達特（Sonjay Dutt）提到，當時一開始大家就被告知有一架救援班機已經起飛，準備帶他們折返回紐華克自由國際機場，但過了5個小時以後才有新的訊息；在進入滯留第10個小時後，水和食物的庫存量幾乎已經見底，後來才送來速食店Tim Hortons的餐點。

直到等了16個小時之後，一架救援班機才在中午時分降落古斯灣機場，而乘客在下午2點搭乘接駁巴士至新的班機UA8179，直到下午4點才起飛折返紐華克自由國際機場。另據香港01報導，UA8179航班料花費4個小時從加拿大返抵美國，至於旅客抵達香港的時間，必須等待聯航另行公布。

關鍵字：聯合航空,機械故障,北美要聞,粵港澳要聞

