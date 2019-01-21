美班機轉降加拿大「零下30˚C艙門冷到失靈」　250人滯留機上受凍18hrs

▲ 當時當地氣溫直逼攝氏零下30度。（圖／翻攝自推特／Flight Alerts）
國際中心／綜合報導
美國聯合航空（United Airlines）19日一架班機原訂從美國新澤西州飛往香港，但途中因乘客不適緊急轉降加拿大，隨後因天氣太冷導致客機艙門失靈無法關閉，最終250名乘客被迫滯留機上，已知當時機外溫度攝氏零下30度，在等待18小時之後，他們才獲准登上另架救援班機，折返原先起飛的機場。
加媒CBC報導，聯合航空UA179號班機19日深夜自紐華克自由國際機場（Newark Liberty International Airport）起飛，但在飛行約3.5個小時後，乘客出現身體不適的情形，經評估後決定轉降加拿大古斯灣機場（Goose Bay Airport），最終醫療人員來到機場，把生病乘客送至醫院進行治療。
#UA179 on the ground at Goose Bay(YYR) for 12 hours after medical diversion.— Flight Alerts (@FlightAlerts_) January 20, 2019
Unable to depart because of an issue with one of the aircraft doors, passengers and crew still on board. pic.twitter.com/p6bulolTye
只不過，此時班機發生機械故障狀況，據信是因為當時天氣太冷導致客機艙門失靈，加上當時並無海關人員駐守，250名乘客以及機組員被迫滯留機上，但當時機外的溫度直逼攝氏零下30度。
根據當時機上乘客的說法，機上溫度迅速降至「令人不舒服」的程度，就算機組人員發放毯子，也沒辦法平息大家的怨氣，因為訊息溝通相當不良。
Nearing 8 hours of sitting in a @united plane on a tarmac in Newfoundland and Labrador, waiting for the supposed “rescue plane” to arrive. But Google Maps tells me I could walk to New York in about 20 days, so keeping that option on the table— Steven Lau (@unoslau) January 20, 2019
Goose Bay officials just brought on Tim Hortons snacks and water. We were running out of food. Thanks to the local officials for their help.— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 20, 2019
乘客達特（Sonjay Dutt）提到，當時一開始大家就被告知有一架救援班機已經起飛，準備帶他們折返回紐華克自由國際機場，但過了5個小時以後才有新的訊息；在進入滯留第10個小時後，水和食物的庫存量幾乎已經見底，後來才送來速食店Tim Hortons的餐點。
直到等了16個小時之後，一架救援班機才在中午時分降落古斯灣機場，而乘客在下午2點搭乘接駁巴士至新的班機UA8179，直到下午4點才起飛折返紐華克自由國際機場。另據香港01報導，UA8179航班料花費4個小時從加拿大返抵美國，至於旅客抵達香港的時間，必須等待聯航另行公布。
Finally got off plane, got on a bus and now waiting to be taken to new rescue plane to fly back to Newark. 16hours since we landed in Goose Bay. pic.twitter.com/nBb0zKwOba— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 20, 2019
#UA179 finally getting on its way from #yyr Goose Bay airport #cbcnl @cbclabrador @cbcnews pic.twitter.com/Nm9DSDmlQw— Jacob Barker (@JacobBarkerCBC) January 20, 2019