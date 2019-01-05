　
快訊／美國加州保齡球館發生槍擊！多人中彈倒地

▲▼ 加州5日保齡球館傳槍響。Gable House Bowl 。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲ 加州Gable House保齡球館驚傳槍響 。（圖／翻攝自推特）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國加州當地時間5日上午發生槍擊案，據傳有多人中彈，詳細案情和傷者情況仍有待進一步釐清。

根據美聯社報導，槍擊案發生在距離洛杉磯32公里處托倫斯市，一間名為Gable House的保齡球館，據托倫斯警方也發布推特表示，目前有多名傷者，請民眾遠離該地區。

